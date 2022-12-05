ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

In the last year, many people have left Chicago to move to a different city. Regardless of their reason for moving , a majority of these people are headed to one specific out-of-state city.

According to data collected by Redfin , people moving out of Chicago are most commonly moving to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Here is what Redfin had to say about compiling the data to discover where Americans are moving to the most:

"To measure the share of homebuyers looking to relocate from one metro to another, we calculate the portion of overall home searchers that are migrants. A Redfin.com user counts as a migrant if they viewed at least 10 for-sale homes in the third quarter and at least one of those homes was outside their home metro area. For instance, if a Redfin.com user based in Seattle views 10 homes in a three-month period and all of them are in Phoenix, that user counts as a full migrant to Phoenix. If a user based in Seattle views 10 homes in a three-month period and five are in Phoenix but five are in San Diego, that user counts as half of a migrant to Phoenix and half of a migrant to San Diego."

Comments / 27

Saltie280
3d ago

What a ridiculous method to determine where people have moved!They just looked at people surfing the internet, not data about people who actually moved!

Ray Alva
3d ago

This is what brought the original gang violence, drug dealers and higher murder and violence to Milwaukee decades ago .

darla helland
4d ago

just don't bring their crime and democratic thinking to Milwaukee. it has enough of that

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

