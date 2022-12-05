Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Former Beltrami County Employee Suspected of Felony Theft Dies
The man suspected of using Beltrami County funds without authorization to purchase hundreds of items valued at about $146,000 has died. The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office announced today that charges against Ronald Anthony Pula have been dismissed due to his death. Pula, the former Beltrami County Management of Information...
KNOX News Radio
BCA investigates unresponsive inmate at Beltrami Co. Jail
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating an incident involving an inmate at the Beltrami County Jail. Jail personnel found the inmate unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. He was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo and placed...
FOX 21 Online
17 People Arrested For Allegedly Being Part Of Northland Drug Ring
MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force says it has busted up an alleged drug ring in the Northland. 17 people have been arrested on accusations of being involved in it. The task force says the group worked with other drug traffickers to bring in narcotics to...
lptv.org
BCA Investigates Suicide Attempt at Beltrami County Jail
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an attempted suicide of a male inmate at Beltrami County Jail. According to a press release from the BCA, on December 7th at approximately 11:30 a.m., jail personnel located the man unresponsive in his cell. According to a release from the Beltrami...
Police: Person hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt in jail
Police say a person who was being held at Beltrami County Jail has been hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, with the person found by staff "attempting to take their own life." The individual was treated by...
lptv.org
Bemidji Robbery Suspect Located and Arrested
The Bemidji Police Department reported on Wednesday, December 7th, that a suspect of a Bemidji bank robbery had been located and taken into custody. The Bemidji Police Department has not yet released the name of the suspect, however, according to the Beltrami County Jail roster, Jesse Robert Knight, 43, had been booked on December 6th at 11:59 p.m. with one felony 2nd Degree Aggravated Robbery charge, and one felony Financial Transaction Card Fraud charge.
lptv.org
Former Beltrami Co. Employee Facing Felony Fraud, Theft Charges
A former Beltrami County employee is facing allegations of felony theft and fraud. According to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, on December 6 county prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against 64-year-old Ronald Pula of Bemidji. Pula, the former Management of Information Services head, is facing 14 counts of felony thefts, financial transaction card fraud and receiving stolen property.
lptv.org
Bemidji Police Investigate Armed Bank Robbery
The Bemidji Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery at Wells Fargo Bank. According to the press release, on December 6 at approximately 12:24 p.m., law enforcement received a report of an armed robbery at Wells Fargo Bank in Bemidji. The suspect reportedly left the scene on foot and headed southbound.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 8, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Public Nuisance. Benjamin Parker III, 47, of East Grand Forks, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violating Registration Requirements or Intentionally Providing False Information. Dylan Tyler Johnson, 22, of Climax, for 4th-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire...
gowatertown.net
Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery
BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
Police release bodycam footage showing fatal shooting of Howard Johnson by officer
Police have released bodycam and dashcam footage showing the fatal shooting of Howard Johnson by a St. Paul police officer. The video from the camera of Sgt. Cody Blanshan details the moment Blanshan recognized the 24-year-old Johnson as he patrolled the perimeter after dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a domestic incident involving Johnson, who the caller reported was armed.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
WBAY Green Bay
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
lptv.org
Beltrami Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 Receives New Body Armor
K9 Rip with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has recently received body armor from a donation. According to the press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s donated the bullet- and stab-protective vest. The donation was sponsored by Rick and Cindy Haterius of Colorado Springs, CO. The vest is also embroidered with the statement “In memory of K9 Jinx EPCSO, EOW 4-11-22.”
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Davis gets 12 years for first-degree burglary
The last of the three defendants who were charged in the murder of a Bois D’Arc man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday, Nov. 28. Patricia Davis, now 20, received the sentence as part of a plea bargain which saw her plead guilty to first-degree robbery while also agreeing to testify against two people who also committed the crime. In return, a charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.
trfradio.com
Name Released Following Fatal Fire
Authorities in Pennington County have released the name of the person who died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Rocksbury Township. The deceased female has been identified as Audrey Miller, 70. The case continues to be under investigation. A residential house fire was reported in Rocksbury Township around...
Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, OK (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in their vehicle. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reports that on Dec. 3 at 9 :30 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A […]
lptv.org
Beltrami County Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Meth Trafficking
A Beltrami County man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, law enforcement began to investigate a drug trafficking organization that was distributing significant quantities of meth in northern Minnesota in September of 2019. During the investigation, officers had multiple encounters with 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway.
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
