Pattie Boyd is undeniably one of rock and roll’s most iconic muses. Having inspired songs like George Harrison’s “Something” and Eric Clapton’s “Layla” and “Wonderful Tonight,” she found herself at the center of a love triangle that would go down in music history (Boyd married Harrison in 1966 and later, Clapton in 1979). But as a trendsetting model of the ’60s turned photographer, Boyd’s career is certainly worthy of its own spotlight. And that’s exactly what My Life In Pictures, her new book, sets out to do — even though Boyd, now 78, was a bit hesitant in the beginning. “I thought initially that it was going to be photographs that I had taken,” she says while sipping a green juice in her London flat, her dog Freddie close by. “But then they wanted photographs of me, and I thought, ‘Oh my God, really?’ I’m a bit shy about it.” The end result tells the story of Boyd’s life through a mix of professional modeling shots and personal letters and diary entries (plus a few photos taken by Boyd, of course), all woven into a gorgeous coffee table book.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO