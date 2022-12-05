Read full article on original website
5K memorial held for Ben and Max Morrissey
Runners and walkers begin a 5K held Sunday Dec. 4 at Starr Elementary School, Oregon. The event was organized as a benefit by the friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers who perished in the refinery fire. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Morrissey Children's Trust. Over 500 people signed up for the race. (Press photo by Ken Grosjean)
Mercy Health hosts tree lighting event
A Christmas tree lighting ceremony was held Dec. 7 at Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital which included a visit from Santa, Christmas carols and holiday treats. Pictured, Daphne Bradford, along with other children from the Eastern YMCA Daycare of the St. Charles Campus gets to visit with Santa. Additionally, members of the Mercy Health team collected and delivered items for 21 adopted families from the East Toledo Family Center (Press photo by Ken Grosjean)
Christopher R. Reynolds
Christopher Robert Reynolds went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2022. Chris was an avid golfer and hunter. He was a huge sports fan- his favorite teams were the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Oklahoma Sooners and the NY Yankees. He was a greeter at Meijer in Oregon, OH for 5 years.
