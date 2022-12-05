Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped objectRoger MarshBowling Green, KY
Western Kentucky University's Disaster Science Operations Center UnveiledAmarie M.Bowling Green, KY
Related
What Rick Barnes said on Vol Calls ahead of game with Eastern Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes made an appearance on Vol Calls on Monday night to discuss the latest with Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James, the development of Jahmai Mashack, the team's identity at the moment and Wednesday night's game against Eastern Kentucky. Here's everything Barnes had to say. On...
WBKO
Bowling Green man wins $70K playing Kentucky 5
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has won $70,000 after playing the Kentucky 5 an hour before his birthday. “It’s the best birthday gift,” he said. The winning ticket matched all five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot for the December 2nd drawing.
wdrb.com
Bowling Green continues to rebuild, remember those lost after December 2021 tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- One year after devastating tornadoes swept across Kentucky, claiming lives and destroying homes and businesses, Bowling Green is one area of the commonwealth that continues picking up the pieces. Ronnie Ward, with the Bowling Green Police Department, said the night the storm hit, it was...
Fox 19
Kentucky business still temporarily closed 1 year after tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It has been one year since a tornado outbreak ripped through parts of Kentucky leaving families and businesses devastated. One of those businesses is Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green. To this day, the butcher shop is still not open. FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another new location in Kentucky later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Kentucky location in Bowling Green.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
spectrumnews1.com
Western Kentucky University transforms an old mall into an innovation hub
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Sam Ford has focused on innovating organizations for many years. Now, he’s working with Western Kentucky University to transform the Bowling Green Mall — the first-ever mall in the city. But unlike its predecessor, this re-imagined space doesn’t have retail stores. The 20-acre...
wnky.com
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild
CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
WBKO
Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
lanereport.com
Nationwide Uniform Corp. to expand operations in LaRue County with $11.5 million investment
HODGENVILLE, Ky. — Nationwide Uniform Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fechheimer Brothers Co., announced a $11.5 million investment to expand its operations in Hodgenville, creating 63 quality jobs for Kentuckians. The $11.5 million expansion comes in response to recent and projected growth for the company, which requires additional warehouse...
Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
thelevisalazer.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?
Is ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?…. Lawrence County’s ‘American Idol’ Winner Season 20 Noah Thompson has had a big impact on our small rural community. Now Noah may be moving on to follow his dream to Nashville where most of the music genre is made.
WBKO
UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
wnky.com
Law enforcement investigating potential online threat to 3 area high schools
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Superintendents Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools and Travis Hamby of Allen County Schools received notice of a potential threat to three area high schools on the night of Dec. 7. In a message to WCPS families, Clayton says the threat involves Bowling Green...
wnky.com
Robbery reported at WKU parking structure; police seeking suspect
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University police say an individual committed a robbery in the area of PS3. Tuesday morning at 4:41 a.m., the Western Kentucky University Police Department posted on social media that a robbery had occurred. Police say the suspect robbed someone while armed with a handgun.
wnky.com
Police: Bowling Green man led high-speed chase on motorcycle
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say he fled on a motorcycle in Logan County. On Dec. 2 around 1:45 p.m., Logan County Dispatch received a call on a blue motorcycle traveling at a fast speed and driving recklessly on U.S. 6880 Bypass near Terry Wilcutt Highway.
WSAZ
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
wcluradio.com
FBI, police investigating threat made to some area schools
BOWLING GREEN — Schools in Warren and Allen counties are on alert after an apparent threat was received online sometime Wednesday evening. Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton issued a statement to families detailing how the threat was received on a Lexington-based website. He said he had received notice of a potential threat to staff and students of three area high schools – Bowling Green High, Warren Central High and Allen County-Scottsville High. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul were also included in the safety concern.
lanereport.com
Houchens Industries promotes Patrick Coleman to VP of Finance and CFO
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Houchens Industries, Inc. Chairman and CEO, Dion W. Houchins is pleased to announce the promotion of Patrick Coleman to the position of Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for Houchens Industries, Inc. In this role, Mr. Coleman will be responsible for managing the...
Ohio County gets hit with jury duty scam
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Ohio County Circuit Clerk’s Office say its office has been alerted to a possible scam in reference to jury duty. Officials say, “Jury duty notices are always sent via mail. We do not call people telling them they have been selected for jury duty.” A spokesperson for the […]
Comments / 0