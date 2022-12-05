Read full article on original website
Related
Apple supplier Foxconn will pay new hires $1,400 to quit immediately as China’s ‘iPhone city’ enters COVID lockdown
Foxconn will offer a bonus to workers who decide to go home as employees try to flee COVID controls. One of Apple’s key iPhone suppliers is paying workers to quit and go home as it struggles to operate amid worker unrest and COVID lockdowns. In a staff notice, Foxconn...
Foxconn plans to reopen world’s largest iPhone factory amid China covid protests
Foxconn announced Monday that plans to reopen the world's largest iPhone factory are underway as the company seeks to hire new workers.
US News and World Report
Foxconn's COVID-Hit China Plant Lifts 'Closed-Loop' Management Curbs
LONDON (Reuters) - HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn's COVID-hit Zhengzhou facility in China has lifted its "closed-loop" management curbs on Thursday, it said in a statement posted on its WeChat account. The Zhengzhou industrial park where Foxconn's plant locates has been under a so-called closed-loop system...
Apple supplier Foxconn pushed China to ease COVID curbs - WSJ
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn's (2317.TW) founder-director Terry Gou had warned China that the government's zero-COVID stance would threaten the position of the world's second-largest economy in the global supply chain, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Why the world's top chip maker is doubling down on American manufacturing
The world's leading producer of advanced computer chips, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, announced an expanded $40 billion investment in its US production hub in Phoenix.
Biden accuses US of getting ‘lazy’ in sending manufacturing jobs to China
President Joe Biden on Tuesday blamed corporate greed and laziness for American jobs being shipped overseas to places like China over the last several decades.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Ma has been lying low since October 2020, when he gave a speech criticizing China's financial regulatory system that angered Chinese authorities.
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
Apple looking to move iPhone production out of China in wake of violent worker protests: report
Apple is accelerating a plan to move its business outside of China following the violent protests at its iPhone City plant in recent weeks.
Gizmodo
Foxconn Expects to Resume Full iPhone Production by January Following Violent China Protests
Major Apple supplier Foxconn says its Zhengzhou iPhone plant should resume “full production” by January following months marked by covid-19 outbreaks and mass protests in response to strict pandemic restrictions. That prediction, according to Reuters, was likely intended to soften the blow of news from Foxconn that its...
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
Taiwan Semiconductor announces 2nd Phoenix factory during Biden visit. Company plans $40B investment
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s massive economic investment in Arizona is about to get much bigger. The company announced construction of another factory during a visit by President Biden on Tuesday, where the president cited the massive complex as a sign that "American manufacturing is back, folks." ...
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
Mexican trade body sees auto parts output setting record this year
MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto parts production will likely hit a record of nearly $107 billion this year, up almost 13% from last year, the director of the national auto parts lobby INA announced on Tuesday.
fashionunited.com
Shein pledges 15 million dollars to upgrade supply chain factories
Fast fashion e-tailer Shein has said it plans to spend 15 million dollars on upgrading the hundreds of factories in its supply chain over the next three to four years. In a release, the controversial retailer said the investment would focus on physical enhancements to suppliers’ factories as part of its Supplier Community Empower Programme (SCEP).
USD/CAD Hits a One-Week High on Multiple Grounds
On Monday, the USD/CAD pair adds to the gains it made on Friday. On the other hand, spot prices lose some of the profits they made during the day to reach a high for the week and drop back below the mid-1.3400s during the early European session. Investors are worried...
GBP/USD Rebounds From Intraday Low Amid US Dollar Selling
On Monday, people who buy when prices drop near 1.2025 push the GBP/USD pair to a new high for the day during the European session. At 1.2100, the pair is close to its best level since August 12. After a slight rise during the day, the US dollar falls, which...
FXDailyReport.com
926
Followers
8K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0