Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) stock rose 1.52% (As on December 9, 12:33:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company misses the earnings expectations for the first quarter of FY 23. Net income was $1.36 billion, compared to $1.32 billion, last year. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $10.8 billion at the end of the quarter. On a comparable sales basis during the first quarter, reported U.S. sales increased over the 12 weeks 9.3%; and excluding gas inflation and FX, 6.5%; Canada, 2.4%; reported 8.3% increase, ex gas inflation and FX. Other International reported minus 3.1%; excluding gas inflation, FX, plus 9.1%. In terms of first-quarter comp sales metrics, traffic or shopping frequency increased 3.9% worldwide and up 2.2% in the U.S. The average transaction size was up 2.6% worldwide and 6.9% U.S. during the first quarter. And foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar negatively impacted sales by a little over 3%, while gasoline price inflation positively impacted sales by approximately 2.5%. Membership fee income reported in the quarter, the membership fee income came in right at $1 billion. That’s $54 million or 5.7% higher than last year’s reported number of $946 million.

5 HOURS AGO