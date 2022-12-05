Read full article on original website
Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of man shot and killed by Waterloo Police
DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of a Waterloo man who was shot and killed by a police officer in 2021 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Iowa's News Now is also getting a first look at the body cam footage of the incident. Connor Mulholland, the attorney representing...
Grundy County Sheriff Office arrests man for first-degree murder
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the investigation of the death of Christian Jeys from Reinbeck, IA. Grundy County Sheriff Office sent out a press release on Thursday that Kevin Halladey was arrested for allegedly killing Jeys on Dec. 24, 2021. Court documents show that...
Community asked to fight back after antisemitic flyers found in 3 Coralville neighborhoods
Coralville — The Eastern Iowa Jewish community is coming together with neighbors in Coralville to condemn hate speech after antisemitic flyers were found around town this week. The incidents come amidst an uptick in antisemitic rhetoric across the country. Police were called to three different neighborhoods on Sunday in...
Smoking materials blamed for large fire in SW Cedar Rapids
Unattended smoking materials have been determined as the cause of a large fire in southwest Cedar Rapids, the fire department said. The fire broke out at a building at 3300 block of Southgate Court SW that is used for retail, business offices, and a church that shares space in the building.
Catherine McAuley Center holds panel discussion on child care shortage in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — On Wednesday, the Catherine McAuley Center in Cedar Rapids collaborated with the Iowa Women's Foundation to discuss the child care shortage that Iowa is facing. There are over 500,000 children under 12 years old in Iowa, but only one-third of those children are able to...
Residents back in their homes after evacuation due to biofuels explosion at Marengo plant
MARENGO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — People were allowed back in their homes Thursday night after an explosion at a plant in Marengo earlier that day. The city said residents on South Street were allowed to return to their homes around 7 pm Thursday. They are asking people to...
Cedar Rapids burger restaurant closes for good
Saucy Focaccia, a popular burger restaurant in Cedar Rapids, has closed its doors for good. A sign on their door at the location off Edgewood Road has a sign that says "Thank you for the last 10 years. We are permanently closed." The restaurant's website and Facebook pages have also...
Homes evacuated following building explosion Thursday in Marengo
MARENGO, Iowa — Crews responded to a building explosion at the C6-Zero plant Thursday in Marengo. Video from Adam Papesh from The Benton County News shows smoke billowing from the building. He says the building is a soybean plant on E. South Street on the eastern part of town.
Iowa's News Now collecting new, unwrapped gifts for Toys for Tots
Iowa's News Now, the Marine Corps and the Salvation Army is out at Fleet Farm off Edgewood Road NE in Cedar Rapids, all day Thursday, December 8 for a Toys for Tots drive. Crews are on location from 6am to 630pm. Iowa's News Now is collecting new, unwrapped toys for...
Temporary phone service outage in Coralville
CORALVILLE, IOWA(IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — There's a temporary outage by a major carrier affecting the city of Coralville's telephone service. It's affecting inbound and outbound calls across all departments. As of this morning, facilities remain open as the carrier works to fix the issue. For updates head to Coralville.org...
Protesters booted from Iowa City's public library during discussion on the refugee crisis
IOWA CITY — A presentation on the refugee crisis in Iowa got off to a rocky start in Iowa City Tuesday evening. Organizers had to call the police on a couple of protesters who wouldn't let them proceed with the program. Police ended up booting the protesters out of...
Driver suffers minor injuries after semi collides with Highway 30 bridge pillar
On Dec. 8 at about 6 a.m, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Fairfax Fire Department, Linn County Hazmat and area ambulance responded to a report of a semi-tractor with trailer in the north ditch under the Highway 100 off ramps to Hwy 30 eastbound and 80th St. Upon arrival, they...
Linn County relocates sirens, expands outdoor warning system after nuclear plant closes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Linn County has expanded their outdoor warning system and it all started with the decommissioning of the Duane Arnold Nuclear Center. The county has always had an abundance of sirens - actually the county with the most in the state. [The plant...
WATCH: 'Thundersnow' strikes in NE Iowa
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa's News Now meteorologist Nick Stewart captured thundersnow on camera early Friday morning in Charles City. Thundersnow is when thunder and lightning occurs while it's snowing, typically leading to higher snowfall rates. It's a fairly rare phenomenon because it requires the atmosphere...
Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls hosting free Christmas meal December 23
Waterloo — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is hosting a free Christmas meal on Friday, December 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Salvation Army Corps office at 89 Franklin St. in Waterloo. We plan to serve roast beef with gravy, deluxe mashed potatoes, fancy green...
West Branch community rallies to find a bone marrow match for Coach Butch Pedersen
West Branch — The West Branch community is showing their support for an Eastern Iowa coaching legend. The local Lions Club hosted a bone marrow donor drive at the high school Wednesday evening. Butch Pedersen revealed his battle with blood cancer just before West Branch started the playoffs this...
Volunteer firefighters needed across Iowa, advocates plan to ask lawmakers for help
DES MOINES, Iowa — A spike in retirements in Iowa is causing a desperate need for volunteer firefighters across the state. "Firefighters are aging, the demographic of them, and it's getting harder to recruit new members," President of the Iowa Firefighters Association Chuck Raska said. The lack of volunteers...
Iowa City Holiday Lights Recycling Program
With the holiday season well underway, you've probably already set up some of those holiday decorations only to find strands not working anymore, or you might be upgrading from old holiday lights. Either way, if you are looking for good ways to get rid of those lights the Iowa City area has a program set up to take those old lights.
Windham Village residents urge board to vote "no" to a proposed development plan
Thursday night held an emotional Johnson Co. board meeting as residents pushed back on a proposal to add a major development to Windham Village. Iowa’s News Now has been following this story for several months when chatter of the development first began. Johnson Co. board members want to move...
