Edgewater Park, NJ

NJ.com

Three charged with October assault that left Bayonne teen unconscious

Three Bayonne men have been charged with a vicious assault in October that left a 17-year-old unconscious on the sidewalk, authorities said. Lamont Clark, 19, Malachi Thomason, 21, and Rymel D. Graham, 20, were arrested on Dec. 8 in different locations across the city and charged with one count of aggravated assault, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Man Charged With December 5th Shooting

A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a December 5 shooting. Officials said on December 5 at approximately 11:14 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Kirkwood Street for a shooting that had occurred. Police located a 42-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
NJ.com

22-year-old man shot to death on second floor of N.J. home, investigators say

A 22-year-old Glassboro man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the upstairs bedroom of a borough home, authorities said. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to a home on the 200 block of University Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of gunshots. When they arrived they cleared several occupants before finding Travon A. Barker-Bordley dead, authorities said. He had been shot multiple times, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
GLASSBORO, NJ
fox29.com

Man struck by 8 bullets killed in Port Richmond shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Gun violence in Philadelphia continues after another man was killed overnight in the city's Port Richmond section. Police say they found a 31-year-old man suffering from eight gunshots while responding to the 2900 block of Memphis Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday. He was transported to a local hospital,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Arrest made in gunpoint robbery of Dunkin’, cops say

A 22-year-old man who police say robbed a Dunkin’ store in Mercer County at gunpoint on Thanksgiving weekend was arrested Friday morning, authorities said. Malik White, of Trenton, was taken into custody at his home and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and multiple weapons offenses, Lawrence police said in a statement.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Man, 22, found shot to death in home near Rowan University

GLASSBORO, N.J. - Authorities say a young man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the second floor bedroom of a home near Rowan University. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the 200 block of University Boulevard just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
GLASSBORO, NJ
sauconsource.com

Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police

A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit & Run in Lindenwold

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team (CRIT) and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that killed a pedestrian, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:42...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
CBS Philly

Man stole from church, fled after tripping alarm, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding a man who burglarized a Southwest Philadelphia church.On November 23rd, police say the suspect stole several hundred dollars worth of items from Christ Haven Pentecostal Church on Lindbergh Boulevard.Police say he also tried to steal larger items like a television, but he ran away after tripping an alarm.If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Cam Footage Leads To Capture Of New Jersey Thanksgiving Underwear Thief

On Thanksgiving, there was a break-in at a Glassboro, New Jersey home in which the burglar made off with several items from the bedroom, including the homeowner’s underwear. Well, good news…the Turkey Day panty bandit has been found. Kyle Jones has been charged with burglary, trespassing, and theft, and it’s all thanks to a surveillance camera that was set up in that same bedroom.
GLASSBORO, NJ
