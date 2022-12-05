Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract
Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
Mets lose right-hander to division rival
Trevor Williams is packing his bags. But he’s not going very far. That’s because the New York Mets free-agent pitcher is landing with the Washington Nationals. MASN’s Mark Zuckerman reports “The Nationals are signing RHP Trevor Williams to a 2-year deal. 30-year-old bounced between rotation and bullpen this season with Mets, posting a 3.21 ERA and 1.227 WHIP across 89.2 IP. Could wind up as Nats’ No. 5 starter or long reliever.”
Mets free-agent reliever in demand as a starter
Starting pitching is in high demand. And as teams look to add to their rotations this offseason, they may look to convert some arms that are accustomed to bullpen use. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Take, for example, Seth Lugo. The right-hander served a relief role for...
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
Ex-Mets outfielder is ‘great potential fit’ for Padres, MLB insider says
The San Diego Padres emerged late as a surprise team in the mix for Aaron Judge. Obviously, they missed out on the slugging outfielder who just signed a record breaking, nine-year, $360 million contract with the New York Yankees. So who else could fill that role?. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Yankees re-sign slugger Aaron Judge for $360M
UPDATE (8:22 a.m.): MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports “Sources: Aaron Judge is in agreement with the #Yankees.”. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Source confirms: Aaron Judge in agreement with Yankees, nine years, $360M. First: @jonmorosi.”. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports “Aaron Judge had similar offers from...
NL contenders pursuing Mets free-agent pitcher
The New York Mets could be saying goodbye to Seth Lugo. That’s because the market for the free-agent right-hander is starting to heat up. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Dodgers, Padres and Nats are pursuing Seth Lugo. Likely...
Mets interested in re-signing ex-Yankees reliever
Adam Ottavino might get a chance to run it back in Queens. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Adam Ottavino remains on the Mets’ list of potential bullpen returnees. The right-hander is believed to be seeking a multiyear deal after pitching to a 2.06 ERA in 66 appearances for the Mets last season.”
Yankees watch rival lose the face of its franchise
Xander Bogaerts is officially parting with the Boston Red Sox and heading far away. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The shortstop agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract late Wednesday with the San Diego Padres, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The Padres payroll now exceeds $250 million.
Yankees could watch AL East rival trade for Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds
The New York Yankees need an outfielder. The Pittsburgh Pirates have one asking to be traded. But the Toronto Blue Jays might have something to say about Bryan Reynolds’ home in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 27-year-old outfielder requested a deal ahead of the...
Yankees have ‘very real’ interest in Carlos Rodon as price tag soars
The New York Yankees aren’t done putting together a team to contend in 2023. Wednesday, that meant signing Aaron Judge to a record breaking, nine-year, $360 million contract. And now, the Yankees are looking to bring some starting pitching into the Bronx. Enter Carlos Rodon. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0