Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City

Photo: Getty Images

In the last year, many people have left Detroit to move to a different city. Regardless of their reason for moving, a majority of these people are headed to one specific out-of-state city.

According to data collected by Redfin , people moving out of Detroit are most commonly moving to Cleveland, Ohio.

Here is what Redfin had to say about compiling the data to discover where Americans are moving to the most :

"To measure the share of homebuyers looking to relocate from one metro to another, we calculate the portion of overall home searchers that are migrants. A Redfin.com user counts as a migrant if they viewed at least 10 for-sale homes in the third quarter and at least one of those homes was outside their home metro area. For instance, if a Redfin.com user based in Seattle views 10 homes in a three-month period and all of them are in Phoenix, that user counts as a full migrant to Phoenix. If a user based in Seattle views 10 homes in a three-month period and five are in Phoenix but five are in San Diego, that user counts as half of a migrant to Phoenix and half of a migrant to San Diego."

