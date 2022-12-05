After removing the radar and ultrasonic parking sensors from its cars, saying that its camera-only Vision solution will be enough as a replacement, Tesla is looking to bring radar back in some form as soon as next month. Back in June, Tesla submitted a new "high-resolution radar" device codenamed 1541584 to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for testing and approval for sale in the US, and today it filed an extension for the FCC to keep its details under wraps for 60 more days, as "the device won't be marketed until mid-January 2023."

