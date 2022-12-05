Read full article on original website
Related
GBP/USD Fell Below 1.220 Amid Market Sentiment
Early in Europe, the GBP/USD currency pair broke through 1.2200. In Tokyo, cable dropped below 1.2220. Risk-averse markets will stay very bad. Due to people looking for safe havens, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is near its high of 105.40 on Monday. In anticipation of a higher Fed interest rate peak, 10-year US Treasury rates might rise above 3.59%. (Fed). S&P500 futures are having trouble making up for Monday’s losses.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
Russia's Bout feels terrible, wants drawings back from U.S. -TASS
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife.
GBP/USD Holds Around Weekly High After November’s Greatest Monthly Gain Since July 2020
The GBP/USD currency pair buyers celebrate broad-based US dollar decline early Thursday, driving GBP/USD near the weekly peak. 1.2100 before UK/US figures. Jerome Powell’s first public appearance after November’s FOMC meeting was dovish for the US dollar, signaling interest rate delays. At the December meeting, Powell suggested suspending rate hikes. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised a soft landing and slowed rate hikes.
EUR/GBP Hovers Near Weekly High but Fails to Rally
The EUR/GBP cross went up for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, after coming back from a three-month low near 0.8545 the week before. The cross has kept its gains at the beginning of the European session and is near the top of its weekly range, between 0.8620 and 0.8630.
AUD/USD Rises for Fourth Day on US Dollar Dumping
The AUD/USD currency pair rose for the fourth day in a row on Friday after falling below 0.68. Spot prices rose steadily in the opening half of the European session. They’re about 0.6835, close to Thursday’s best level since September 13. The US dollar is still being sold,...
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | December 01, 2022
EUR/JPY continues the bearish movement after the breakout from the triangle area. The pair is set to target the 140.50 support level. Traders will wait near the support level for bullish reactions to enter long positions. If the pair breakout below the level and prints a new lower low then the bearish trend will continue.
USD/CHF Descending Triangle Breakout
USDCHF has formed lower highs and found support around the .9385 mark, creating a descending triangle on its 4-hour chart. Price seems to be closing below the bottom ahead of the NFP release. Technical indicators are looking mixed, though. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to confirm that...
China Trade Balance, Risk-Off Momentum Pushes NZD/USD Below 0.6320
After the NZD/USD currency pair failed to break through 0.6350 in Asia, there has been a lot of pressure to sell. China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released insufficient Trade Balance data, resulting in market traders selling off the asset. Exports went down 8.6% instead of 3.5%, and imports...
EUR/GBP Inching Closer to .8500 Channel Support
EURGBP is trending lower inside a falling channel on its short-term time frames, and the pair might be gearing up for a countertrend setup. Price is closing in on the channel support near the .8500 major psychological mark, which might keep losses in check. If so, EURGBP could recover to...
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Support Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher on its short-term time frames, with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. The pair looks ready for another dip to support around the 1.2100 major psychological mark, and technical indicators are pointing to a continuation of the climb. If support levels hold, GBPUSD could bounce back to the channel top around 1.2450-1.2500.
EUR/AUD Ready to Test Range Support at 1.5270
EURAUD has been moving sideways on its hourly time frame, finding support at 1.5270 and resistance at the 1.5650 minor psychological mark. Price is closing in on the range support and could be due for another bounce. Stochastic is already in the oversold region to signal exhaustion among sellers, so...
USD/JPY Fluctuates in Limited Range on Monday
In the early Monday European session, the USD/JPY currency pair has been moving sideways near the 200-day simple moving average. As selling pressure on the US Dollar persists, it hovers at the mid-134.00s, very close to the four-month low it reached on Friday. Despite Friday’s vital US monthly jobs statistics,...
USD/CAD Hampered by US Dollar Selling Bias
The USD/CAD currency pair struggled to capitalise on the previous day’s modest rally from sub-1.3400 levels and oscillated in a narrow trading zone into Friday’s Asian session. The US Dollar, reaching its lowest level since August on dovish central bank signals, caps the upside. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the US central bank would soften its stance and slow interest rate hikes. Additionally, lessening inflationary pressure and low US Treasury bond yields weigh the dollar.
EUR/JPY Bearish Channel Correction Setup
EURJPY is trending lower inside a falling channel on its 4-hour time frame, and it looks like the pair is gearing up for a test of resistance. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows levels where sellers might be looking to return. The 50% level appears to be holding as a ceiling,...
CySEC Adds New Rules on Operations of Investment Firms in Third Countries
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has announced a change to the policy on the provision of investment and ancillary services or activities in third countries through the Cyprus Investment Firms (CIFs). CySEC changes policy on the provision of investment services in third countries. These changes have been included...
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Profit Increases
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) stock rose 1.52% (As on December 9, 12:33:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company misses the earnings expectations for the first quarter of FY 23. Net income was $1.36 billion, compared to $1.32 billion, last year. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $10.8 billion at the end of the quarter. On a comparable sales basis during the first quarter, reported U.S. sales increased over the 12 weeks 9.3%; and excluding gas inflation and FX, 6.5%; Canada, 2.4%; reported 8.3% increase, ex gas inflation and FX. Other International reported minus 3.1%; excluding gas inflation, FX, plus 9.1%. In terms of first-quarter comp sales metrics, traffic or shopping frequency increased 3.9% worldwide and up 2.2% in the U.S. The average transaction size was up 2.6% worldwide and 6.9% U.S. during the first quarter. And foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar negatively impacted sales by a little over 3%, while gasoline price inflation positively impacted sales by approximately 2.5%. Membership fee income reported in the quarter, the membership fee income came in right at $1 billion. That’s $54 million or 5.7% higher than last year’s reported number of $946 million.
EUR/USD Holds Gains Near 1.0550 Before US Releases
The gains from last week pushed EUR/USD above 1.0580 early on Monday. The pair stays about the same in the European morning, but technical analysis suggests that buyers will win. Safe-haven flows could make the US dollar stronger in the second half of the day, which would stop the pair from getting more robust.
CAP Chair Says Retail Trade Is Leading the Domestic Economy
According to the Chair of the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP), Tariq Mehboob Rana, retail trading is currently leading the domestic economy. Every product that was being made for the local population was being bought by the consumers. Retail trading is leading the domestic economy. Rana was speaking to the...
FXDailyReport.com
928
Followers
8K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0