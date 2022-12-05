Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
One dead following single-vehicle rollover accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A single-vehicle rollover accident was fatal in Lancaster County Friday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road following the reported of the accident. It was reported that the investigation showed that a Dodge Ram 1500, driven...
kfornow.com
Traffic Accident North Of Lincoln Takes One Life
Lincoln, NE (December 9, 2022) A man from Papillion died early Friday morning in a highway crash just south of Lincoln. At 5:21 A.M., the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road. following the report of a single vehicle rollover accident. The...
klkntv.com
24-year-old killed in rollover crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was killed after his truck rolled over on Highway 77 early Friday morning, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 5:20 a.m., 24-year-old John Free from Papillion was heading north near Agnew Road when he lost control of his vehicle and began to roll.
klkntv.com
Deadly crash north of Lincoln closes part of Highway 77 Friday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Part of Highway 77 north of Lincoln was closed Friday morning following a deadly crash. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and tells Channel 8 one person died after their pickup truck flipped near Agnew Road, just south of Ceresco. UPDATE: 24-year-old killed...
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate Lincoln home after fire races through it Friday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells Channel 8...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities looking for missing 71-year-old man
PAPILLION, Neb. -- The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office released they are looking for a 71-year-old man with dementia. SCSO said they are actively looking for Frances Tom Kennedy, who goes by Tom. The Sheriff's Office said that Kennedy suffers from dementia. It was reported that a family member discovered that...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont woman cited following accident
Fremont police responded at 10:28 Wednesday morning to a motor vehicle accident in a business parking lot near Military Avenue and Broad Street. Investigators determined that three minor children were left unattended in a parked vehicle. One of the children managed to unsecure their restraint and put the vehicle into gear. The vehicle then struck another vehicle and a pole before coming to rest.
klkntv.com
Crash knocks vehicle into Lincoln pond late Wednesday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — At least two vehicles collided late Wednesday night in Lincoln, sending one of them into a pond. This happened on 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road just before 11:30 p.m. The driver who ended up in the pond was able to make it out. Witnesses...
KETV.com
60-year-old man dies from injuries at worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha
ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries from a worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha, according to authorities. Around 4:21 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement.
News Channel Nebraska
Four teens arrested in connection to Price murder
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department has announced the arrest of four teens in connection to a homicide. OPD said the two 13-year-old females, a 15-year-old male, and a 16-year-old male have been arrested in the homicide case of 62-year-old Daniel Price that happened Oct. 31. Authorities said that...
klkntv.com
$20,000 fraud scheme involving jewelry and plane tickets fails in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a fraud alert with law enforcement agencies across our area. Officials say this case is a lot different than the phony emails and phone calls we’re normally warned about. The attempted fraud happened in-person and a...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD investigating missing coins estimating $100K
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating a report of a missing coins from a private collection that's estimated at $100,000. On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to their service desk for a belated burglary. When the officer spoke with the 82-year-old man, police...
News Channel Nebraska
Two injured after semi trucks collide on Highway 15
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE — Two people were taken to a hospital Wednesday after a crash late in the morning that involved a pair of semi trucks. Authorities say the crash happened on Highway 15 at the intersection with 725th Road, just north of the Highway 15 and Highway 4 junctions at about 10:15 a.m.
klkntv.com
$100,000 worth of gold coins stolen from collection, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are on the lookout for gold after several coins were reported stolen on Tuesday. An 82-year-old man reported the theft at the police station’s service desk around 1:30 p.m. He told officers that 25 gold coins had gone missing from his private...
Seven people taken to hospital following Omaha house fire late Tuesday
According to the Omaha Fire Department, seven people including an Omaha Police officer were hospitalized after a Tuesday night house fire. Two dogs and a cat died.
klkntv.com
Police searching for rampant rock hurler in north Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are now on the lookout for a rock thrower who has caused over $5,000 in damage to homes in a north Lincoln neighborhood. Between Thursday and Monday, officers have been sent out to 16 reports of rock vandalism, each in the neighborhood near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue.
News Channel Nebraska
71-year-old Sarpy man has been found
PAPILLION, Neb. -- Authorities said that 71-year-old Frances Tom Kennedy has been found. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Kennedy was reported to be found and safe around 11 a.m. Kennedy had reportedly gone missing around 3 a.m.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Several shots fired during drive-bys in Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are still searching for the shooter responsible for several drive-bys in a Lincoln neighborhood. Three drive-by shootings were reported near 27th and D Streets in the morning hours of Nov. 22. No one was injured, according to police. Gunshots are heard in surveillance video,...
klkntv.com
One hospitalized after fire at Lincoln apartment building
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A fire burned the top floor of a Lincoln apartment building on Tuesday night. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to the two-story building near 21st and A Streets around 8:20 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Jim Bopp. They found heavy flames, coming mostly...
KETV.com
60-year-old man critically injured in worksite incident Wednesday in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man was critically injured in a worksite incident, according to authorities. Around 4:45 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement. Authorities said he was transported with CPR in progress...
