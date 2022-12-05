ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

First look: Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers odds and lines

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3CGe_0jY1ItIN00

The Miami Dolphins (8-4) continue their tour of California in a battle against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we look at Dolphins vs. Chargers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

Miami lost at the San Francisco 49ers 33-17 Sunday. After jumping out to a 7-0 lead on the 1st play from scrimmage — a 75-yard Tua Tagovailoa TD pass to Trent Sherfield — the Dolphins were outscored 10-0 through the rest of the opening quarter and trailed 17-10 at halftime and 23-10 after 3. They cut the deficit to 23-16 on a Tagovailoa-to-Tyreek Hill 45-yard TD pass early in the 4th, but the 49ers scored the final 10 points. San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo exited in the 1st quarter with a broken foot, but rookie QB Brock Purdy was able to steer the 49ers to the win and the cover as 4.5-point favorites. The Dolphins’ loss, along with the Bills’ Thursday victory, knocked Miami into 2nd place in the AFC East, a game back of Buffalo (9-3).

The Chargers lost 27-20 as 2.5-point road underdogs at the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday. L.A. led 7-0 after the 1st quarter and 13-10 at the half before Las Vegas scored 2 Derek Carr to Davante Adams TDs in the 3rd and never looked back. Chargers QB Justin Herbert finished with 335 passing yards and a TD and no INTs, but the defense couldn’t stop the Raiders offense, including surrendering 144 rushing yards to Josh Jacobs. Defense has been a struggle for the Chargers, and it will need to get better quickly as Tagovailoa and Hill come to town for this prime-time match.

: All Week 14 odds and lines

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Dolphins at Chargers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:27 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Dolphins -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Chargers +120 (bet $100 to win $120)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Dolphins -3 (-102) | Chargers +3 (-118)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 53 (O: -107 | U: -113)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Dolphins 8-4 | Chargers 6-6
  • ATS: Dolphins 6-6 | Chargers 7-5
  • O/U: Dolphins 6-6 | Chargers 6-6

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Dolphins vs. Chargers head-to-head

The Dolphins lead the all-time series 19-16, including 17-14 in the regular season.

In the last meeting, the Dolphins won as 1.5-point home favorites 29-21. The last time they played with the Chargers as hosts, L.A. prevailed 19-17 but Miami covered as a 3.5-point dog.

Since 2016, these teams have played 4 times with the Dolphins winning 3 of these matchups.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Dominick Petrillo on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3

The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
EUGENE, OR
NBC Sports

How Purdy, 49ers' new QB, has succeeded against all odds

Brock Purdy was destined to play football from the day he was born. He met that destiny in a full-circle way Sunday. On Dec. 27, 1999, the New York Jets played the Miami Dolphins at then-Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nearly 2,400 miles away at Desert Samaritan Hospital in Mesa, Ariz., Carrie and Shawn Purdy welcomed their first son, Brock, into the world.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
NESN

Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch

At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Veteran CB added, fallout from Beckham leak, rookie tops list

The Cowboys may have gotten a case of cold feet during their second day with Odell Beckham Jr. But now that the team’s “concerns” over his knee rehab are out there, what happens next? Some analysts are accusing Jerry Jones and the Cowboys of trying to save face, some are wondering if OBJ has a legal case, and one outlet is wondering what message the whole episode sends to the current Cowboys players.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star WR Taeshaun Lyons announces commitment date, final four contenders

There’s a chance that some feelings are going to get hurt when 4-star WR Taeshaun Lyons announces his commitment later this month. Lyons, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 30 WR and No. 231 overall player in the 2023 class, is down to just four schools in his recruiting process, and three of them have some strong feelings about each other, to say the very least. The four schools are the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, Miami Hurricanes, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. We all know about the rivalry between Oregon and Washington, but with Mario Cristobal leaving the Ducks for...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence listed as questionable vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable for a Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans due to his sprained toe. Lawrence missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but returned to participate on a limited basis Friday. All indications are that he’ll likely play as Lawrence has said that’s his plan and Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has mostly downplayed the severity of the injury.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy