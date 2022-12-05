ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, IA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Grundy County Sheriff Office arrests man for first-degree murder

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the investigation of the death of Christian Jeys from Reinbeck, IA. Grundy County Sheriff Office sent out a press release on Thursday that Kevin Halladey was arrested for allegedly killing Jeys on Dec. 24, 2021. Court documents show that...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Smoking materials blamed for large fire in SW Cedar Rapids

Unattended smoking materials have been determined as the cause of a large fire in southwest Cedar Rapids, the fire department said. The fire broke out at a building at 3300 block of Southgate Court SW that is used for retail, business offices, and a church that shares space in the building.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids burger restaurant closes for good

Saucy Focaccia, a popular burger restaurant in Cedar Rapids, has closed its doors for good. A sign on their door at the location off Edgewood Road has a sign that says "Thank you for the last 10 years. We are permanently closed." The restaurant's website and Facebook pages have also...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Homes evacuated following building explosion Thursday in Marengo

MARENGO, Iowa — Crews responded to a building explosion at the C6-Zero plant Thursday in Marengo. Video from Adam Papesh from The Benton County News shows smoke billowing from the building. He says the building is a soybean plant on E. South Street on the eastern part of town.
MARENGO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Temporary phone service outage in Coralville

CORALVILLE, IOWA(IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — There's a temporary outage by a major carrier affecting the city of Coralville's telephone service. It's affecting inbound and outbound calls across all departments. As of this morning, facilities remain open as the carrier works to fix the issue. For updates head to Coralville.org...
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

WATCH: 'Thundersnow' strikes in NE Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa's News Now meteorologist Nick Stewart captured thundersnow on camera early Friday morning in Charles City. Thundersnow is when thunder and lightning occurs while it's snowing, typically leading to higher snowfall rates. It's a fairly rare phenomenon because it requires the atmosphere...
CHARLES CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Holiday Lights Recycling Program

With the holiday season well underway, you've probably already set up some of those holiday decorations only to find strands not working anymore, or you might be upgrading from old holiday lights. Either way, if you are looking for good ways to get rid of those lights the Iowa City area has a program set up to take those old lights.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy