If you're confused about what artificial intelligence does or how powerful it is, just read this:. Artificial intelligence, or AI, refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and act like humans. These intelligent machines are designed to learn and adapt to new situations and can be trained to perform a wide range of tasks, from simple to complex. AI has the potential to revolutionize many industries, including healthcare, finance, and education, by automating processes and making them more efficient and effective.

