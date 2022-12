The Houston Texans didn’t get much production from their starting quarterback. In fact, Kyle Allen was as ineffective as the Cleveland Browns’ starter, who posted a 53.4 passer rating in the 27-14 victory over Houston at NRG Stadium. Allen had a 53.5 rating, but he also was the cause of two defensive scores that ended up being the difference in the game.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO