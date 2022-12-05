ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Bowling Green man wins $70K playing Kentucky 5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has won $70,000 after playing the Kentucky 5 an hour before his birthday. “It’s the best birthday gift,” he said. The winning ticket matched all five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot for the December 2nd drawing.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild

CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
CAVE CITY, KY
WBKO

Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Robbery reported at WKU parking structure; police seeking suspect

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University police say an individual committed a robbery in the area of PS3. Tuesday morning at 4:41 a.m., the Western Kentucky University Police Department posted on social media that a robbery had occurred. Police say the suspect robbed someone while armed with a handgun.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Police: Bowling Green man led high-speed chase on motorcycle

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say he fled on a motorcycle in Logan County. On Dec. 2 around 1:45 p.m., Logan County Dispatch received a call on a blue motorcycle traveling at a fast speed and driving recklessly on U.S. 6880 Bypass near Terry Wilcutt Highway.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSAZ

Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
wcluradio.com

FBI, police investigating threat made to some area schools

BOWLING GREEN — Schools in Warren and Allen counties are on alert after an apparent threat was received online sometime Wednesday evening. Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton issued a statement to families detailing how the threat was received on a Lexington-based website. He said he had received notice of a potential threat to staff and students of three area high schools – Bowling Green High, Warren Central High and Allen County-Scottsville High. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul were also included in the safety concern.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lanereport.com

Houchens Industries promotes Patrick Coleman to VP of Finance and CFO

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Houchens Industries, Inc. Chairman and CEO, Dion W. Houchins is pleased to announce the promotion of Patrick Coleman to the position of Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for Houchens Industries, Inc. In this role, Mr. Coleman will be responsible for managing the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Ohio County gets hit with jury duty scam

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Ohio County Circuit Clerk’s Office say its office has been alerted to a possible scam in reference to jury duty. Officials say, “Jury duty notices are always sent via mail. We do not call people telling them they have been selected for jury duty.” A spokesperson for the […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY

