IQOO has unveiled the 11 Pro as its top-end Android smartphone in China today (December 8, 2022). The brand has revealed its design before, although it has only just now confirmed that it has reprised the 10 Pro's racing-striped BMW-inspired Legend finish, as well as its alternate Track colorway; however, it has now revealed that, while the former has been executed in harder-wearing vegan leather and fiberglass this time around, the latter has turned into a frankly unimaginative glitter-effect black.

1 DAY AGO