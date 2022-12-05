Read full article on original website
Pattie Boyd is undeniably one of rock and roll’s most iconic muses. Having inspired songs like George Harrison’s “Something” and Eric Clapton’s “Layla” and “Wonderful Tonight,” she found herself at the center of a love triangle that would go down in music history (Boyd married Harrison in 1966 and later, Clapton in 1979). But as a trendsetting model of the ’60s turned photographer, Boyd’s career is certainly worthy of its own spotlight. And that’s exactly what My Life In Pictures, her new book, sets out to do — even though Boyd, now 78, was a bit hesitant in the beginning. “I thought initially that it was going to be photographs that I had taken,” she says while sipping a green juice in her London flat, her dog Freddie close by. “But then they wanted photographs of me, and I thought, ‘Oh my God, really?’ I’m a bit shy about it.” The end result tells the story of Boyd’s life through a mix of professional modeling shots and personal letters and diary entries (plus a few photos taken by Boyd, of course), all woven into a gorgeous coffee table book.
The trend this holiday season (great actors in mediocre, maudlin movies) continues apace with phenomenal award-winning Olivia Colman in Empire of Light, working hard to prove she can play downtrodden social rejects with the same dignity as the upper-class heroines and British royalty at which she usually excels (she won the 2018 Best Actress Oscar as Queen Anne in The Favourite). Under the often reliable guidance of writer-director Sam Mendes, she now tackles the difficult and only intermittently worthy role of a paranoid schizophrenic named Hilary, suffering bouts of mental collapse while dragging herself through the snow each day to sell licorice and cigarettes at the concession stand of a dying Art Deco movie house called the Empire in a once-popular seaside town on the south coast of England. A fading relic of bygone days, the Empire still attracts old standby customers who come in to get out of the cold and pass the time watching junk films like The Blues Brothers and Smokey and the Bandit.
