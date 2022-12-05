Police: 96-year-old man in wheelchair shot in Brooklyn

Man in wheelchair shot at Brooklyn bus stop 02:07

NEW YORK -- A 96-year old man was shot in Brooklyn on Monday morning. The NYPD said he was in his wheelchair when a bullet intended for someone else stuck him.

CBS2's Jennifer Bisram has more on that man's condition.

Police said the victim was sitting in his wheelchair at a bus stop in Crown Heights when a bullet came flying from half a city block away, piercing him in the leg.

He remains in the hospital.

The quiet street quickly turned into a crime scene.

"You see people sitting out here on the bench, just sitting enjoying themselves," Crown Heights resident Marva Roberts said.

The shooting happened at the corner of Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue near a church, and across the street from an elementary school, where students were dropped off minutes earlier.

"It hurts my feelings because it's like I'm scared to come outside. I shouldn't be afraid to come into my community and come outside," Roberts said. "We need more cops out here."

Police said the gunshot came from down the block, at the playground at the Kingsborough Houses. A 39-year-old woman was robbed of her cellphone and jacket and when she tried to take off the gunman fired the round that ended up hitting the 96-year-old in his right leg.

"I sit there every day," an 83-year-old man named Moses said, adding the bullet could have hit him.

An educator who didn't want her face shown told CBS2 she's afraid to work in the area.

"I work as an early intervention teacher in the area. I had my concern ... more concerned in light of what happened," she said.

Investigators said the gunman and robbery victim know one another.

Still, this Brooklyn community is calling on their local leaders to do more for their safety.

"We need help in our community," Roberts said.

Police said the gunman is still on the streets, but added they know who he is and are actively pursuing him.

In the meantime, the 96-year-old man is still recovering at the hospital. CBS2 was told told his wife, who's also in her 90s, has been by his bedside.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.