Real ID deadline extended again, until 2025

You’ll have a little longer before you have to worry about having a Real ID to board a domestic flight or enter a federal building.

The federal Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline yet again, until May 7, 2025. The deadline had been in May 2023.

In a news release , Homeland Security said the delay was necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A backlog at state driver’s license agencies slowed the progress in issuing Real IDs.

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 following a 9/11 Commission recommendation, establishes basic and consistent protocol for all state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.

The pandemic delayed the Real ID deadline previously. Before the May 2023 deadline, it had been set to take effect in October 2021.

A Real ID will not be required for most things that require a driver’s license or identification card. In Pennsylvania, residents can obtain either a Real ID driver’s license/ID card, or a standard driver’s license/ID card.

For more information about Real ID in Pennsylvania, go to PennDOT’s page at dmv.pa.gov/REALID .