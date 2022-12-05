Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Server Edition touted as an IT pro's ideal supercomputer companion in a laptop form-factor
With its chassis thick enough to proudly sport the multiple vents that augment its triple-heat-sink cooling system, tunable RGB keyboard, ports on 3 sides and total 8.4lb mass, the Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Server Edition might match up to the collective-consciousness idea of the classic Alienware laptop. However, according to the OEM, it is in fact a "supercomputer" ready to go with a network engineer or manager to any server and plug right in to get to work right away.
Honor "80 Pocket" pops up in a new leak as a particularly thin upcoming foldable smartphone
Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Honor has already released additions to its flagship Magic line that are foldable; now, it is projected to make one for its premium mid-range 80 series. Then again, the single leak pointing to this possibility contains a high concentration of supposition thus far.
Arduboy Mini: Tiny gaming handheld arrives on Kickstarter with over 300 games and an OLED Display
It has been over three years since the Arduboy Mini was announced, four years after the original Arduboy debuted. Now, the former has made its way to Kickstarter, where it has already reached its funding target. Currently, the crowdfunding campaign is scheduled to end on January 4 2023, but it will take a minimum of five months for the first Arduboy Mini units to start shipping globally.
Tesla files to bring radar back to its self-driving hardware kit as soon as January
After removing the radar and ultrasonic parking sensors from its cars, saying that its camera-only Vision solution will be enough as a replacement, Tesla is looking to bring radar back in some form as soon as next month. Back in June, Tesla submitted a new "high-resolution radar" device codenamed 1541584 to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for testing and approval for sale in the US, and today it filed an extension for the FCC to keep its details under wraps for 60 more days, as "the device won't be marketed until mid-January 2023."
Stagnant Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ RAM amounts confirmed by leaker
One of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ phones has apparently been confirmed, and it might be seen as something of a baffling choice for some fans. While the Galaxy S23 series will supposedly be treated to upgrades like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to a 200 MP camera sensor, the RAM amount will remain unchanged.
696 WL21 smartwatch with alleged blood pressure sensor and Bluetooth smartphone controls available globally
The 696 WL21 smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.92-in (~49 mm) display with a 320 x 380 px resolution and a 178 degree viewing angle. A thin 2.6 mm (~0.1-in) bezel surrounds the rectangular screen. You can connect the gadget to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 to enable features like calling, app notifications, remote camera and music controls; it’s worth noting that your phone must be running iOS 9.1 or Android 5.0 and above to enable these tools.
Minisforum announces Mars MC560 teleconference mini PC with 2.5K HDR webcam
The new Mars lineup from Minisforum is designed to combine the latest tech innovations with the compact mini PC form-factor. Minisforum is introducing the MC560 mini PC as a stylish teleconferencing solution for those who work from home. The new model comes with business features that include a 2.5K HDR camera plus an advanced dual speaker system with dual microphone array.
Wasserstein accessories for Google Nest Doorbell including chime unveiled
Wasserstein has unveiled a range of new accessories for the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen). The lineup includes the Wasserstein Doorbell Chime, with five melodies on offer, allowing you to customize your ring. A silent mode enables you to be alerted by flashing LEDs rather than the sound. Plus, the gadget supports connections to up to five receivers, which is ideal for a larger home. The company claims the chime is easy to install, simply needing to be plugged in.
24-inch iMac modification modernises design of Apple’s all-in-one desktop
Modding existing Apple products has become rather popular on Bilibili of late. Last month, someone demonstrated a working foldable iPhone based on the parts of other clamshell handsets. Subsequently, another Bilibili member has modified the 24-inch iMac by removing its recognisable display chin. To recap, the 24-inch iMac houses its logic board and Apple M1 SoC beneath its display, presumably to mitigate any heat dissipation issues.
Audeze announces Maxwell gaming headset with Bluetooth 5.3 and 90 mm planar magnetic drivers
Audeze today announced its latest gaming headset, the Maxwell. The closed-back headset can be used wired or wirelessly (via Bluetooth 5.3) and features 90 mm planar magnetic drivers. The microphone is a detachable cardioid designed by Shure. Audeze makes high-quality headsets, some of which we've looked at. Today, the company...
