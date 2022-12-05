ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Bulls must trade DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic to Lakers

The Chicago Bulls are drowning. A 9-14 record, 12th place in the Eastern Conference, while winning just three of their last 10 games? Yikes. Something really needs to change. The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly internally discussed a trade that would send DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to La La Land. In this hypothetical trade, the Bulls would receive former All-Star Russell Westbrook and the Purple and Gold’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Floyd Mayweather Splurges On Impressive Porsche 911

Floyd Mayweather continues to showcase his wealth. Floyd Mayweather is easily one of the richest athletes on the entire planet. Throughout his career, he has amassed well over $1 billion. As it stands, he is no longer doing prize fights. However, he is still making plenty of money when it comes to the world of exhibition fights.
Deadspin

The NBA’s newest award is a better fit for MLB teams

It’s bad enough that there have been 16 NBA playoff spots since 1984. At that time there were only 23 teams in the league. It’s 2022, and still more than half of the league gets into the playoffs, and that’s not even counting the highly entertaining Play-in Tournament. Sure the New Orleans Pelicans were a late bloomer that ended up playing well against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns last spring, but no team 10 games under .500 deserve to be in a postseason.
FOX Sports

Durant and the Nets face the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (13-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the Atlanta Hawks. Durant ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.8 points per game. The Nets are 10-6 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Durant and Young clash in Brooklyn-Atlanta matchup

Atlanta Hawks (13-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's best scorers, Kevin Durant and Trae Young, meet when Brooklyn and Atlanta take the court. Durant is fifth in the NBA averaging 29.8 points per game and Young ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS LA

Adebayo, Butler lift Heat past Kawhi-less Clippers 115-110

Bam Adebayo knows the Miami Heat have some work to do to climb up the standings.Thursday was, he hopes, a good start.Adebayo had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 26 points and the Heat held off the Los Angeles Clippers 115-110."If we worry about ourselves, I feel like we're going to be all right," Adebayo said.Tyler Herro scored 19 and Caleb Martin finished with 17 for the Heat. Butler scored the final eight points for Miami (12-14), which is 10th in the Eastern Conference — but only two games back of No. 4 Brooklyn."We gave Jimmy the ball,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy