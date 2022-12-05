Read full article on original website
Say Your Goodbyes To Beloved Doo Wop Drive-In In Wildwood Crest, NJ
Another eatery is closing up shop in the Wildwoods. According to new reports, the beloved Doo Wop Drive-InRestaurant in Wildwood Crest has officially been sold. The folks over at Wildwood Video Archive have confirmed the news that the new owners of the popular old-school themed restaurant. do not plan on...
Meet the 11-year-old N.J. ballerina who will play Marie in the Philadelphia Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’
She’s a young New Jersey girl with a big dream and this Christmas, it’s coming true. Brooke McAndrew, 11, of Mullica Hill, will perform as Marie in George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” for the Philadelphia Ballet, with performances starting on Friday at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia.
Caesars Bringing New Adult-themed Attraction to Atlantic City, NJ, Boardwalk
Caesars Entertainment and Spiegelworld, the company that produces the show “Absinthe” in Las Vegas are teaming up on a live theater and dining complex to open on the Atlantic City Boardwalk by summer 2023. The Hook was formally announced Tuesday as part of $400 million in renovations Caesars...
Remembering Stainton’s Department Store
On April 13, 1913, Howard S. Stainton bought Emma Morris Corson’s dry good store at 808 Asbury Avenue. It was the beginning of what would become the largest department store in Cape May County. The store was always busy in the summer, but thanks to Stainton’s business sense, the...
Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY
Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
This $7.5 Million Egg Harbor Twp, NJ Home Resembles a Palace
If you have about $7.5 Million burning a hole in your pocket, we may have found a way for you to spend it!. It's an exquisite, one-of-a-kind home in the Seaview Harbor area of Egg Harbor Township. Back in April, this home was a whole million dollars more, so you could look at it like it's on sale.
Two Icons, One Night: Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Lincoln Financial Field
Two music legends will be sharing the stage for one night only at Lincoln Financial Field this summer.
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers presence on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the...
Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ
This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
The Temptations & the Four Topss show in Collingswood, NJ May 12th, 2023 – presale code
We have the brand new Temptations & the Four Tops presale password 😀 While this limited time presale offer is going on, you’ll have the chance to get The Temptations & the Four Tops performance tickets in advance of anyone else!. You owe it to yourself, your friends...
Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market Return to Stafford’s Heritage Park
Heritage Park in Stafford Township has become a mainstay for special events. On Saturday, it will set the mood for the second Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market. “We really love the feel of the park, especially for this event,” said Stafford Recreation Director Jason Hazelton. “It has warmth and great charm. We’re thrilled to be having it again.”
Awake watching waves breaking at beachfront beauty near land’s end
OCEAN CITY — Which home on the island comes with a private beach? The one at 5601 Central Ave., where it feels like summer all year long at this oceanfront oasis. The 2,062-square-foot first-floor condominium was designed to take advantage of its beachfront location, with multiple windows overlooking the ocean from the great room and primary bedroom — making the home one of the few on the island where it’s possible to see the sea from bed.
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
The Famous Geno’s Steaks’ First New Jersey Location Is Now Open
Philly isn’t the only place you can get in on the classic cheesesteak action. New Jersey is officially the new home to a Geno’s Steaks location and it’s so exciting to be able to say that! Geno’s has been known for serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day 7 days a week and it has gained so much fame.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Atlantic City Businessman Buys Heaters For Residents Left In the Cold
Ducktown Tavern owner John Exadaktilos is living proof that you don’t have to possess an elected title to take effective action and make a meaningful difference. The Atlantic City Marty Small administration has known for many months that residents at the Stanley S. Holmes Village Apartments have not had working heat in their homes.
Jersey Shore Family's Mansion Trio Selling As Package Deal For $25M
A Jersey Shore family's trio of mansions sitting one right next to the other are going for $25 million as a package deal.Located on the banks of the Metedoconk River in Brick Township, the estates are situated at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue spanning more than two acres, according to the listi…
Winter Wonderfest lowers prices to boost community support
Winter Wonderfest, produced by the nonprofit organization Festival of Cheer, announced a permanent ticket price reduction for its 2022 Light Spectacular that continues nightly from 5 to 10 p.m., through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Hudson Fields in Milton. Pricing is $15 per vehicle Monday to Wednesday, through Dec. 21, and...
Egg Harbor Township Resident Says, ‘Pipe Down Santa!’
"I live in the 'We Think We're Better Than Everyone Else' subdivision. This year, please do not bring Santa Claus and his loud siren to our neighborhood on Sunday night. That's the night 'Yellowstone' is on my 188-inch TV and I don't want Santa and his merry band of loud men to interrupt me and my pudding cake while we're watching Beth on the big screen."
Jim Rosenfield Departing Philadelphia’s NBC 10
Another familiar face will be departing local television before the end of the year. After nearly a decade on the air in Philadelphia, NBC10 just announced that longtime anchor. Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station before the end of the year. Jim has been the anchor for the station’s...
