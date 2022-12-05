Read full article on original website
Kendall Jenner Re-Enters Her ‘The Row’ Era in Strapped Ballet Flats & Cozy Winter Sweater
Kendall Jenner re-entered her “The Row” this week, courtesy of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The model stepped out in a chic ensemble in Los Angeles on Tuesday, wearing a pair of wide-legged black trousers — an Olsen staple — paired with a gray knit turtleneck sweater. The minimalist ensemble, complete with its cozy-chic winter knitwear moment, appeared to reference the Olsens themselves. Completing her outfit was a black leather tote bag by the sisters’ luxury brand The Row, as well as a set of rectangular black Dmy by Dmy sunglasses. When it came to shoes, the “Kardashians” star’s footwear also hailed from...
The 15 warmest fleece-lined leggings you’ll want to wear this winter
Whether you’re hitting the slopes or heading to work, these thermal fleece-lined leggings, recommended by fashion experts and industry insiders, will keep you reliably warm.
Let Hailey Bieber Help You Pick Out a New Winter Coat
Looking to invest in a good coat this season but unsure of which route to take? Luckily for you, Hailey Bieber has been out on the town in NYC, modeling so many different styles of coats, she’s basically created a look book that could help even the most indecisive of shoppers make a decision.
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets
We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.
Michelle Obama Brightens Up ‘Today’ Show in Lime Green Blazer & Matching Pumps To Promote Her New Book ‘The Light We Carry’
Michelle Obama appeared on the “Today” show on Nov. 14, brightening up the studio in a lime green set and pointed heels. The former first lady spoke to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager about her daughter Sasha and Malia’s sisterly bond and her new book titled “The Light We Carry” — the book was inspired by the letters she received in response to her 2018 memoir “Becoming.” Obama’s colorful ensemble consisted of a button-up blazer that gave off a militaristic feel thanks to the high neckline and structured silhouette. Fastened in place with gilded buttons, the blazer was paired with flared pants...
Amazon Outlet Is Having An UGG Sale Featuring Slippers, Boots, And More Up To 55% Off
Now that Thanksgiving has passed and winter is literally just around the corner, cozy season is in full effect. And as if there couldn't be more perfect timing, UGG, the brand known for many of its fluffy and comfy shoes, is having a sale on Amazon's Outlet. The Amazon Outlet...
Best Levi’s jeans
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A tried-and-true classic denim brand since the mid-1800s, Levi Strauss & Co. is widely known for producing top-quality, stylish jeans that are made to last. Whether you need jeans for a hard day’s work or a fun night out on the town, their wide range of denim designs is perfect for anyone. From high-waisted and flared to faded and cropped, Levi’s offers plenty of different styles and washes for both men and women, so you’re sure to find a pair that’s right for you.
Kendall Jenner Goes Sans-Pants in Sheer Tights, Navy Sweater & Pointy Pumps
As temperatures drop, many people add extra layers to their looks to maintain warmth. Kendall Jenner did the opposite in a recent social media post. The runway model posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with a variety of photos. In the first picture, Jenner wore a navy wool and cashmere blend sweater from The Row with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath. She wore the crewneck sweater with the sleeves bunched up, allowing the white shirt to peek out at the forearms. Jenner added black sheer Calzedonia tights to the look, and after adding black briefs, the “Kardashians” star decided that was...
Spanx's 'perfect dresses' are ultra-flattering and are on sale for Black Friday
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Everyone wants it, and everyone’s been looking for...
Jennifer Aniston Wore a Pair of Cozy Sweater Pants While Christmas Tree Shopping
And you can get a similar pair for as little as $25 When Jennifer Aniston speaks, we listen. Only this time, she didn't even say any words. She merely posted on Instagram, and the message was received loud and clear: Sweater pants are the next big thing. Earlier this week, The Morning Show actress shared a carousel of images filled with Christmas trees, reindeer decorations, and her adorable pups. But the thing that upstaged them all? Her pants. For the holiday excursion, Aniston went monochrome with a pair...
