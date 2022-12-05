ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Police: 96-year-old man in wheelchair shot in Brooklyn

By Jennifer Bisram
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igqFU_0jY1JH5U00

Man in wheelchair shot at Brooklyn bus stop 02:07

NEW YORK -- A 96-year old man was shot in Brooklyn on Monday morning. The NYPD said he was in his wheelchair when a bullet intended for someone else stuck him.

CBS2's Jennifer Bisram has more on that man's condition.

Police said the victim was sitting in his wheelchair at a bus stop in Crown Heights when a bullet came flying from half a city block away, piercing him in the leg.

He remains in the hospital.

The quiet street quickly turned into a crime scene.

"You see people sitting out here on the bench, just sitting enjoying themselves," Crown Heights resident Marva Roberts said.

The shooting happened at the corner of Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue near a church, and across the street from an elementary school, where students were dropped off minutes earlier.

"It hurts my feelings because it's like I'm scared to come outside. I shouldn't be afraid to come into my community and come outside," Roberts said. "We need more cops out here."

Police said the gunshot came from down the block, at the playground at the Kingsborough Houses. A 39-year-old woman was robbed of her cellphone and jacket and when she tried to take off the gunman fired the round that ended up hitting the 96-year-old in his right leg.

"I sit there every day," an 83-year-old man named Moses said, adding the bullet could have hit him.

An educator who didn't want her face shown told CBS2 she's afraid to work in the area.

"I work as an early intervention teacher in the area. I had my concern ... more concerned in light of what happened," she said.

Investigators said the gunman and robbery victim know one another.

Still, this Brooklyn community is calling on their local leaders to do more for their safety.

"We need help in our community," Roberts said.

Police said the gunman is still on the streets, but added they know who he is and are actively pursuing him.

In the meantime, the 96-year-old man is still recovering at the hospital. CBS2 was told told his wife, who's also in her 90s, has been by his bedside.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD searching for SUV that struck woman on Upper East Side

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for a driver who struck and killed a woman Thursday on the Upper East Side and took off. Police sources tell CBS2 the woman, in her 20s, did not have identification on her, so they're still working on an ID. She was struck by two different vehicles and later died at the hospital. The victim was crossing 96th Street at Third Avenue just after 6 p.m. when she was hit by a black SUV and then by an MTA bus. The bus driver stopped, but the driver of the SUV took off. Police said she was in the middle of the marked crosswalk when the SUV first hit her. "It was loud, it was loud enough for everybody to come outside and run to it," witness Melissa Rivera told CBS2. "You could hear the car, it sounded like somebody was racing.""The car was still going down the block, you could still hear it," another witness added. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man found dead in Manhattan subway station with torso cuts: NYPD

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in a Greenwich Village subway station early Thursday with wounds to his torso, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of Thursday morning, was found unresponsive inside the West Fourth Street – Washington Square station around 12:10 a.m., police said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Man pleads guilty in rock attack that killed GuiYing Ma in Queens

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn man accused in a rock attack that killed a 62-year-old woman in Queens last year pleaded guilty on Thursday. Last November, GuiYing Ma was hit in the head with a rock while outside sweeping a sidewalk in Corona. She died 3 months later. The suspect, 33-year-old Elisaul Perez, pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges and will be sentenced in January. He faces 20 years in prison. 
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- A young woman was killed in a hit-and-run on the Upper East Side on Thursday.It happened at the intersection of Third Avenue and East 96th Street around 6:05 p.m.Police say a woman in her 20s was crossing Third Avenue when the driver of a black SUV hit her. The victim was then struck by an MTA bus.The bus driver stopped and stayed on the scene, but the driver of the SUV took off.The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but she died from her injuries.People in the area said they heard the crash, ran outside and saw someone motionless in the street."It was loud. It was loud enough for everybody to come outside and run to it. You could hear the car. It sounded like somebody was racing," said Melissa Rivera, who works near the crash site."The car was still going down the block. You could still hear it," another person said.No arrests have been made at this time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

1 dead, 1 injured in Queens stabbing

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a double stabbing in Queens that left one man dead on Wednesday.It happened just before 3 p.m. in Ozone Park.Police say the victim died after being stabbed twice in the chest.Another person was slashed in the leg and is expected to survive.Both men are believed to be in their 20s.Police have not said what led up to the violence, and no arrests have been made.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: Subway rider slashed on 6 train in Manhattan

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspect behind a slashing on the subway in Manhattan. It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on a southbound 6 train at East 33rd Street and Park Avenue. Police said the suspect slashed a 66-year-old man on his head and then ran off. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

22-year-old man shot in gut in broad daylight NYC shooting

A young man was rushed to a hospital after he was shot in the abdomen in south Harlem on Monday afternoon, cops said. The 22-year-old was at West 114th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard — about four blocks north of Central Park — when he was blasted with gunfire around 3:30 p.m., according to police.  Police were looking for a man and woman dressed in black who fled the scene on foot. Previous 1 of 4 Next The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released and cops were unsure of the shooting’s motive. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man accused in NYC shooting spree expected in court

NEW YORK -- The man who police say went on shooting spree across New York City, killing two people and injuring one, is expected to make his first appearance in court Wednesday night or early Thursday.Sundance Oliver, 28, faces charges of murder, robbery and assault.READ MORE: NYPD: Sundance Oliver in custody after shooting spree that killed 17-year-old girl, 21-year-old manSurveillance video shows Oliver walk into the 77th Precinct station house in Brooklyn on Tuesday. He raises his arms, and you can see police pointing their guns at Oliver. One officer pulls him to the ground, then more officers rush toward him.Wednesday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy