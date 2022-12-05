Who Is Stephanie Ramos? 5 Things to Know About the ‘GMA3’ Replacement Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Scandal

GMA3 viewers will be in for a shake-up as Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez temporarily take over for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes amid their scandal.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, December 5, that ABC President Kim Godwin announced plans for Robach, 49, and Holmes to be taken off the air amid news of their offscreen romance. According to Variety , ABC News wanted to "do what’s best for the organization" as the morning show continued to make headlines.

Earlier that month, Good Morning America became a topic of discussion when photos surfaced of the coworkers on multiple outings outside the office. The pair, who are both married to other people , were spotted on a getaway to Upstate New York and in one photo Holmes, 45, was playfully touching Robach’s backside.

The former NBC correspondent's husband Andrew Shue subtly responded to the news when he removed all traces of his wife from social media. Meanwhile, Holmes' wife Marilee Fiebig remained tight-lipped about their personal life.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Robach and Holmes were "trying to keep their relationship a secret" until they were ready to go public. “They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” the insider explained to Us , noting that their relationship “blossomed from a close friendship."

Amid the drama, the cohosts appeared to poke fun at the rumors . "It's too bad it's Friday. It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going,” the Arkansas native joked on Friday, December 2. “Just enjoying it. … Take it all in.”

Robach, for her part, added: “Speak for yourself."

Ahead of the scandal, GMA fans have previously seen Ramos, 39, as a correspondent for the network. The journalist gushed about her love for her job before taking over for Robach.

"I hope my legacy is that of a reporter who cared about each and every story and interview. I don’t take this job lightly, whatsoever," she told Women's Health Magazine one month prior. "Every word matters, and I’ve seen it over the years, running into folks who will remember one particular story that I did five months ago. And it surprises me each time. I think, 'Oh my gosh, that’s right. This is why I do this.'”

Scroll down for everything to know about Ramos: