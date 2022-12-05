ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Who Is Stephanie Ramos? 5 Things to Know About the ‘GMA3’ Replacement Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Scandal

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRD4t_0jY1JkUR00

GMA3 viewers will be in for a shake-up as Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez temporarily take over for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes amid their scandal.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, December 5, that ABC President Kim Godwin announced plans for Robach, 49, and Holmes to be taken off the air amid news of their offscreen romance. According to Variety , ABC News wanted to "do what’s best for the organization" as the morning show continued to make headlines.

Earlier that month, Good Morning America became a topic of discussion when photos surfaced of the coworkers on multiple outings outside the office. The pair, who are both married to other people , were spotted on a getaway to Upstate New York and in one photo Holmes, 45, was playfully touching Robach’s backside.

The former NBC correspondent's husband Andrew Shue subtly responded to the news when he removed all traces of his wife from social media. Meanwhile, Holmes' wife Marilee Fiebig remained tight-lipped about their personal life.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Robach and Holmes were "trying to keep their relationship a secret" until they were ready to go public. “They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” the insider explained to Us , noting that their relationship “blossomed from a close friendship."

Amid the drama, the cohosts appeared to poke fun at the rumors . "It's too bad it's Friday. It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going,” the Arkansas native joked on Friday, December 2. “Just enjoying it. … Take it all in.”

Robach, for her part, added: “Speak for yourself."

Ahead of the scandal, GMA fans have previously seen Ramos, 39, as a correspondent for the network. The journalist gushed about her love for her job before taking over for Robach.

"I hope my legacy is that of a reporter who cared about each and every story and interview. I don’t take this job lightly, whatsoever," she told Women's Health Magazine one month prior. "Every word matters, and I’ve seen it over the years, running into folks who will remember one particular story that I did five months ago. And it surprises me each time. I think, 'Oh my gosh, that’s right. This is why I do this.'”

Scroll down for everything to know about Ramos:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

GMA3’s Amy Robach’s Friends ‘Fear’ T.J. Holmes Will ‘Break Her Heart’ and Negatively Affect Her Career Amid Romance Scandal

They're Team Amy. GMA3’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship scandal has her close pals worried about her future, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Amy's friends fear he's not only going to break her heart but also ruin her career,” the insider says. The GMA3: What You Need to Know cohosts turned heads last […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Page Six

Amy Robach all smiles arriving home alone amid alleged T.J. Holmes affair

Not a care in the world! Amy Robach was all smiles as she arrived at her NYC apartment alone on Friday despite the ongoing scandal plaguing her and “GMA 3” co-anchor T.J. Holmes. The broadcaster appeared unfazed as she made her way home, looking casual in jeans, a camo shirt and an overcoat. She kept her eyes concealed with a pair of sunglasses. Robach’s parents were later seen departing her apartment. The 49-year-old journalist’s attitude aligns with Page Six’s report that she and Holmes, 45, are “not ashamed” of their relationship despite the fact that it allegedly began before they each separated from their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

T.J. Holmes Said Amy Robach and Andrew Shue’s Marriage Was a ‘Love Story Like No Other’ on ‘GMA3’ 1 Year Before Scandal

Quite the irony. One year before the news of their alleged affair broke, T.J. Holmes praised his coanchor Amy Robach's marriage to Andrew Shue — and the resurfaced comment is raising eyebrows. “These are absolutely two of my favorite people on the planet. So, of course, you all know Amy Robach and her husband here […]
ARKANSAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'

Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says

Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
News Breaking LIVE

NBC News Fires Another Host

NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
musictimes.com

Keke Palmer Now 2022: Baby Daddy, Net Worth, SNL Pregnancy Announcement

Keke Palmer might have dropped one of the biggest bombshell news on "Saturday Night Live!" The Nickelodeon alum, who was famously known for her role as True Jackson in the 2008 teen sitcom "True Jackson VP," is a teen no more, as she finally enters motherhood in her special announcement recently.
Page Six

T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach

As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
NEW YORK STATE
Us Weekly

Johnny DePhillipo Teases Potential ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Return After Victoria Fuller Split: I’ve ‘Recuperated’

Time heals all wounds for Johnny DePhillipo. The Bachelorette alum is “better than ever” after his whirlwind engagement to Victoria Fuller came to a dramatic end on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. “I’ve recuperated, I’m back, I’m good,” the 26-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 6, adding […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

260K+
Followers
25K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy