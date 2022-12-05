Read full article on original website
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Wingers girls hockey earns shutout victory
Red Wing defeated Mankato West Saturday afternoon at home and did so convincingly. The Wingers outshot the Scarlets 54-6 in a 2-0 win. Grace Handwerk had a multipoint game, scoring the opening goal at 4 minutes, 48 seconds of the first period and later assisting on Allie Roe's goal late in the second.
Hibbing rolls past Wingers boys hockey
Christian Dickson led the Hibbing offense with a hat trick in a 12-1 win over Red Wing on Saturday. Peyton Taylor, Broden Fawcett and Keegan Fink each scored twice for Hibbing. Landin Ramstad scored the lone Red Wing goal on the power play at 12 minutes, 42 seconds of the...
Proctor shuts out Wingers boys hockey
Proctor score five times in an 8 minute span to close out a six-goal first period en route to a 10-0 win over Red Wing on Friday. Anthony Launderville, Ethan Carter, Brett Bartlam and Austin Bryant each scored twice for Proctor. Tanner Ross led the team with five points on a goal and four assists.
Northfield blanks Wingers girls hockey
Northfield scored three goals in each period while limiting the Red Wing girls hockey team to eight shots in a 9-0 win Thursday. Ayla Puppe recorded a hat trick for the Raiders, scoring twice in the second. Megan Snyder added a pair of goals for the Raiders. Red Wing goaltender...
Area girls basketball: Dec. 9
Lake City outlasted Cannon Falls, defeating the Bombers 56-53 in overtime. The Tigers led by as many as much as six points for much of the first half until the Bombers made a couple defensive stops in the finals minutes. The Tigers lead was trimmed to 30-29 going into halftime.
Wingers gymnastics finish second in first home meet
The Red Wing gymnastics team took second place among three teams at its first home meet of the season Friday evening. The Wingers finished with a score of 118.625. Northfield won the meet with a 123.425. As a team overall, the Wingers made big gains on vault, scoring nearly two...
Barbara Featherstone
Sept. 9, 1951 - Dec. 8, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Barbara Featherstone, 71, Red Wing, Minn., died Thursday, Dec. 8, in Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
Government and community calendars
Goodhue County Planning Advisory Commission and Board of Adjustment joint meeting, 5 p.m., Government Center. Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Goodhue County Board special session, 11 a.m., Government Center. Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board, 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Thursday, Dec. 15.
Residents get chance to name county snowplows
Goodhue County is offering residents the opportunity to name five snowplows. The idea for the snowplow naming contest arose after officials at the county Public Works Department discussed ways to engage county residents. The county has 14 snowplows and three motor graders spread across the county. The snowplows being named...
