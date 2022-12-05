Read full article on original website
presspublications.com
Mercy Health – St. Charles hosts Christmas tree lighting
Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital kicked off the holiday season with a tree lighting and special events held Dec. 7. The celebration included viewing of an outdoor Nativity scene and lighting of the tree outside the main hospital entrance, carols sung by Eastern Community Branch YMCA daycare children, Christmas treats and visits with Santa.
presspublications.com
Mercy Health hosts tree lighting event
A Christmas tree lighting ceremony was held Dec. 7 at Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital which included a visit from Santa, Christmas carols and holiday treats. Pictured, Daphne Bradford, along with other children from the Eastern YMCA Daycare of the St. Charles Campus gets to visit with Santa. Additionally, members of the Mercy Health team collected and delivered items for 21 adopted families from the East Toledo Family Center (Press photo by Ken Grosjean)
presspublications.com
News Briefs Week Of 12/12/2022
The Humane Society of Ottawa County is looking for volunteers to bake cookies for their upcoming Cookie Walk, which will be held Saturday Dec. 17 from 8-11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 900 Jefferson St., Port Clinton. Anyone willing to help donate cookies, cookie bars, candies, or other baked goods...
presspublications.com
Bulletin Board Week Of 12/12/2022
As a service to our community, The Press publishes Bulletin Board items at no cost, as space permits. There is no guarantee that items submitted will be published. To ensure publication of events/news items, please speak to one of our advertising representatives at 419-836-2221. A complete listing of events is available at www.presspublications.com.
presspublications.com
5K memorial held for Ben and Max Morrissey
Runners and walkers begin a 5K held Sunday Dec. 4 at Starr Elementary School, Oregon. The event was organized as a benefit by the friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers who perished in the refinery fire. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Morrissey Children's Trust. Over 500 people signed up for the race. (Press photo by Ken Grosjean)
presspublications.com
Health briefs:
Magruder Hospital offers lab screenings the second Thursday of each month between 8 and 11:30 a.m. in the Community Clinic, 730 Jefferson St., Port Clinton. The main lab test is a CBC, CMP and lipid profile, which includes liver and kidney function, fasting blood sugar, cholesterol, HDL/LDL, triglycerides and a complete blood count (red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets in the blood) for $50.
presspublications.com
Real Estate Week Of 12/12/2022
12/02/2022 Shank and Son LLC to Troy J Bullock and Jennifer Bullock, 21291 State Route 579, $109,000. 11/28/2022 Cyrus Wagner and Bernadine Gangemi fka Bernadine Wagner to Sweet Home Enterprises LLC, 1725 North Oak Street, $5,000. 11/28/2022 Michael A Nickle Jr to Lauren Wheeler, 1750 North Elm Street, $147,000. 11/30/2022...
presspublications.com
State to fund demolitions
Blighted and vacant structures in 42 Ohio counties are on track to be demolished as part of a revitalization program of Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration. The governor said 2,277 properties have been chosen for the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. In total, the program will award nearly...
presspublications.com
This Week In Toledo History
1833 - First newspaper in Wood County, called Miami of the Lake, published. 1897 - Notorious crook Danny Robb shot and killed at the Palace Hotel by the proprietor during an assault. 1907 - West Virginia Coal Mine disaster at Monongah kills hundreds and Toledo area theaters host a vaudeville...
presspublications.com
Elmore: Charging station seeing steady use
Fifteen electric vehicles used the new charging station in the Village of Elmore during the month of November, with the week of Nov. 7 being the busiest week of the month. “There is always room for improvement but right now everything seems to be going really well,” said Dave Hower, village administrator.
presspublications.com
New AD, football coach fostering new era at Stritch
When Allan Thompson was a junior at Libbey High School in 2010, probably the furthest thing from his mind would be that he’d wind up as the head football coach at Cardinal Stritch one day. But 12 years later, he finds himself doing just that. The Toledo native attended...
