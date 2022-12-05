ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Gov. Murphy is on the case | Sheneman

Have no fear, the case of “The Covid Response” is under investigation. The chief inspector also happens to be the guy paying for the investigation. Gov. Murphy took great pains to be highly visible during the pandemic. His daily briefings were unavoidable and to his credit, managed to project an image of competent leadership in uncertain times, but did the image match the reality.
N.J. lawmaker sees all gun owners as homicidal | Letter

In his recent guest column, “N.J.’s tough gun bill respects the 2nd Amendment and will save lives,” Assemblyman John F. McKeon, D-Essex, expressed the badly flawed position held by typical anti-gun activists, insulting citizens who own firearms legally and exercise their Second Amendment rights with violent criminals.
Murphy’s sabotage of covid recovery in schools is ‘madness’ | Editorial

Pull the fire alarm at Phil Murphy’s Department of Education: Kids are falling behind in New Jersey, and we still don’t have the data to help them. The Department of Education is still failing to release statewide test scores that we need to help kids recover from the steep learning loss they experienced during the pandemic. After four presentations to the State Board of Education since September, we still don’t know which districts are making progress, and why. That, as one education advocate rightly put it, is “madness.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
Seton Hall-Rutgers preview, prediction: Who will win in Garden State Hardwood Classic’s return to the RAC?

For the first time in three years, the Garden State Hardwood Classic is headed back to Piscataway. Rutgers hosts Seton Hall on Sunday in their first meeting at Jersey Mike’s Arena since December of 2019, when the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1) dominated the Pirates (5-4) in a stunning 20-point beatdown that was a preview of the success that was to come for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program. Seton Hall had to wait two years before getting revenge at the Prudential Center in 2021, the series halted for a season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ
