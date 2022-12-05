Read full article on original website
Homebuyers just got their biggest weekly mortgage-rate drop in 40 years
The typical monthly mortgage payment fell by $100 as a result, but the housing market's woes are far from over.
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 5, 2022: Rates Slip Further
A few major mortgage rates continued to fall over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also dropped slightly. Mortgage rates have been...
Today’s mortgage rates for December 8, 2022
Looking for the most up-to-date mortgage rates to empower your purchasing or refinancing decisions? We’ve got you covered. Here, you can view today’s mortgage interest rates, updated daily according to data from Bankrate, so you can have the most current data when purchasing or refinancing your home. 30-year...
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
marketplace.org
Here’s why mortgage rates have been falling
It’s a tale of two rates today. The first is the federal funds target rate, which is the rate the Federal Reserve and Jay Powell set. That rate has been on a steady climb since March and is now between 3.75% and 4%. All signs point to the Fed raising that rate again next week to cool inflation.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Credit Availability Increased In November
The Mortgage Credit Availability Index increased, indicating loosening credit. The Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI) rose by 1.4% to 103.4 in November. Mortgage credit availability increased in November according to the Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI), a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) that analyzes data from ICE Mortgage Technology.
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Dec. 7, 2022: Rates Decline
A couple of important mortgage rates declined today: 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved down. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also receded. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake...
Home prices are falling at the fastest rate in 15 years. 7 real estate analysts and economists break down how bad they think it's going to get.
All 7 experts said home prices, which have already started to dip, will drop even further in 2023 for two reasons — fading affordability and demand.
5 Signs You Should Rent And 8 Signs It's Time To Buy, According To An Expert
To rent or buy, that is the question.
Mortgage Rates Are Falling, But Mortgage Demand Is Plummeting Too
Have you considered buying, selling, or refinancing a home? In general, the demand for mortgages has plunged in tandem with rising rates. Here's why.
Investopedia
Higher Mortgage Rates Increasing Homeowner Debt Burden
In a recent report, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) shows that the meteoric rise in mortgage interest rates in 2022 has already had a significant impact on homeowners, with borrowers in certain demographics reaching new debt burden levels. Higher monthly payments can make it more difficult for mortgage borrowers to not only keep up with their financial obligations but also to qualify for additional financing when they need it.
BBC
Cost of living: New average mortgage rates fall below 6%
New average two and five-year fixed-rate mortgages now have an interest rate of less than 6% for the first time for two months, data shows. Financial information service Moneyfacts said the typical two-year deal on the market now had a rate of 5.99%, and was likely to fall further. Mortgage...
Equity mutual fund inflows fall to 21-month low in Nov on rising rates
BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Inflows into Indian equity mutual funds tanked nearly 76% to 22.58 billion Indian rupees ($274.49 million) in November from 93.9 billion rupees in the previous months, even as markets rose to new highs, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings To OBX 2022-NQM9 Trust
The pool includes fixed and adjustable-rate loans acquired by Annaly Capital Management Inc. Fitch Ratings said recently it expects to rate the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by OBX 2022-NQM9 Trust. The notes are supported by 643 loans with a total unpaid principal balance (UPB) of approximately $359.4 million as of...
NASDAQ
Mortgage Rates Fell for Fourth Consecutive Week: Freddie Mac
This week saw another drop in mortgage rates. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is averaging 6.33% according to Freddie Mac’s weekly report, a decrease of 0.16 percentage points from last week. The 30-year rate has fallen by 0.75 percentage points over the last month, the largest decline in rates since 2008. The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate loan was also lower, coming in at 5.67%.
Mortgage rates dropping as interest hikes could soon slow: Freddie Mac
The average 30-year mortgage interest rate dropped once more this week, but economic uncertainty is bringing down homebuyer demand. Here’s what to do to lower your rate.
Rent the Runway surge, GameStop gains, Jobless claims and more: Thursday's 5 things to watch
Traders will be watching how shares of Rent the Runway and GameStop react in Thursday's trading following the latest results.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index Rises For 1st Time In 9 Months
Index increased 0.6 points in November after hitting all-time low in October. The percentage of respondents who said it is a good time to buy a home remained unchanged at 16%. The percentage who said it is a bad time to buy decreased from 80% to 79%. The percentage of...
CoreLogic: US Home Equity Gains Rose Annually in Q3 but Fell Sharply From Q2
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the Homeowner Equity Report (HER) for the third quarter of 2022. The report shows that U.S. homeowners with mortgages (which account for roughly 63% of all properties) saw equity increase by 15.8% year over year, representing a collective gain of $2.2 trillion, for an average of $34,300 per borrower, since the third quarter of 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005066/en/ Figure 1: Map of Average YOY Equity Gain Per Borrower (Graphic: Business Wire)
Long-Term Mortgage Rates Are Starting To Decline In The US
After mortgage rates in October spiked to their highest level since 2002, the market has seen a reverse in course, following news of slowed inflation growth.