Givenchy Taps (B).STROY for Winter-Ready Leather Ankle Boots
After revealing a kaleidoscopic Spring/Summer 2023 collection with Brick Owens and Dieter Grams’ label (B).STROY last month, Givenchy has quietly revived the ever-expanding partnership with a new footwear offering. Enter the duo’s Leather Ankle Boot, a sleek, all-black, lace-up silhouette reserved for the winter months. Made in Italy,...
Kim Kardashian Gets Sporty in Adidas x Balenciaga Short Shorts & Dramatic Leather Boots
Kim Kardashian gave her slick style a sporty makeover this week While snapping a mirror selfie in her closet, the “Skkn by Kim” founder posed on Instagram in a full outfit from Balenciaga’s viral collaboration with Adidas. Her ensemble featured a sparkly high-necked gray sweater, printed with Adidas’ triple stripes and co-branded trefoil logo within the collection. A similar pair of black striped short shorts finished her attire. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) When it came to footwear, Kardashian slipped into a sharp set of leather boots for a grungy finish. Her style included black...
Uggs! Crocs! New Balance! Save Up to 55% Off With Zappos’ Black Friday Sale
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. If the shoe fits, wear it! Black Friday is just two days away, but we’ve already been taking advantage of deals all week long. And one early access sale you […]
Rihanna Amps Up Sheer Dress & Padlock Sandals With 14K Gold Chain & Y2K-Inspired Eyeshadow for Miami Night Out
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna put her own stylish spin on evening attire during her latest outing. The “Lift Me Up” singer was spotted dining at Carbone restaurant in Miami on Dec. 3. Riri amped up a monochromatic style moment while several statement accessories. The fashion icon and beauty mogul stepped out in a sheer chiffon gown by Christopher Esber. To take things up a notch, she accessorized with a 14K gold chain from Vintage by Misty and carried her essentials in a vintage...
Kylie Jenner Reunites With Kendall Jenner, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian in Leopard Print & Balenciaga Boots
The Kardashian-Jenners reunited for a sharp style moment together on TikTok this week. Kylie Jenner shared a new video on the social media app, wearing black pants and a “Matrix”-worthy matching leather jacket with thin white-framed sunglasses. In the clip, Kourtney Kardashian — also dressed in a leather coat, worn with a leopard-printed minidress and dark tights — leaps into her arms for a hug, while Khloe Kardashian poses nearby in a leopard-printed handbag and brown bodysuit. Completing the clip is Kendall Jenner, leaning into the camera in black pants with a fluffy leopard-printed coat. @kyliejenner♬ original sound – Christine “I just don’t...
Emma Roberts Blooms in Loewe’s Rose Heels & Lace at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Caviar Kaspia Dinner
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Emma Roberts brought a dark flourish to Saks Fifth avenue’s dinner at Caviar Kaspia in Los Angeles. Roberts struck a nonchalant pose during the occasion on Wednesday night, snapping photos with boyfriend Cody John, Ava Philippe and Saks CEO Marc Metrick. While arriving, the “Madame Web” star wore a sparkling Emilia Wickstead minidress crafted from layered black floral guipure lace. The romantic $1,395 sleeveless piece included a flared skirt and curved neckline, complete with a fitted paneled bodice. Roberts finished...
Salma Hayek Cozies Up in Faux Fur Jacket & Boots for Disney+’s ‘Le Pupille’ Screening
Salma Hayek brought comfy winter style to London for a special screening of “Le Pupille.” The live-action short, which details the minds of boarding school students at Christmas, is directed by Alfonso Cuaron and will be released on Disney+ on Dec. 16. While arriving at the Soho Hotel for the occasion on Wednesday, Hayek posed in an all-black ensemble. Her attire appeared to include a long-sleeved dress in a turtleneck silhouette, complete with a midi-length hem. The sharp piece was punctuated by a cream faux-fur jacket with a high neckline and silver zippered accent, paired with gold-rimmed sunglasses with ombre purple...
Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket
Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
