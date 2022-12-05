ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

salemleader.com

Christmas events at library on Saturday

Gingerbread houses will be made and Christopher the Christmas Tree will be shown at the Salem Public Library on Saturday. Call to get your spot reserved. Click on heading to see details. Gingerbread house fun at Salem Library. Children, ages three and up, are invited to the Salem Public Library...
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

Cemetery meeting

The annual meeting of the Old Blue River Two Cemeteries will be held Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. at the Gary Smith residence, 341 E. Rudder Rd., Salem. All interested parties are welcome.
SALEM, IN
wbiw.com

First live nativity scene for Paoli community

PAOLI — Paoli Health & Living, CarDon & Associates’ senior living location in Paoli, will be ringing in the holiday season with a first for the community — a live nativity scene. The event will be at Paoli Health & Living at 559 Longest Street in Paoli....
PAOLI, IN
wbiw.com

Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares winter safety tips

JACKSON CO. – The temperatures are dropping and fall weather may soon give way to harsher – and potentially more dangerous – conditions. When roadways become wet or coated with ice or snow, driving can very quickly become hazardous. “I want everyone to stay safe while traveling...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Jasper Community Loses Beloved Teacher and Daughter in Car Accident

The Jasper community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and her daughter, who were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County. Details are still being worked out, but a passenger vehicle driven by Jasper teacher Julie Schnell collided with a tanker truck. Schnell, along with a passenger, her daughter Alaina, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger, Addison, a student at Jasper High School, remains hospitalized. Alaina was a student at Holy Trinity School. The tanker truck driver is listed in stable condition. Counselors will be available at the schools today to help students deal with this tragic loss. The community and school need our prayers today.
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 9, 2022

6:52 p.m. Jeffrey Novak, 35, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, habitual traffic offender, resisting arrest. 10:27 p.m. Gary Sergent, 53, Solsberry, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. Incidents – December 9. 12:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and Able Avenue. 3:07 a.m. Repossession in the...
BEDFORD, IN
salemleader.com

Pauline Stephens

Born September 28, 1927, in Pekin, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Theo and Martha Jane (Muncy) Deaton. Bill Stephens and Pauline were married in Paris, Tennessee, on May 31, 1947. She had the privilege of working with O. P. and Norman Link, as their bookkeeper, at Link...
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

Shirley Ann Faulkner

Mrs. Shirley Ann Faulkner, age 86, of Salem, passed away Friday, December 9 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany. Mrs. Faulkner was born January 5, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of Monroe and Myrtle Owens Sweeney. She was retired from Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Shirley was a member of Palmyra Baptist Church.
SALEM, IN
witzamfm.com

Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper

Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Henry was born on January 23, 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley. Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland...
JASPER, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Missing cat reunited with owner after fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) located the missing 14-year-old calico cat, “Prila,” at around 3:40 on Tuesday afternoon, and returned her to her owner, Debbie Spurgeon. Prila had no obvious signs of injury but the owner was advised to contact the cat’s veterinarian for assessment.
COLUMBUS, IN
Wave 3

Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
LOUISVILLE, KY

