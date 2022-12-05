Read full article on original website
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric's quest continues unabated. Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.
Modric's moves help Croatia eliminate Brazil from World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The slippery hips of Luka Modric wriggled away from danger. The laser-like precision of his passing — and the intelligence to control the tempo for long periods — were ever present, as is usual. There was the customary adjustment of his hairband...
Neymar ties Pelé's record but loses again at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Neymar walked off the field with teammate Dani Alves by his side, tears still rolling down the Brazil forward's cheeks. Other players had already tried to console Neymar as he cried while sitting near midfield, head down, hiding his face.
"Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-ups, shocked 2022 favorites Brazil in penalty kicks in the quarterfinals to move on to the semifinals.After a goalless draw through 90 minutes of regulation, Neymar scored a majestic goal to push Brazil to a 1-0 lead just before the halftime mark of extra time. Not only did he get them on the board, he tied Pele's record as the country's leading men's scorer with 77 goals and it was inevitable that he'd break that mark if the Brazilians advanced. However, his goal also put him in top company alongside "Il Fenomeno" Ronaldo Nazario as the...
US basketball star Griner back home after Russia prisoner swap
American basketball star Brittney Griner was taken to a US Army base in Texas for a medical checkup on Friday after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for a notorious arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Robert Whetstone, a spokesman for the Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, said the 32-year-old Griner, who is from Texas, was taken to the facility "as is standard protocol."
The next World Cup will jump to 48 teams. Is bigger better?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The next World Cup will be the biggest ever after world soccer body FIFA took the leap from a 32-team field to 48 teams in 2026. It means more of soccer's so-called “little teams” that didn't make it to Qatar will be given a chance of a lifetime when the tournament is hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout Friday. Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty.
Portugal coach: Ronaldo did not threaten to leave World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave the World Cup after being dropped from the starting lineup to play Switzerland in the round of 16, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Friday. Santos did acknowledge his star player was “not happy” to be told he was...
Which new stars can replace Messi, Ronaldo after World Cup?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet. But the clock is ticking on their careers and Qatar could be the last time we see them on soccer’s biggest stage.
France, Spain, Portugal to build hydrogen pipeline by 2030
ALICANTE, Spain (AP) — Spain, France and Portugal agreed Friday to build by 2030 a major undersea pipeline to transport hydrogen from the Iberian Peninsula to France and eventually the rest of Europe. The pipeline is aimed at making the European Union's energy supply more independent, a goal expedited...
Russia may join sports events in Asia ahead of 2024 Olympics
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia could return to some international sports events and Olympic qualifiers by competing as part of Asia rather than Europe. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach welcomed a “creative” plan Friday to allow athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to join competitions in Asia after more than nine months of isolation from most Olympic sports following the invasion of Ukraine.
Top 100 tennis player Majchrzak gets provisional doping ban
LONDON (AP) — Top 100 tennis player Kamil Majchrzak was provisionally suspended for doping after testing positive for banned substances at three tournaments in September and October. The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the ruling Friday, saying the 26-year-old from Poland turned in A samples at the Sofia Open,...
