ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Real ID deadline extended again, until 2025

By John Misinco, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

You’ll have a little longer before you have to worry about having a Real ID to board a domestic flight or enter a federal building.

The federal Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline yet again, until May 7, 2025. The deadline had been in May 2023.

In a news release , Homeland Security said the delay was necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A backlog at state driver’s license agencies slowed the progress in issuing Real IDs.

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 following a 9/11 Commission recommendation, establishes basic and consistent protocol for all state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.

The pandemic delayed the Real ID deadline previously. Before the May 2023 deadline, it had been set to take effect in October 2021.

A Real ID will not be required for most things that require a driver’s license or identification card. In Pennsylvania, residents can obtain either a Real ID driver’s license/ID card, or a standard driver’s license/ID card.

For more information about Real ID in Pennsylvania, go to PennDOT’s page at dmv.pa.gov/REALID .

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy