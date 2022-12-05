Oakland is finally dipping into the free agent pool, reportedly signing utility man Jace Peterson to a 2-year contract. The lefty-hitting Peterson has experience all over the diamond but primarily played third base for the Milwaukee Brewers this past season. That’ll probably be his main position in 2023 after Oakland third baseman last year posted the worst OPS in the league for the position, but he’ll be able to bounce around where needed. He also has a lot of experience at second base, another position the A’s could use some help, as well as the corner outfield spots. Oakland loves ‘em some flexibility in the field.

