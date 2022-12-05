Read full article on original website
Freehold Boro-Raritan-Colts Neck rallies to top Marlboro - Boys ice hockey recap
Shane Corson produced a hat trick while Fionn Thomann and Evan Wohlsetter added two goals apiece as Freehold Boro-Raritan-Colts Neck overcame a 5-2 deficit in the first period to rally to a 10-8 win over Marlboro at Howell Ice Arena. Freehold Boro-Raritan-Colts Neck (3-0) scored four goals in the second...
Bowling: Old Bridge girls, South Brunswick boys finish in first at Edison Classic
Ten boys bowling team and nine girls teams competed at the third annual Edison Township Bowling Classic on Saturday at Majestic Lanes in Hopelawn. The even was hosted by Edison and J.P. Stevens. Every team bowled 12 Baker games in the qualifying round, and then top four teams on each...
Boys ice hockey: Mount Olive downs Madison behind Murphy’s four goals (PHOTOS)
Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown opened the season with a 10-0 win against Madison at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Senior forward Liam Murphy scored four of the goals for MoHoHa, which ended the game early due to the mercy rule. Murphy scored five goal all last season and now has 17 in his career.
Bowling: Jackson Mem. boys, Brick Mem. girls take home Rule the River titles
Jackson Memorial boys bowling and Brick Memorial girls bowling are both ranked atop the preseason NJ.com Top 20 for each respective sport. And on Saturday, each team bowled like they were the No. 1 team in the state as both programs took home Rule the River titles at Ocean Lanes in Lakewood.
Boys ice hockey: Roxbury reaches double digit goals vs. Vernon
Jake Calanni and AJ Mancuso both scored twice with an assist as Roxbury defeated Vernon, 10-0, at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Ryan VanZile also had a goal to go along with two assists in the game while Connor Francis and Tyler Petersen each contributed a goal and an assist in the win. Gavin Barooah, Just.
NJ.com’s girls cross-country All-State Team and full postseason honors, 2022
The finish line has been reached in New Jersey for the 2022 girls cross-country season, spanning from the start of the season in September to the battle for top honors at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions in November. Here is a look at the top honorees around the state:. GIRLS...
High Point/Wallkill Valley shuts out Parsippany Regional - Boys ice hockey recap
Gordon Shindelman tallied a career-high four goals to lead High Point/Wallkill Valley to a 7-0 victory over Parsippany Regional at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.
Who are top boys basketball steals leaders back for another run in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 season starts next week and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players back in the state all the way up until the opening tip of the year. That starts today with a look at the top returning steals leaders in New Jersey.
Seton Hall-Rutgers preview, prediction: Who will win in Garden State Hardwood Classic’s return to the RAC?
For the first time in three years, the Garden State Hardwood Classic is headed back to Piscataway. Rutgers hosts Seton Hall on Sunday in their first meeting at Jersey Mike’s Arena since December of 2019, when the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1) dominated the Pirates (5-4) in a stunning 20-point beatdown that was a preview of the success that was to come for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program. Seton Hall had to wait two years before getting revenge at the Prudential Center in 2021, the series halted for a season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
For generous N.J. jewelers, the ‘season of giving’ has a nice $5K ring to it | Calavia-Robertson
Just call Justin Wentzel “Santa” because this year the longtime jeweler from Mount Olive is making a very special Christmas wish come true for one lucky couple in New Jersey: He’s gifting them with a free, custom engagement ring that’s worth $5,000. And if Wentzel, 40,...
Here’s what happened after Washington crossed the Delaware — with Black patriots on board
It’s a longstanding Christmas Day tradition to re-enact General George Washington’s overnight crossing of the Delaware River on Dec. 25 and 26, 1776, when the future first president led a flotilla of 2,400 Continental Army troops from the Pennsylvania side to New Jersey. But adding to that tradition...
N.J. weather: Up to 5 inches of snow for parts of state in latest winter storm forecast
Snowfall total forecasts were increased Sunday morning for a winter storm that is now expected to bring up to 5 inches of snow to northwestern New Jersey through Monday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex and western Passaic counties, where the heaviest snow...
N.J. weather: How much snow will you get? Updated snowfall forecast map for your town.
Snow has started falling across northern New Jersey with some spots expected to get 3 to 5 inches, while other areas will receive a wintry mix that could cause slick driving conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex and western Passaic counties, where the...
N.J. reports 2,204 COVID cases and 22 deaths, the most single-day fatalities since February
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,204 COVID-19 cases and 22 confirmed deaths on Friday. It’s the highest number of single-day fatalities from COVID-19 in New Jersey since Feb. 18, when the state reported 24 deaths. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.44 on Friday, up from 0.88 last...
Fewer mothers and babies are dying in New Jersey but too many are still at risk | Opinion
When Tiana Crawford Watts, 27, was five months pregnant she went in for a standard physician’s visit. The visit was anything but routine. During the ultrasound, providers found a heart defect in her baby — a serious, potentially life-threatening condition. The team needed a plan and Tiana, a Voorhees, resident, was stressed.
Murphy’s sabotage of covid recovery in schools is ‘madness’ | Editorial
Pull the fire alarm at Phil Murphy’s Department of Education: Kids are falling behind in New Jersey, and we still don’t have the data to help them. The Department of Education is still failing to release statewide test scores that we need to help kids recover from the steep learning loss they experienced during the pandemic. After four presentations to the State Board of Education since September, we still don’t know which districts are making progress, and why. That, as one education advocate rightly put it, is “madness.”
N.J. lawmaker sees all gun owners as homicidal | Letter
In his recent guest column, “N.J.’s tough gun bill respects the 2nd Amendment and will save lives,” Assemblyman John F. McKeon, D-Essex, expressed the badly flawed position held by typical anti-gun activists, insulting citizens who own firearms legally and exercise their Second Amendment rights with violent criminals.
N.J.’s hottest congressional race was also its most expensive ever
Rep. Tom Malinowski and Tom Kean Jr. spent more money than any pair of House candidates ever in New Jersey, making the 7th Congressional District the state’s most expensive as well as its most competitive. The two candidates spent $13.4 million on the contest, surpassing the $11 million spent...
Here’s how much N.J. and its 2nd-largest employer will get from giant defense bill
Almost $2.7 billion would be spent on new refueling planes at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst under legislation setting defense policy for the next federal fiscal year. The planes were included in the 2022-23 National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House Thursday and is expected to clear the Senate this week.
Gov. Murphy is on the case | Sheneman
Have no fear, the case of “The Covid Response” is under investigation. The chief inspector also happens to be the guy paying for the investigation. Gov. Murphy took great pains to be highly visible during the pandemic. His daily briefings were unavoidable and to his credit, managed to project an image of competent leadership in uncertain times, but did the image match the reality.