MediaTek Dimensity 8200 debuts in the iQOO Neo7 SE
The new iQOO Neo7 SE has launched as an Android smartphone that supports HDR10+, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 thanks to its equally new Dimensity 8200 platform. It has been revealed as having 4 ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, and 4 Cortex-A78s, 3 of which are clocked at 3.0GHz with the remaining one being the fastest 3.1GHz core of the 4 nanometer (nm) chipset.
European Union sets December 28, 2024 as hard date for smartphones to include USB-C charging
The European Union has set December 28, 2024 as the hard date when most electronics must include USB-C charging in order to be sold in EU member states. Perhaps most notably, this will force Apple to fully abandon its Lightning standard in order to sell iPhones in the EU. Laptops will have to include USB-C charging by 2026.
Vivaldi 5.6 now available with Mastodon integration
Less than a month ago, Vivaldi became the first web browser to have its Mastodon instance. Existing Vivaldi.net accounts can be used to access social.vivaldi.net, but anyone can visit and join the instance using new credentials. Vivaldi Social uses the company's servers based in Iceland and is fully compliant with EU privacy regulations. Vivaldi 5.6 arrives today as the first browser to integrate Mastodon into the app, but this new release comes with a few other noticeable changes as well.
Rumor | Meizu 20 appears on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor
5G Android Benchmark Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. Meizu is now thought to be ready to get back in the smartphone game following its acquisition by Geely. The former Chinese-market hit is rumored to once again challenge potential high-end rivals such as the Xiaomi 13 series or X90 Pro+ with flagships called the 20 and 20 Pro next year.
Redmi K60E officially confirmed to debut with the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Xiaomi somehow manages to be among the first OEMs to debut new silicon from both Qualcomm and MediaTek, and that trend looks guaranteed to continue in the future. With the Xiaomi 13 series scheduled to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 this week, Xiaomi has now confirmed it will be among the first adopters of MediaTek's new chipset, the Dimensity 8200.
RX 7900 XT performs 42% better vs RX 6900 XT with Vulkan while putting up unexciting OpenCL figures in valid Geekbench entries
After getting some preliminary RX 7900 XTX Geekbench performance figures, we have our first look at the OpenCL and Vulkan performance of the RX 7900 XT courtesy of BenchLeaks. The RX 7900 XT is one-half of the RDNA 3 duo that is scheduled to release on December 13. Before we...
ViewSonic M2W portable projector with 1,700 lumens brightness launches
The ViewSonic M2W portable projector has arrived. The gadget has an LED light source with a maximum brightness of 1,700 lumens and up to 30,000 hours of life expectancy. The projector has a 1280 x 800 px resolution and produces lifelike colors, covering 125% of the Rec.709 color gamut. You can throw images up to 120-in (~305 cm) wide from 3.1 m (~10.2 ft) away, thanks to a 1.2 throw ratio.
DJI Mini 3: Cheaper than expected 249 g drone arrives with 1/1.3-inch CMOS camera and 38-minute flight times
DJI has revealed the Mini 3, likely the company's last drone release of 2022. To recap, DJI announced the Mavic 3M and the Mavic 3 Classic last month, as well as the Avata in August and the Mini 3 Pro in May. As its name suggests, the Mini 3 is a cutdown version of the Mini 3 Pro. However, the Mini 3 contains more differences than leaks suggested would be the case.
Intel Arc driver update v3959 delivers up to a 1.79x performance uplift in certain DX9 titles
Intel's Arc graphics cards were (and still are to some degree) plagued with numerous driver issues. While the company has done a decent-ish job of addressing them through software updates, the Arc cards have a long way to go before they can disrupt the AMD/Nvidia duopoly. The latest Intel Arc 3959 driver update addresses one major issue with the graphics cards- sub-par performance in DX9 games.
KT Pocket KT-R1: Android gaming handheld moves closer to release with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and 1080p display
KT Pocket is now ready to introduce the KT-R1, a budget gaming handheld with a 3:2 display for native Game Boy Advance scaling. KT Pocket offers the KT-R1 in numerous configurations and will begin selling the handheld globally in early 2023 from US$169. KT Pocket has announced the KT-R1, an...
