Remembering Stainton’s Department Store

On April 13, 1913, Howard S. Stainton bought Emma Morris Corson’s dry good store at 808 Asbury Avenue. It was the beginning of what would become the largest department store in Cape May County. The store was always busy in the summer, but thanks to Stainton’s business sense, the...
Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY

Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ

This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market Return to Stafford’s Heritage Park

Heritage Park in Stafford Township has become a mainstay for special events. On Saturday, it will set the mood for the second Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market. “We really love the feel of the park, especially for this event,” said Stafford Recreation Director Jason Hazelton. “It has warmth and great charm. We’re thrilled to be having it again.”
Awake watching waves breaking at beachfront beauty near land’s end

OCEAN CITY — Which home on the island comes with a private beach? The one at 5601 Central Ave., where it feels like summer all year long at this oceanfront oasis. The 2,062-square-foot first-floor condominium was designed to take advantage of its beachfront location, with multiple windows overlooking the ocean from the great room and primary bedroom — making the home one of the few on the island where it’s possible to see the sea from bed.
Winter Wonderfest lowers prices to boost community support

Winter Wonderfest, produced by the nonprofit organization Festival of Cheer, announced a permanent ticket price reduction for its 2022 Light Spectacular that continues nightly from 5 to 10 p.m., through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Hudson Fields in Milton. Pricing is $15 per vehicle Monday to Wednesday, through Dec. 21, and...
Egg Harbor Township Resident Says, ‘Pipe Down Santa!’

"I live in the 'We Think We're Better Than Everyone Else' subdivision. This year, please do not bring Santa Claus and his loud siren to our neighborhood on Sunday night. That's the night 'Yellowstone' is on my 188-inch TV and I don't want Santa and his merry band of loud men to interrupt me and my pudding cake while we're watching Beth on the big screen."
