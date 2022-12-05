Read full article on original website
Column: Manager Bruce Bochy shifts from T-ball to Texas Rangers in welcome return to baseball
Former Padres player, manager who won three World Series crowns with the Giants jumped back into baseball's swirl at Winter Meetings
Nelson Cruz on White Sox: ‘I Would Love to Play for Them'
SAN DIEGO — If the White Sox are looking for a veteran presence to replace José Abreu in their clubhouse, I spotted a seven-time All-Star walking through the lobby at the MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday interested in coming to the South Side. “I would love to play...
3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target
The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
Athletics Nation
A’s sign Jace Peterson
Oakland is finally dipping into the free agent pool, reportedly signing utility man Jace Peterson to a 2-year contract. The lefty-hitting Peterson has experience all over the diamond but primarily played third base for the Milwaukee Brewers this past season. That’ll probably be his main position in 2023 after Oakland third baseman last year posted the worst OPS in the league for the position, but he’ll be able to bounce around where needed. He also has a lot of experience at second base, another position the A’s could use some help, as well as the corner outfield spots. Oakland loves ‘em some flexibility in the field.
Athletics Nation
Rule 5 Draft: A’s select Ryan Noda
With the second overall pick in this year’s Rule 5 Draft, the Oakland A’s plucked first baseman/outfielder Ryan Noda from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The lefty-swinging Noda just spent the entire 2022 season at Triple-A Oklahoma in the notoriously hitter-friendly PCL, where he slashed .259/.396/.474 with 25 home runs and 20 stolen bases. Noda has some swing and miss tendencies but also draws a lot of walks. He’d been steadily rising through the minors, going from A-ball in 2018, A+ in ‘19, then Double-A in ‘21 before reaching Triple-A this past year, with the cancelled minor-league season mixed in there back in 2020. He’ll turn 27 at the start of the season, right around his physical prime.
Press Conference: AJ Preller on Padres' Pursuit of Judge, Turner
San Diego Padres General Manager AJ Preller met with the media on Wednesday, with reports circulating during the MLB Winter Meetings that the Padres had meetings with both Aaron Judge and Trea Turner before both players agreed to other contracts.
Athletics Nation
A’s sign Aledmys Diaz
For the second day in a row, the Oakland Athletics are bringing in a utility player to bolster the infield mix, signing veteran Aledmys Diaz to a two-year deal worth north of $14MM. The righty-swinging Diaz figures to be a prominent piece when Oakland faces left-handed pitching. Fellow infielders Tony...
Athletics Nation
A’s awarded 6th overall pick in MLB Draft
The Oakland A’s were awarded the 6th overall pick in the upcoming 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday night, a massive disappointment considering they had a decent shot at the first overall selection and instead dropped out of the top 5 altogether. Oakland finished with the second-worst record in the...
Giants reportedly looking to add two outfielders
It’s no secret that the Giants are in the thick of a pursuit for the game’s top free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says the team is looking to add a couple of outfielders this winter (via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area).
Interview: AJ Preller at the Winter Meetings
San Diego Padres President of Baseball Operations and General Manager AJ Preller talked with Sam Levitt earlier today at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego.
San Francisco Giants sign outfielder Mitch Haniger to three-year deal
SAN DIEGO — Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract Tuesday at the winter meetings.A native of nearby Mountain View, Haniger is coming home to the Bay Area after five seasons with Seattle. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001.The deal came while the Giants pursue another Californian free agent outfielder — Aaron Judge, who set the AL home run record last season with the New York Yankees.San Francisco missed the playoffs at 81-81 this past season on the heels of a franchise-record 107 wins and...
MyNorthwest.com
Mitch Haniger posts open letter to Mariners fans after joining Giants
For the second offseason in a row, Mitch Haniger has written something addressed to Mariners fans. The latest may be more of a tearjerker, though, because of the circumstances around it. Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, ending his free...
NBC Sports
Giants agree to three-year, $43.5M contract with Haniger
SAN DIEGO — As expected, the Giants signed a powerful free-agent outfielder with local ties. Mitch Haniger, a Bay Area native, signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal, the Giants announced Tuesday. The Haniger deal does not take them out of the running for Aaron Judge, their main target this offseason. The Giants have hoped to add two free-agent outfielders this offseason and still are pushing to sign Judge.
