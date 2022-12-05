ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
New York Post

Dow plunges 500 points as Fed rate-hike fears mount

US stocks plunged in trading Monday as some better-than-expected economic data sparked fresh anxiety among investors about Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 524 points, or 1.52%, in late afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 260 points, or 2.27%, while the broad-based S&P 500 plunged 85 points, or 2.09%. The market selloff occurred after activity in the US services sector – the largest portion of the economy – came in stronger than expected for November, according to the Institute for Supply Management’s survey.   Investors fear stronger economic trends will lead the Fed to implement more interest...
Motley Fool

10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in December

msn.com

Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month

U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
FXDailyReport.com

Silver Long-Term Technical Analysis | November 2022

Silver prices found a support level at $18.50 and start moving upward. The upward movement was also triggered by sentiment from the Fed FOMC minutes of the meeting. In the minutes of the meeting, the Fed indicate that the interest rate hike will slow in the upcoming FOMC meeting. If the inflation rate continues to decline and other economic numbers show improvement then we might see a bullish continuation in silver prices next year.
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 30, 2022

EUR/JPY is expected to move lower and target the 140.50 support level. We maintain a bullish outlook and think the pair could reach the 148.50 – 151.50 area. Traders will wait near the support level for a chance to enter long positions when there are bullish reactions. The short position might work too, but traders want to enter the positions with a tight stop.
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Breaking 1.0300 Could Increase Bearish Momentum

EUR/USD rises above 1.0350 daily in the European market. As expected, Eurostat reported that the Eurozone’s annual Core HICP was 5% in November. Investors await US data and Powell’s speech. EUR/USD slowed before reaching 1.0400 on Tuesday and has been in a tight range since. Technically, the pair...
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Dec. 9, 2022

WTI crude oil is breaking below the neckline of a complex head and shoulders pattern on its daily time frame, signaling that a long-term reversal is in the works. If that’s the case, the commodity price might tumble by the same height as the chart formation that spans $80-120 per barrel. The 100 SMA also crossed below the 200 SMA as additional confirmation that selling pressure is picking up.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Finish Lower on Recession Fears

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red as recession fears continue to weigh on investor sentiment. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.19% and 0.45%, respectively. On the other hand, The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed flat. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard,...
FXDailyReport.com

China Trade Balance, Risk-Off Momentum Pushes NZD/USD Below 0.6320

After the NZD/USD currency pair failed to break through 0.6350 in Asia, there has been a lot of pressure to sell. China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released insufficient Trade Balance data, resulting in market traders selling off the asset. Exports went down 8.6% instead of 3.5%, and imports...
NASDAQ

Dominion Energy Inc Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover

Dominion Energy Inc (D) shares closed today at 1.2% above its 52 week low of $57.32, giving the company a market cap of $48B. The stock is currently down 23.2% year-to-date, down 18.8% over the past 12 months, and down 15.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.
KIRO 7 Seattle

World shares higher ahead of U.S. inflation update

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were higher in Europe and Asia ahead of an update Friday on U.S. wholesale prices that will provide insights into how businesses are coping with inflation. Germany's DAX added 0.2% to 14,295.30 while the CAC 40 in Paris was nearly unchanged at 6,649.30....
TheStreet

Starbucks Stock Slides After Deutsche Bank Downgrade To 'Hold'

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Monday after analysts at Deutsche Bank clipped their rating on the world's biggest coffee company amid lingering concerns for near-term U.S. recession. Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan lowered his rating on Starbucks to 'hold' from 'buy', while adding $6 his current...
Zacks.com

4 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at Their Current Price Levels

A falling market is always an opportunity to enter fundamentally strong stocks simply because there is always a chance to rise again as the short-term headwinds subside, leading to significant capital gain. This explains the concept of “Buy the Dip”, a basic principle of investing, popular among investors around the world.
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

