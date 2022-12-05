Read full article on original website
3 ‘Forever Battery’ Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Gains
Conventional lithium-ion batteries have become incredibly important for the electrification movement. From powering electric cars to powering devices in everyday use, these batteries have become the focal point of most investors. That said, this existing battery technology may have reached its maximum potential due to physical constraints. On the flip side, solid-state batteries or ‘forever batteries’ deliver superior energy density and safety compared to lithium-ion batteries, pointing to a superior future ahead. As this new form of battery technology evolves and improves, investors should consider betting on these top forever battery stocks.
3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
The energy sector can be a great place for income-seeking investors. The industry tends to generate lots of cash flow, allowing companies to pay attractive dividends. Three great energy dividend stocks to consider buying this month are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Here's why this trio of energy stocks look like great buys heading into 2023.
3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share
At the end of October, I wrote about several top stocks trading for under $20 a share, and I can no longer include some of these on this type of a list -- not because they are no longer great stocks, but because after strong performances, they are no longer under $20 a share.
Best Cyclical Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Watch
Cyclical stocks are stocks that tend to rise and fall with the economy. These stocks are typically tied to industries that produce goods or services that are sensitive to changes in economic growth. For example, companies in the automotive, housing, and leisure industries are often referred to as cyclical. This is because their sales and profits tend to fluctuate with the economy.
2 Mining Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The metals and mining sector has been one of the few bright spots in the market this year. As of this writing, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF is up 18.6% for the year while the broader markets are down double digits. Metals and mining are notoriously cyclical businesses, so investors may be hesitant to look at mining companies after they posted decent gains this year.
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Investors shouldn't shut the book on 2022 yet; a couple of weeks are still left. Many beaten-down growth stocks are beginning to look attractive, and a calendar flip to 2023 could boost these stocks. While the calendar-year change doesn't signify anything different, it does change how some money managers act, and if they think growth stocks will be in style during 2023, then these stocks will be snapped up early in 2023.
2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
If you're confused about what artificial intelligence does or how powerful it is, just read this:. Artificial intelligence, or AI, refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and act like humans. These intelligent machines are designed to learn and adapt to new situations and can be trained to perform a wide range of tasks, from simple to complex. AI has the potential to revolutionize many industries, including healthcare, finance, and education, by automating processes and making them more efficient and effective.
Why Procter & Gamble Stock Is Worth the Risk
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) isn't the first stock you'd think of when naming risky investments. The consumer staples giant has been consistently profitable for decades, and its massive global selling footprint makes it among the most stable businesses around. Yet, its shares have still declined in 2022 on fears...
SSUMY or ITT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Diversified Operations stocks are likely familiar with Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) and ITT (ITT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
ATCO vs. BLK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Investment Management sector might want to consider either Atlas (ATCO) or BlackRock (BLK). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
Down 59.5% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL)
Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL) has been beaten down lately with too much selling pressure. While the stock has lost 59.5% over the past four weeks, there is light at the end of the tunnel as it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
General Mills (GIS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other...
New to Investing? This 1 Industrial Products Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. One of our most popular services, Zacks Premium offers daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All are useful tools to find what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
3 Stocks I Will Buy More Of If the Stock Market Tumbles Further
Economists, bank CEOs, and analysts are increasingly worried about a recession striking early next year, which could cause stocks to slide even further than they have in 2022. Yet, just as night follows day, corrections are a natural outgrowth of the normal business and investment cycle. We don't yet know...
Here's Why Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 In Right Now
For many investors, 2022 has been a less than ideal year in the stock market, to put it lightly. Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that 2023 will be any better. While investors can't control the market, they should focus on what they can control, and that's investing in a diverse collection of sound stocks with solid track records and long-term potential. If you have $10,000 to invest, here are two great stocks to buy right now.
Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About
If you're thinking about making some of Warren Buffett's stock picks for your own investment portfolio, you wouldn't be wrong -- he's not called the Oracle of Omaha for nothing. Over the course of the past several decades, his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio regularly outperforms the S&P 500 on a yearly basis. His approach to selecting stocks works well for him.
Here's Why Four Corners Can Keep Raising Its Dividend
Four Corners (NYSE: FCPT) is a relatively young net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) but it does well enough to increase its dividend annually since it was spun off from Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) in late 2015. There's no particular reason to believe that the management game plan used to build that record is about to change or that it won't see similar success in the future.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond
It has been a tough year for investors, but the last thing you want to do now is panic. Investing is a long-term game played out over decades. Growth stocks have been hit especially hard this year, but their long-term investment thesis hasn't changed. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU),...
Why You Should Hold on to Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Stock for Now
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC is well poised to grow on the back of strategic acquisitions, solid Risk and Insurance Services business and geographic expansions. Its disciplined capital-allocation strategy bodes well. However, rising expenses are affecting margins. Marsh & McLennan — with a market cap of $84.9 billion —...
