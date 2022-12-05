OCEAN CITY — Which home on the island comes with a private beach? The one at 5601 Central Ave., where it feels like summer all year long at this oceanfront oasis. The 2,062-square-foot first-floor condominium was designed to take advantage of its beachfront location, with multiple windows overlooking the ocean from the great room and primary bedroom — making the home one of the few on the island where it’s possible to see the sea from bed.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO