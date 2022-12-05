Read full article on original website
Swear words in different languages have one thing in common
Swear words lack the consonant sounds l, r, w and y across several languages -- including Chinese, English and Spanish, according to a new study from researchers at Royal Holloway, University of London.
Abalone and Dugongs threatened with extinction, warns IUCN Red List
The effects of human activity from climate change to pollution are "devastating" marine life, with nearly a tenth of underwater plants and animals assessed so far threatened with extinction, the latest Red List of Threatened Species showed on Friday.
‘I got £10,000-plus of food for free’: the bin diver making the most of thrown-away groceries
Tim Barratt* lives on a diet of organic steak and ethically reared £25 roast chickens, asparagus and fresh pasta costing £7 a pack. But the 22-year-old hasn’t spent any money on food – with a few exceptions such as ground coffee, spices and rice – for a year and a half. He has eaten the equivalent, he thinks, of upwards of £10,000 of mainly top-end fare, for free.
20 celebrations this holiday season besides Christmas
When it comes to winter holidays, Christmas takes up a lot of airspace. Celebrated around the world, Christmas is considered both a religious holiday, honoring the birth of Jesus, as well as a cultural one, with a history and tradition that combines Christian beliefs with ancient folklore and pagan rituals. For some, Christmas isn't Christian at all, but a time for fir trees, Santa, and food.
William pays tribute to conservation friend and son who died in Kenya
The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to a conservationist friend who died while flying over Kenya’s largest national park.William described Mark Jenkins as someone who had “dedicated his life” to protecting wildlife in East Africa.He said Mr Jenkins had been killed alongside his son Peter as they flew over Tsavo National Park on an aerial patrol.Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol.— The Prince and Princess of Wales...
