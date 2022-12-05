The opening 40 minutes was a tale of give and take for both sides, with Carolina quickly falling behind 1-0. Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk threw what looked like a harmless shot on net from the point, but before it could get to Pyotr Kochetkov it was redirected by Adam Henrique into the throat of Brett Pesce. The Canes defenseman dropped to the ice for what would be a scary few moments, but Henrique was able to locate the loose puck and then put it beyond Kochetkov to give the home side an advantage just 3:59 in.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO