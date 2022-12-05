Read full article on original website
Meet the 7-foot tall, 360lbs college basketball player who sinks three-pointers like Steph Curry
A 7-FOOT TALL, 360 pound college basketball player has made a splash on social media as a sophomore center for Division III St. Johns Fisher University in Rochester, New York. Having chosen DIII basketball over DII football entering college, Connor Williams has gone on to take social media by storm on a number of occasions.
3 reasons Lakers must trade Russell Westbrook to Bulls for 2 All-Stars
After a disastrous start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to look like a formidable opponent. Sure, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, but they are just 5.5 games back of the first seed, and 2.5 games back from the seventh seed. The Western Conference table will look a whole lot different by the All-Star break.
3 reasons Bulls must trade DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic to Lakers
The Chicago Bulls are drowning. A 9-14 record, 12th place in the Eastern Conference, while winning just three of their last 10 games? Yikes. Something really needs to change. The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly internally discussed a trade that would send DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to La La Land. In this hypothetical trade, the Bulls would receive former All-Star Russell Westbrook and the Purple and Gold’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Cam Reddish from Knicks
At 6-foot-8, Knicks forward Cam Reddish is one of the more intriguing prospects on the trade block. Per The Athletic’s Fred Katz report, among others, New York and Reddish are working towards a trade, meaning the 23-year-old former Duke product is likely to see a third team in his four-year career.
RUMOR: Trae Young has ‘too much juice’ with Hawks amid Nate McMillan beef
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have been under the spotlight for the wrong reasons of late. Rumors have swirled about a disagreement between the All-Star point guard and his coach Nate McMillan over the team’s shootaround last week. Shams Charania and Sam Amick recently reported on the situation...
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
Injury Report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins OUT vs. Jazz
The Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded vs. the Utah Jazz
LeBron James Debuts Affordable New Shoes
Los Angeles Lakers forward debuted his affordable new Nike basketball shoe during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Penny Hardaway Saying They Would've Won Titles Like Shaq And Kobe If They Stayed Together
Shaquille O'Neal replied to Penny Hardaway's comments claiming they would have been as successful as Shaq and Kobe Bryant.
Kyrie Irving's Incredible Highlight Is Going Viral
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
Former NBA Players Trash Nate McMillan's Coaching Style
Former NBA players Matt Barnes and Jelani McCoy disparaged Hawks head coach Nate McMillan's coaching style.
Myles Turner's Injury Status For Pacers-Timberwolves Game
Myles Turner is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks Scouting Report
Scouting report, injuries, odds, and television options for the Atlanta Hawks game against the New York Knicks.
Floyd Mayweather Splurges On Impressive Porsche 911
Floyd Mayweather continues to showcase his wealth. Floyd Mayweather is easily one of the richest athletes on the entire planet. Throughout his career, he has amassed well over $1 billion. As it stands, he is no longer doing prize fights. However, he is still making plenty of money when it comes to the world of exhibition fights.
The NBA’s newest award is a better fit for MLB teams
It’s bad enough that there have been 16 NBA playoff spots since 1984. At that time there were only 23 teams in the league. It’s 2022, and still more than half of the league gets into the playoffs, and that’s not even counting the highly entertaining Play-in Tournament. Sure the New Orleans Pelicans were a late bloomer that ended up playing well against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns last spring, but no team 10 games under .500 deserve to be in a postseason.
Durant and the Nets face the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (13-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the Atlanta Hawks. Durant ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.8 points per game. The Nets are 10-6 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is...
Not Many Rookies in NBA History Got to the Free Throw Line as Often as Paolo Banchero is This Year
ORLANDO - What’s clear through his first 19 NBA games is that Paolo Banchero has a knack for getting to the free throw line. One might argue it’s his biggest strength at this stage of his young career. This came in handy in the final moments of the...
Adebayo, Butler lift Heat past Kawhi-less Clippers 115-110
Bam Adebayo knows the Miami Heat have some work to do to climb up the standings.Thursday was, he hopes, a good start.Adebayo had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 26 points and the Heat held off the Los Angeles Clippers 115-110."If we worry about ourselves, I feel like we're going to be all right," Adebayo said.Tyler Herro scored 19 and Caleb Martin finished with 17 for the Heat. Butler scored the final eight points for Miami (12-14), which is 10th in the Eastern Conference — but only two games back of No. 4 Brooklyn."We gave Jimmy the ball,...
