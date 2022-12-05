Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11 Pro debuts as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 + V2, 50MP main camera and 200W-charging smartphones
IQOO has unveiled the 11 Pro as its top-end Android smartphone in China today (December 8, 2022). The brand has revealed its design before, although it has only just now confirmed that it has reprised the 10 Pro's racing-striped BMW-inspired Legend finish, as well as its alternate Track colorway; however, it has now revealed that, while the former has been executed in harder-wearing vegan leather and fiberglass this time around, the latter has turned into a frankly unimaginative glitter-effect black.
notebookcheck.net
Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Server Edition touted as an IT pro's ideal supercomputer companion in a laptop form-factor
With its chassis thick enough to proudly sport the multiple vents that augment its triple-heat-sink cooling system, tunable RGB keyboard, ports on 3 sides and total 8.4lb mass, the Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Server Edition might match up to the collective-consciousness idea of the classic Alienware laptop. However, according to the OEM, it is in fact a "supercomputer" ready to go with a network engineer or manager to any server and plug right in to get to work right away.
notebookcheck.net
Honor "80 Pocket" pops up in a new leak as a particularly thin upcoming foldable smartphone
Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Honor has already released additions to its flagship Magic line that are foldable; now, it is projected to make one for its premium mid-range 80 series. Then again, the single leak pointing to this possibility contains a high concentration of supposition thus far.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi K60E officially confirmed to debut with the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Xiaomi somehow manages to be among the first OEMs to debut new silicon from both Qualcomm and MediaTek, and that trend looks guaranteed to continue in the future. With the Xiaomi 13 series scheduled to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 this week, Xiaomi has now confirmed it will be among the first adopters of MediaTek's new chipset, the Dimensity 8200.
notebookcheck.net
Stagnant Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ RAM amounts confirmed by leaker
One of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ phones has apparently been confirmed, and it might be seen as something of a baffling choice for some fans. While the Galaxy S23 series will supposedly be treated to upgrades like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to a 200 MP camera sensor, the RAM amount will remain unchanged.
notebookcheck.net
Early Huawei P60 and Mate 60 series details surface
Recent reports claim Huawei may be set to pull out of the European market. Despite that, it appears the company will continue its usual flagship-phone scheduling next year, with word on the grapevine now providing some information on Huawei's next-gen flagships, the P60 and Mate 60 series. According to leaker...
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 8200 debuts in the iQOO Neo7 SE
The new iQOO Neo7 SE has launched as an Android smartphone that supports HDR10+, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 thanks to its equally new Dimensity 8200 platform. It has been revealed as having 4 ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, and 4 Cortex-A78s, 3 of which are clocked at 3.0GHz with the remaining one being the fastest 3.1GHz core of the 4 nanometer (nm) chipset.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Meizu 20 appears on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor
5G Android Benchmark Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. Meizu is now thought to be ready to get back in the smartphone game following its acquisition by Geely. The former Chinese-market hit is rumored to once again challenge potential high-end rivals such as the Xiaomi 13 series or X90 Pro+ with flagships called the 20 and 20 Pro next year.
notebookcheck.net
696 WL21 smartwatch with alleged blood pressure sensor and Bluetooth smartphone controls available globally
The 696 WL21 smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.92-in (~49 mm) display with a 320 x 380 px resolution and a 178 degree viewing angle. A thin 2.6 mm (~0.1-in) bezel surrounds the rectangular screen. You can connect the gadget to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 to enable features like calling, app notifications, remote camera and music controls; it’s worth noting that your phone must be running iOS 9.1 or Android 5.0 and above to enable these tools.
notebookcheck.net
Minisforum announces Mars MC560 teleconference mini PC with 2.5K HDR webcam
The new Mars lineup from Minisforum is designed to combine the latest tech innovations with the compact mini PC form-factor. Minisforum is introducing the MC560 mini PC as a stylish teleconferencing solution for those who work from home. The new model comes with business features that include a 2.5K HDR camera plus an advanced dual speaker system with dual microphone array.
notebookcheck.net
Arduboy Mini: Tiny gaming handheld arrives on Kickstarter with over 300 games and an OLED Display
It has been over three years since the Arduboy Mini was announced, four years after the original Arduboy debuted. Now, the former has made its way to Kickstarter, where it has already reached its funding target. Currently, the crowdfunding campaign is scheduled to end on January 4 2023, but it will take a minimum of five months for the first Arduboy Mini units to start shipping globally.
notebookcheck.net
Audeze announces Maxwell gaming headset with Bluetooth 5.3 and 90 mm planar magnetic drivers
Audeze today announced its latest gaming headset, the Maxwell. The closed-back headset can be used wired or wirelessly (via Bluetooth 5.3) and features 90 mm planar magnetic drivers. The microphone is a detachable cardioid designed by Shure. Audeze makes high-quality headsets, some of which we've looked at. Today, the company...
notebookcheck.net
Asus ZenFone 9 starts to upgrade to Android 13 worldwide
Asus launched its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based 'mini' (well, compared to the ROG Phone 6 series at least) ZenFone 9 flagship in July 2022. It debuted with Android 12 out of the box, but has only just now officially upgraded to Android 13. The latest addition to the ZenFone family...
notebookcheck.net
Snapdragon Pro Series: Qualcomm introduces Samsung as new official hardware partner for the mobile gaming league
Android Business Gaming Galaxy S Smartphone Software. Qualcomm has just unveiled Samsung as the Official Smartphone Partner for the Snapdragon Pro Series. The "world's largest multi-genre mobile esports competition" holds Open, Challenge and Masters events in games that include League of Legends: Wild Rift, Brawl Stars, PUBG, Clash of Clans and Free Fire across multiple regions worldwide.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 series launch officially rescheduled for December 11 as Xiaomi releases more promotional images
Xiaomi initially scheduled its next major launch event for December 1. Going by the original plan, the company would've launched its next batch of mobile products in China on that date, but those plans were shelved. Xiaomi has now confirmed a new date for the event, however. As revealed on...
notebookcheck.net
Intel Arc driver update v3959 delivers up to a 1.79x performance uplift in certain DX9 titles
Intel's Arc graphics cards were (and still are to some degree) plagued with numerous driver issues. While the company has done a decent-ish job of addressing them through software updates, the Arc cards have a long way to go before they can disrupt the AMD/Nvidia duopoly. The latest Intel Arc 3959 driver update addresses one major issue with the graphics cards- sub-par performance in DX9 games.
notebookcheck.net
KT Pocket KT-R1: Android gaming handheld moves closer to release with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and 1080p display
KT Pocket is now ready to introduce the KT-R1, a budget gaming handheld with a 3:2 display for native Game Boy Advance scaling. KT Pocket offers the KT-R1 in numerous configurations and will begin selling the handheld globally in early 2023 from US$169. KT Pocket has announced the KT-R1, an...
notebookcheck.net
24-inch iMac modification modernises design of Apple’s all-in-one desktop
Modding existing Apple products has become rather popular on Bilibili of late. Last month, someone demonstrated a working foldable iPhone based on the parts of other clamshell handsets. Subsequently, another Bilibili member has modified the 24-inch iMac by removing its recognisable display chin. To recap, the 24-inch iMac houses its logic board and Apple M1 SoC beneath its display, presumably to mitigate any heat dissipation issues.
notebookcheck.net
RX 7900 XT performs 42% better vs RX 6900 XT with Vulkan while putting up unexciting OpenCL figures in valid Geekbench entries
After getting some preliminary RX 7900 XTX Geekbench performance figures, we have our first look at the OpenCL and Vulkan performance of the RX 7900 XT courtesy of BenchLeaks. The RX 7900 XT is one-half of the RDNA 3 duo that is scheduled to release on December 13. Before we...
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 Pro and Pro Plus Global and Indian version prices revealed
Realme has made the international versions of its 5G-capable 10 Pro series official today (December 8, 2022). They consist of the Pro and its Pro+, as they did on their initial launch on the Chinese market. They have brought the same new displays, touted as Skyline (flat) and "segment-leading" (curved) respectively.
Comments / 0