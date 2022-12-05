ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Buyer-Seller Stalemate Increases Housing Market Supply

The market may not stay calm for very long, though. The total number of homes for sale increased 15% year-over-year. New listings fell by more than 20%, which means homes are sitting on the market as prospective buyers stay on the sidelines. The typical home was on the market for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

HouseCanary: Housing Market Declining Sharply

Elevated interest rates paired with housing market seasonality has driven declines in new inventory and listings. Monthly new listing volume was down 25.1% and removals were up 64.3% compared to November 2021. Over the past 52 weeks there have been 3,068,088 net new listings placed on the market, a 10.9%...
CNBC

The best car insurance companies based on cost, coverage and service

Car insurance is a necessary expense for most Americans, since driving without it is illegal and public transportation options are limited outside of major U.S. cities. Insuring a vehicle can be costly, especially if you're a new driver or insuring a luxury car, but it can save you tens of thousands of dollars in case of damage or theft.
HAWAII STATE
Motley Fool

These Are the Cities Home Buyers Are Moving to Most

It’s moving season until Big City prices drop. A record number of people are looking to move cities due to housing costs. Home buyers are paying special attention to cities in California and Florida. Rising mortgage interest rates are no joke. They've doubled this past year, sending monthly mortgage...
ARIZONA STATE
TheStreet

2023 Doesn't Look So Hot for Home Buyers or Renters

If you’re hoping that homes will get more affordable next year, don’t hold your breath. That’s the takeaway from real estate information service Realtor.com’s 2023 housing market forecast. The report predicts the 30-year fixed mortgage rate will average 7.4% next year, with an early climb followed...
The Atlantic

You Should Probably Wait to Buy a Home

Should you even try to buy a house right now? Asking real-estate agents, economists, and potential homebuyers that question is likely to elicit something between a whimper and a scream these days. “It never feels like a great time to buy a house,” Danielle Hale, the chief economist at Realtor.com, told me. “You’re committing yourself to paying this enormous mortgage over a really long period of time.” But, she said, something that is always “a little bit scary” is “particularly scary” right now. Many Americans seem to share that sentiment: Half as many home sales occurred this past July as in the same month two years ago.
hbsdealer.com

Builders FirstSource warns of a digital impostor

A phony email domain is requesting information from the company’s customers. In an email sent to customers and partners, Builders FirstSource Vice President and Chief ISO Brian Wilk warned of a fake digital account. The email states that the Dallas, Texas-based prodealer and building solutions provider recently learned of...
DALLAS, TX
crypto-economy.com

Decentraland Launched LAND Rental Platform

It is now possible to earn money by renting out your property through the new rentals platform created by Decentraland. Using a combination of signatures stored in a server managed by the Decentraland Foundation AND Ethereum transactions (on-chain), the new Land Renting System enables LAND owners and Tenants to rent LAND securely and in a trustless way through multi-signature keys.
AOL Corp

Gen Z Congressman-elect denied an apartment over "really bad" credit

Maxwell Frost made history last month when he won election in Florida's 10th Congressional District, becoming the first Gen Z member of Congress at just 25 years old. But that historic win didn't come easy — and now, the financial toll of the campaign is making it difficult for him to secure a home near the House.
FLORIDA STATE

