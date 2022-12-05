Read full article on original website
Three charged with October assault that left Bayonne teen unconscious
Three Bayonne men have been charged with a vicious assault in October that left a 17-year-old unconscious on the sidewalk, authorities said. Lamont Clark, 19, Malachi Thomason, 21, and Rymel D. Graham, 20, were arrested on Dec. 8 in different locations across the city and charged with one count of aggravated assault, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
Man with knife causes evacuation at EHT Walmart
An Ocean County man was arrested Saturday, after he was found with a knife at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township and refused police commands. David Brennan, 32, was seen in the electronics section of the township Walmart with a knife at about 2:40 p.m., Lt. Steve Slusarski said. An...
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged With December 5th Shooting
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a December 5 shooting. Officials said on December 5 at approximately 11:14 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Kirkwood Street for a shooting that had occurred. Police located a 42-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
22-year-old man shot to death on second floor of N.J. home, investigators say
A 22-year-old Glassboro man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the upstairs bedroom of a borough home, authorities said. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to a home on the 200 block of University Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of gunshots. When they arrived they cleared several occupants before finding Travon A. Barker-Bordley dead, authorities said. He had been shot multiple times, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
fox29.com
Man struck by 8 bullets killed in Port Richmond shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Gun violence in Philadelphia continues after another man was killed overnight in the city's Port Richmond section. Police say they found a 31-year-old man suffering from eight gunshots while responding to the 2900 block of Memphis Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday. He was transported to a local hospital,...
Arrest made in gunpoint robbery of Dunkin’, cops say
A 22-year-old man who police say robbed a Dunkin’ store in Mercer County at gunpoint on Thanksgiving weekend was arrested Friday morning, authorities said. Malik White, of Trenton, was taken into custody at his home and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and multiple weapons offenses, Lawrence police said in a statement.
fox29.com
Police: Group sought in fatal shooting of man in Northeast Philadelphia, $20k reward offered
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Northeast Philadelphia. According to police, the deadly shooting took place on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street on November 27 at...
Fiery crash injures 2 truck drivers, closes N.J. highway lanes overnight
A fiery crash between two trucks in Hunterdon County late Friday sent the drivers to an area hospital and closed portions of Route 78 overnight for an investigation and cleanup, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near milepost 8.4 in Bethlehem Township and involved a cement tanker...
fox29.com
Camden County officials seek 2 vehicles after pedestrian killed in Lindenwold hit-and-run
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - Camden County officials are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a person in Lindenwold. According to authorities, Lindenwold police were called to the 600 block of South White Horse Pike Thursday, just after 5:30, for a reported vehicle accident. Responding officers found a 53-year-old Somerdale man, later...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 22, found shot to death in home near Rowan University
GLASSBORO, N.J. - Authorities say a young man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the second floor bedroom of a home near Rowan University. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the 200 block of University Boulevard just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
sauconsource.com
Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police
A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
southjerseyobserver.com
Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit & Run in Lindenwold
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team (CRIT) and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that killed a pedestrian, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:42...
Man who killed woman at Jersey Shore motel gets decades-long prison sentence
A man who killed a woman at a Seaside Heights motel last year will spend decades behind bars after being handed a 35-year prison state prison sentence this week, authorities said. Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights, pleaded guilty in September to aggravated manslaughter in exchange for the sentence. He...
Wrong-way crash seriously injures 2, shuts down N.J. highway for 3 hours, police say
A crash involving a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way down a New Jersey highway seriously injured two people and closed the road down for three hours, State Police spokesman trooper Charles Marchan said. The vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Route 24 in Madison at...
Man gets 5 years for brutally beating victim, throwing him down 2 flights of stairs
A Bridgeton resident was sentenced Friday to five years in state prison for seriously injuring someone he beat up and threw down two flights of stairs last year, according to a statement from Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. The incident happened on Oct. 8, 2021 at an apartment on North...
Remembering Brighton Bar, N.J.’s answer to CBGB, and its decades of thrashing
Forty years and many, many long nights after he first stepped into the Brighton Bar as an underage teen with a fake ID, Greg Macolino found himself standing alone on Brighton Avenue last month, crying as a construction crew demolished the iconic club and his second home. The longstanding Long...
Murder-Suicide Claims Life Of Philadelphia Salon Owner Allegedly Divorcing Husband: Report
The owner of a salon and spa in northwest Philadelphia was shot dead in the business paring lot in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide, according to a report from ChestnutHillLocal.com. Wend Feldman, who was divorcing her husband, was found behind Spa Elysium and Fringe Salon on Bethlehem Pike...
Man stole from church, fled after tripping alarm, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding a man who burglarized a Southwest Philadelphia church.On November 23rd, police say the suspect stole several hundred dollars worth of items from Christ Haven Pentecostal Church on Lindbergh Boulevard.Police say he also tried to steal larger items like a television, but he ran away after tripping an alarm.If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact police.
Teenager Arrested In Fatal Atlantic CIty Shooting: Prosecutor
An Atlantic City teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week, authorities said.Police charged Oquan Thomas in the Monday, Dec. 5 death of Atlantic City resident Timothy Council, Jr., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.Thomas was charged wi…
iheart.com
Cam Footage Leads To Capture Of New Jersey Thanksgiving Underwear Thief
On Thanksgiving, there was a break-in at a Glassboro, New Jersey home in which the burglar made off with several items from the bedroom, including the homeowner’s underwear. Well, good news…the Turkey Day panty bandit has been found. Kyle Jones has been charged with burglary, trespassing, and theft, and it’s all thanks to a surveillance camera that was set up in that same bedroom.
