USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index broke below the daily SMA 200 today and continues trading below it. If the index could continue to maintain the bearish pressure until the weekly close then we might see a bearish continuation in next week’s trading session. On the other hand, if the index return above the daily SMA 200 then there is a chance of further bullish movement.
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
The national average is hovering around $5.35 per gallon, nearly $2 higher than this time last year.
It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
The Russian oil price cap that went into effect Monday could, over time, be an important Western counterweight to OPEC in determining world oil prices. Driving the news: After months of wrangling, the mechanism to try to cap prices of Russian crude oil shipped by sea went into effect on Monday.
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Crude oil prices have softened, but many energy stocks remain resilient. One of the problems is that the spread between WTI and Brent sweet crude has widened. Typically, when WTI and Brent crude oil spreads are wide, the refiners can make more money, but the inventory of gasoline and distillates (e.g., diesel, heating oil, jet fuel, etc.) has risen in recent weeks, so refiners may have to discount their refined products.
There's a reason people refer to corn as yellow gold. In 2021, the United States' corn crop was worth over $86 billion. According to the USDA, The U.S. is largest consumer, producer and exporter of corn in the world. It's not just what we eat. Corn is in what we buy and how we fuel up. And these days, the rest of the world relies on U.S. corn, too. At $2.2 billion in 2019, corn is the most heavily subsidized of all crops. Here's how the U.S. started fueling its economy with corn.
Stock futures were mostly flat before ADP Non-farm employment change and Jerome Powell’s speech. Traders are monitoring the release of job data this week to determine whether the Fed will continue its plan for an interest-rate hike or start another rate cut. There is a speech by Jerome Powell after the release of ADP data today. If Fed Jerome Powell decides to soften the approach toward interest-rate hikes then we might see a rally in the stock market. On the other hand, further statements to raise interest-rate will bring the stock market lower.
The timing of Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR:TSX.V; ROVMF:OTCQB; 4X0:FSE) move from gold to lithium and critical elements is perfect, an analyst said, as other projects near its new Let’s Go Lithium project in Nevada are “ripe for consolidation.”. Let’s Go Lithium is estimated to hold lithium-bearing clay mineralization...
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Oil settled lower for a fifth straight session on Thursday as traders shrugged off the closure of a major Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline, focusing instead on concerns that global economic slowdowns would slash fuel demand.
The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.
WTI crude oil broke above a short-term descending trend line, indicating that a reversal from the selloff is due. Price is stalling at the $83.50 per barrel area, though, so a pullback to the former support might take place first. Applying the Fib tool on the latest swing low and...
Though many of the top energy stocks have backed up from their summertime highs, crude prices could be poised to spike. These six Buy-rated stocks are among the best values and offer investors growth potential and big, dependable dividends.
GBPUSD is trending higher on its short-term time frames, with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. The pair looks ready for another dip to support around the 1.2100 major psychological mark, and technical indicators are pointing to a continuation of the climb. If support levels hold, GBPUSD could bounce back to the channel top around 1.2450-1.2500.
US stocks plunged in trading Monday as some better-than-expected economic data sparked fresh anxiety among investors about Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 524 points, or 1.52%, in late afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 260 points, or 2.27%, while the broad-based S&P 500 plunged 85 points, or 2.09%. The market selloff occurred after activity in the US services sector – the largest portion of the economy – came in stronger than expected for November, according to the Institute for Supply Management’s survey. Investors fear stronger economic trends will lead the Fed to implement more interest...
A forecast on the future of oil prices from the U.S. government is packed with uncertainties related in no small part to recent developments regarding Russia.
ToyotaHydrogen is currently a small player in the automotive landscape, but many big players think that's going to change.
Natural gas looks ready to resume its uptrend, as the commodity price is forming reversal candlesticks at the rising trend line on its 4-hour time frame. Technical indicators are also pointing to a continuation of the climb. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA to confirm that the path...
