ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

iQOO 11 Pro debuts as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 + V2, 50MP main camera and 200W-charging smartphones

IQOO has unveiled the 11 Pro as its top-end Android smartphone in China today (December 8, 2022). The brand has revealed its design before, although it has only just now confirmed that it has reprised the 10 Pro's racing-striped BMW-inspired Legend finish, as well as its alternate Track colorway; however, it has now revealed that, while the former has been executed in harder-wearing vegan leather and fiberglass this time around, the latter has turned into a frankly unimaginative glitter-effect black.
notebookcheck.net

Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Server Edition touted as an IT pro's ideal supercomputer companion in a laptop form-factor

With its chassis thick enough to proudly sport the multiple vents that augment its triple-heat-sink cooling system, tunable RGB keyboard, ports on 3 sides and total 8.4lb mass, the Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Server Edition might match up to the collective-consciousness idea of the classic Alienware laptop. However, according to the OEM, it is in fact a "supercomputer" ready to go with a network engineer or manager to any server and plug right in to get to work right away.
notebookcheck.net

Redmi K60E officially confirmed to debut with the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200

Xiaomi somehow manages to be among the first OEMs to debut new silicon from both Qualcomm and MediaTek, and that trend looks guaranteed to continue in the future. With the Xiaomi 13 series scheduled to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 this week, Xiaomi has now confirmed it will be among the first adopters of MediaTek's new chipset, the Dimensity 8200.
notebookcheck.net

Stagnant Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ RAM amounts confirmed by leaker

One of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ phones has apparently been confirmed, and it might be seen as something of a baffling choice for some fans. While the Galaxy S23 series will supposedly be treated to upgrades like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to a 200 MP camera sensor, the RAM amount will remain unchanged.
notebookcheck.net

Early Huawei P60 and Mate 60 series details surface

Recent reports claim Huawei may be set to pull out of the European market. Despite that, it appears the company will continue its usual flagship-phone scheduling next year, with word on the grapevine now providing some information on Huawei's next-gen flagships, the P60 and Mate 60 series. According to leaker...
notebookcheck.net

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 debuts in the iQOO Neo7 SE

The new iQOO Neo7 SE has launched as an Android smartphone that supports HDR10+, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 thanks to its equally new Dimensity 8200 platform. It has been revealed as having 4 ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, and 4 Cortex-A78s, 3 of which are clocked at 3.0GHz with the remaining one being the fastest 3.1GHz core of the 4 nanometer (nm) chipset.
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | Meizu 20 appears on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

5G Android Benchmark Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. Meizu is now thought to be ready to get back in the smartphone game following its acquisition by Geely. The former Chinese-market hit is rumored to once again challenge potential high-end rivals such as the Xiaomi 13 series or X90 Pro+ with flagships called the 20 and 20 Pro next year.
notebookcheck.net

696 WL21 smartwatch with alleged blood pressure sensor and Bluetooth smartphone controls available globally

The 696 WL21 smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.92-in (~49 mm) display with a 320 x 380 px resolution and a 178 degree viewing angle. A thin 2.6 mm (~0.1-in) bezel surrounds the rectangular screen. You can connect the gadget to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 to enable features like calling, app notifications, remote camera and music controls; it’s worth noting that your phone must be running iOS 9.1 or Android 5.0 and above to enable these tools.
notebookcheck.net

Minisforum announces Mars MC560 teleconference mini PC with 2.5K HDR webcam

The new Mars lineup from Minisforum is designed to combine the latest tech innovations with the compact mini PC form-factor. Minisforum is introducing the MC560 mini PC as a stylish teleconferencing solution for those who work from home. The new model comes with business features that include a 2.5K HDR camera plus an advanced dual speaker system with dual microphone array.
notebookcheck.net

Arduboy Mini: Tiny gaming handheld arrives on Kickstarter with over 300 games and an OLED Display

It has been over three years since the Arduboy Mini was announced, four years after the original Arduboy debuted. Now, the former has made its way to Kickstarter, where it has already reached its funding target. Currently, the crowdfunding campaign is scheduled to end on January 4 2023, but it will take a minimum of five months for the first Arduboy Mini units to start shipping globally.
notebookcheck.net

Audeze announces Maxwell gaming headset with Bluetooth 5.3 and 90 mm planar magnetic drivers

Audeze today announced its latest gaming headset, the Maxwell. The closed-back headset can be used wired or wirelessly (via Bluetooth 5.3) and features 90 mm planar magnetic drivers. The microphone is a detachable cardioid designed by Shure. Audeze makes high-quality headsets, some of which we've looked at. Today, the company...
notebookcheck.net

Asus ZenFone 9 starts to upgrade to Android 13 worldwide

Asus launched its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based 'mini' (well, compared to the ROG Phone 6 series at least) ZenFone 9 flagship in July 2022. It debuted with Android 12 out of the box, but has only just now officially upgraded to Android 13. The latest addition to the ZenFone family...
notebookcheck.net

Snapdragon Pro Series: Qualcomm introduces Samsung as new official hardware partner for the mobile gaming league

Android Business Gaming Galaxy S Smartphone Software. Qualcomm has just unveiled Samsung as the Official Smartphone Partner for the Snapdragon Pro Series. The "world's largest multi-genre mobile esports competition" holds Open, Challenge and Masters events in games that include League of Legends: Wild Rift, Brawl Stars, PUBG, Clash of Clans and Free Fire across multiple regions worldwide.
notebookcheck.net

Intel Arc driver update v3959 delivers up to a 1.79x performance uplift in certain DX9 titles

Intel's Arc graphics cards were (and still are to some degree) plagued with numerous driver issues. While the company has done a decent-ish job of addressing them through software updates, the Arc cards have a long way to go before they can disrupt the AMD/Nvidia duopoly. The latest Intel Arc 3959 driver update addresses one major issue with the graphics cards- sub-par performance in DX9 games.
notebookcheck.net

24-inch iMac modification modernises design of Apple’s all-in-one desktop

Modding existing Apple products has become rather popular on Bilibili of late. Last month, someone demonstrated a working foldable iPhone based on the parts of other clamshell handsets. Subsequently, another Bilibili member has modified the 24-inch iMac by removing its recognisable display chin. To recap, the 24-inch iMac houses its logic board and Apple M1 SoC beneath its display, presumably to mitigate any heat dissipation issues.
notebookcheck.net

Realme 10 Pro and Pro Plus Global and Indian version prices revealed

Realme has made the international versions of its 5G-capable 10 Pro series official today (December 8, 2022). They consist of the Pro and its Pro+, as they did on their initial launch on the Chinese market. They have brought the same new displays, touted as Skyline (flat) and "segment-leading" (curved) respectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy