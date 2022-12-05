Read full article on original website
Related
3 Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in December 2022
The Fed Chairman recently indicated a slower pace of rate increases. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Therefore, it could be wise...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
Motley Fool
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Dow plunges 500 points as Fed rate-hike fears mount
US stocks plunged in trading Monday as some better-than-expected economic data sparked fresh anxiety among investors about Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 524 points, or 1.52%, in late afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 260 points, or 2.27%, while the broad-based S&P 500 plunged 85 points, or 2.09%. The market selloff occurred after activity in the US services sector – the largest portion of the economy – came in stronger than expected for November, according to the Institute for Supply Management’s survey. Investors fear stronger economic trends will lead the Fed to implement more interest...
Motley Fool
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in December
Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
msn.com
Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month
U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
Silver Long-Term Technical Analysis | November 2022
Silver prices found a support level at $18.50 and start moving upward. The upward movement was also triggered by sentiment from the Fed FOMC minutes of the meeting. In the minutes of the meeting, the Fed indicate that the interest rate hike will slow in the upcoming FOMC meeting. If the inflation rate continues to decline and other economic numbers show improvement then we might see a bullish continuation in silver prices next year.
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 30, 2022
EUR/JPY is expected to move lower and target the 140.50 support level. We maintain a bullish outlook and think the pair could reach the 148.50 – 151.50 area. Traders will wait near the support level for a chance to enter long positions when there are bullish reactions. The short position might work too, but traders want to enter the positions with a tight stop.
NZD/USD Rallies To Halt Two-Day Upswing, Targets Week’s Largest Daily Gain
NZD/USD stops falling after two days when it gains 0.75% during the day, around 0.6205 on Tuesday morning in Europe. Despite the market’s excitement, the NZD/USD couple pays some attention to the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s (NZIER) pessimistic economic predictions. Earlier in the day, NZIER released...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Higher As Markets Test Fed 'Soft Landing' Thesis
U.S. stocks moved higher Thursday, while the dollar held firm against its global peers, as investors continue to worry that the Federal Reserve will fail to engineer the 'soft landing' needed to tame inflation pressures will ensuring the economy avoids falling into recession. With stocks riding a five-day losing streak,...
Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Again Today
The cybersecurity specialist's stock is now down approximately 44% across 2022.
EUR/USD Breaking 1.0300 Could Increase Bearish Momentum
EUR/USD rises above 1.0350 daily in the European market. As expected, Eurostat reported that the Eurozone’s annual Core HICP was 5% in November. Investors await US data and Powell’s speech. EUR/USD slowed before reaching 1.0400 on Tuesday and has been in a tight range since. Technically, the pair...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Dec. 9, 2022
WTI crude oil is breaking below the neckline of a complex head and shoulders pattern on its daily time frame, signaling that a long-term reversal is in the works. If that’s the case, the commodity price might tumble by the same height as the chart formation that spans $80-120 per barrel. The 100 SMA also crossed below the 200 SMA as additional confirmation that selling pressure is picking up.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Finish Lower on Recession Fears
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red as recession fears continue to weigh on investor sentiment. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.19% and 0.45%, respectively. On the other hand, The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed flat. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard,...
China Trade Balance, Risk-Off Momentum Pushes NZD/USD Below 0.6320
After the NZD/USD currency pair failed to break through 0.6350 in Asia, there has been a lot of pressure to sell. China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released insufficient Trade Balance data, resulting in market traders selling off the asset. Exports went down 8.6% instead of 3.5%, and imports...
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy Inc Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Dominion Energy Inc (D) shares closed today at 1.2% above its 52 week low of $57.32, giving the company a market cap of $48B. The stock is currently down 23.2% year-to-date, down 18.8% over the past 12 months, and down 15.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.
World shares higher ahead of U.S. inflation update
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were higher in Europe and Asia ahead of an update Friday on U.S. wholesale prices that will provide insights into how businesses are coping with inflation. Germany's DAX added 0.2% to 14,295.30 while the CAC 40 in Paris was nearly unchanged at 6,649.30....
Starbucks Stock Slides After Deutsche Bank Downgrade To 'Hold'
Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Monday after analysts at Deutsche Bank clipped their rating on the world's biggest coffee company amid lingering concerns for near-term U.S. recession. Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan lowered his rating on Starbucks to 'hold' from 'buy', while adding $6 his current...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at Their Current Price Levels
A falling market is always an opportunity to enter fundamentally strong stocks simply because there is always a chance to rise again as the short-term headwinds subside, leading to significant capital gain. This explains the concept of “Buy the Dip”, a basic principle of investing, popular among investors around the world.
FXDailyReport.com
928
Followers
8K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0