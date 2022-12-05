ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 5, 2022: Rates Slip Further

A few major mortgage rates continued to fall over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also dropped slightly. Mortgage rates have been...
NJ.com

Today’s mortgage rates for December 8, 2022

Looking for the most up-to-date mortgage rates to empower your purchasing or refinancing decisions? We’ve got you covered. Here, you can view today’s mortgage interest rates, updated daily according to data from Bankrate, so you can have the most current data when purchasing or refinancing your home. 30-year...
Fortune

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
marketplace.org

Here’s why mortgage rates have been falling

It’s a tale of two rates today. The first is the federal funds target rate, which is the rate the Federal Reserve and Jay Powell set. That rate has been on a steady climb since March and is now between 3.75% and 4%. All signs point to the Fed raising that rate again next week to cool inflation.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Credit Availability Increased In November

The Mortgage Credit Availability Index increased, indicating loosening credit. The Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI) rose by 1.4% to 103.4 in November. Mortgage credit availability increased in November according to the Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI), a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) that analyzes data from ICE Mortgage Technology.
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Dec. 7, 2022: Rates Decline

A couple of important mortgage rates declined today: 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved down. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also receded. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake...
Investopedia

Higher Mortgage Rates Increasing Homeowner Debt Burden

In a recent report, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) shows that the meteoric rise in mortgage interest rates in 2022 has already had a significant impact on homeowners, with borrowers in certain demographics reaching new debt burden levels. Higher monthly payments can make it more difficult for mortgage borrowers to not only keep up with their financial obligations but also to qualify for additional financing when they need it.
BBC

Cost of living: New average mortgage rates fall below 6%

New average two and five-year fixed-rate mortgages now have an interest rate of less than 6% for the first time for two months, data shows. Financial information service Moneyfacts said the typical two-year deal on the market now had a rate of 5.99%, and was likely to fall further. Mortgage...
Reuters

Equity mutual fund inflows fall to 21-month low in Nov on rising rates

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Inflows into Indian equity mutual funds tanked nearly 76% to 22.58 billion Indian rupees ($274.49 million) in November from 93.9 billion rupees in the previous months, even as markets rose to new highs, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings To OBX 2022-NQM9 Trust

The pool includes fixed and adjustable-rate loans acquired by Annaly Capital Management Inc. Fitch Ratings said recently it expects to rate the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by OBX 2022-NQM9 Trust. The notes are supported by 643 loans with a total unpaid principal balance (UPB) of approximately $359.4 million as of...
NASDAQ

Mortgage Rates Fell for Fourth Consecutive Week: Freddie Mac

This week saw another drop in mortgage rates. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is averaging 6.33% according to Freddie Mac’s weekly report, a decrease of 0.16 percentage points from last week. The 30-year rate has fallen by 0.75 percentage points over the last month, the largest decline in rates since 2008. The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate loan was also lower, coming in at 5.67%.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index Rises For 1st Time In 9 Months

Index increased 0.6 points in November after hitting all-time low in October. The percentage of respondents who said it is a good time to buy a home remained unchanged at 16%. The percentage who said it is a bad time to buy decreased from 80% to 79%. The percentage of...
The Associated Press

CoreLogic: US Home Equity Gains Rose Annually in Q3 but Fell Sharply From Q2

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the Homeowner Equity Report (HER) for the third quarter of 2022. The report shows that U.S. homeowners with mortgages (which account for roughly 63% of all properties) saw equity increase by 15.8% year over year, representing a collective gain of $2.2 trillion, for an average of $34,300 per borrower, since the third quarter of 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005066/en/ Figure 1: Map of Average YOY Equity Gain Per Borrower (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE

