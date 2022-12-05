Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Red Wings 1
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Coming out on top in an important divisional matchup, the Florida Panthers were in full control from start to finish in a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Starting to find their groove, the Panthers (13-10-4) have won three of...
NHL
CBJ, NHL announce time change for December 31 game vs. Chicago
The game, originally slated for a 7 p.m. ET start, has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Columbus Blue Jackets and National Hockey League announced today that the start time for the Blue Jackets game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, December 31, has been changed. The game, originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, will now begin at 1 p.m. ET.
NHL
Oettinger and Wedgewood work with coach Reese to improve consistency
Pete DeBoer said earlier in the season his team might have the best goaltending in the league, and he might have been right at the time. But Dallas has posted numbers that are mere mortal in recent games, and it does raise a little bit of concern about how this group stops the puck, both individually and as a team.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (15-7-3) at Capitals (12-12-4) | 4 p.m.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Kraken are in the other Washington to renew their acquaintance with a team they saw just eight days ago in the Washington Capitals. It was on Dec. 1 that Seattle dug out of a two-goal deficit with three straight goals to beat the Caps 3-2 in overtime. Having played so recently, the Kraken will be able to rely on some familiarity with the team on the other side of the ice but know the matchup will be another tough test.
NHL
Canadiens score twice in seven seconds, defeat Kraken
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright scored his first NHL goal, but the Montreal Canadiens scored twice in seven seconds in the second period in a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored in the first...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
NHL
'A PRETTY SPECIAL FEELING'
Matthew Phillips is ready to make the most of his chance with the Flames. On Wednesday night, with no Wranglers game on the docket, Matthew Phillips had settled in to watch the Flames take on the Wild. After a rocky start that saw his organization fall behind 2-0 in the...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (13-10-3) vs. BLUE JACKETS (8-15-2) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (22) Goals - Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (10) Points - Johnny Gaudreau (28) Goals - Gaudreau, Boone Jenner (9) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.9% (24th) /...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Coyotes 2
EDMONTON, AB - Runnin' the desert dogs right out of Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers exploded for eight goals against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night, receiving two goals and two assists from Connor McDavid and six other multi-point efforts in a decisive 8-2 victory to get the Blue & Orange back to winning ways in the third game of a four-game homestand.
NHL
Canes Recall Lajoie From Chicago
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Maxime Lajoie from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Lajoie, 25, has skated in one NHL game with the Hurricanes this season and...
NHL
SAY WHAT - FACING HIS FORMER TEAM
Johnny Gaudreau talks about facing the Flames for the first time this evening. Tonight's game marks the first time Johnny Gaudreau will face off against the organization that drafted him with the 104th overall pick back in 2011. It will no doubt be a memorable night for Gaudreau, who spoke...
NHL
Recap: Canes Wrap Up First Leg of Road Trip With Point In Anaheim
The opening 40 minutes was a tale of give and take for both sides, with Carolina quickly falling behind 1-0. Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk threw what looked like a harmless shot on net from the point, but before it could get to Pyotr Kochetkov it was redirected by Adam Henrique into the throat of Brett Pesce. The Canes defenseman dropped to the ice for what would be a scary few moments, but Henrique was able to locate the loose puck and then put it beyond Kochetkov to give the home side an advantage just 3:59 in.
NHL
Heika's take: Seguin and Lundkvist earn valuable points in overtime win
Despite playing an uneven game against the Ottawa Senators Thursday at American Airlines Center, Dallas rallied to tie it in the third period on a Luindkvist goal and win in overtime on a Seguin tally. Lundkvist had a goal and an assist in his second game back after three healthy...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Marner can push point streak to 21 for Maple Leafs
Stamkos closing in on 500 goals for Lightning; Hronek of Red Wings can match Coffey in record book. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Thursday. Maple Leafs,...
NHL
Pettersson scores in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Elias Pettersson scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday. Pettersson scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Andrei Kuzmenko right after Canucks goalie Spencer Martin made consecutive saves on Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Eichel game-time decision for Golden Knights against Flyers
Nichushkin could return for Avalanche; Wilson back at Capitals practice. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vegas Golden Knights. Jack Eichel will be a game-time decision against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday (10 p.m. ET;...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Drop 4-1 Decision to Capitals
In the final game of a five-game homestand, the Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Washington Capitals, 4-1, at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. The game was tied at 1-1 heading into the third period before Washington notched a go-ahead goal and a pair of empty-net tallies. The Flyers...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 6 at Islanders
Pavel Buchnevich (lower-body injury) and Torey Krug (upper-body injury) will both miss Tuesday's matchup with the New York Islanders (6:30 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said both players would need further evaluation from team doctors before knowing whether the injuries would be more short-term or long-term.
NHL
Devils Hit the Ice for Practice Wednesday | NOTEBOOK
The Devils are on the ice for a practice Wednesday afternoon at Prudential Center. They have a two-day break between Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Chicago and Friday's contest against the NY Islanders. Skillz:. The Devils have a two-day break between games. And they utilized one of those two practice days,...
NHL
Dubois has three points to lift Jets past Blues for third win in row
ST. LOUIS -- Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday. Dubois has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak. "The last couple of games has been the...
Comments / 0