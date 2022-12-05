Willow on her quest to solo like St. Vincent, getting two-hand tapping lessons from Yvette Young and why her latest album is a love letter to rock music

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix
November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
John Bonham Once Explained Led Zeppelin’s Popularity in Just 60 Seconds
John Bonham once quickly explained why Led Zeppelin was so popular with music fans of the era in just 60 seconds.
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the rhythm and lead secrets of Mark Knopfler with this in-depth guitar lesson
Known for his superb guitar playing, unique sound and deep ‘rough cut’ vocal tones, Mark Knopfler is nothing short of a modern musical genius. One of the truly all-time great guitar players, he is much more even than that, being a singer, songwriter, film soundtrack composer, and producer.
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
Why Slash Never Wants to Hear Guns N’ Roses’ Cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ Again
The Rolling Stones‘ “Sympathy for the Devil” is one of the most famous songs about the devil. During the 1990s, Guns N’ Roses put their own spin on the song. Subsequently, Slash said he never wants to hear the cover again. Slash said Guns N’ Roses’ cover The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ sounds …
Robert Plant’s Solo Songs Achieved What Led Zeppelin Never Could
Robert Plant’s solo songs did something Led Zeppelin never could -- win a major award.
Why Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Loves ‘Roll Over Beethoven’ by the Beatles
Christine McVie included 'Roll Over Beethoven' by the Beatles among her favorite songs. Here's what we know about this Fleetwood Mac member.
Former Rolling Stones Bassist Bill Wyman Survived on Rations in Wartime London and Lived Without Electricity and Heat Until Adulthood
Bill Wyman, former Rolling Stones bassist, started his life in poverty, surviving on rations and living without heat or electricity in wartime London.
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s
The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
NME
Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years
Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Behind the Band Name: The Black Crowes
When hearing the name The Black Crowes, it’s hard not to conjure up images of the famous black crow that symbolizes words like transformation. While many may think of the crow as a bad omen, Native Americans saw them as a symbol of good fortune, the latter of which seemingly rings true for the successful rock band.
Amazon Studios: Ryan Andolina & Amanda Greenblatt Eye Exit, Punit Mattoo Mulls Move – The Dish
The aftershocks from the big executive restructuring at Amazon Studios continue. According to sources, former Head of Comedy Ryan Andolina, who last month was named Head of Comedy and Drama Development in the US SVOD TV Development and Series – Wholly Owned team at Amazon Studios led by Nick Pepper, is in talks to leave, along with Amazon Studios comedy development executive Amanda Greenblatt. The two are rumored to be starting their own production company with a deal at Amazon. Punit Mattoo, another Amazon Studios comedy executive on Andolina’s former team, is said to be relocating to London to run the...
"I felt like an alien in my own music": Why Blind Guardian returned to their heavy metal roots on The God Machine
How Blind Guardian overcame personal tragedy to return to bombastic heavy metal on The God Machine
Roger Waters Unveils ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ Album
Roger Waters has confirmed The Lockdown Sessions, an album of material recorded during the pandemic. Waters began updating various Pink Floyd classics as well as his own solo material in May 2020, and continued through earlier this year. The cover versions were shared with fans via YouTube and social media, but The Lockdown Sessions compiles all of them together in one place.
Watch Pantera Play First Concert in Over 21 Years at Mexico Metal Fest
Pantera staged their first concert in over 21 years as the semi-reunited heavy metal band headlined Friday night at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. The gig marked Pantera’s first concert since Aug. 2001: After initially going on hiatus, the metal legends broke up in 2003. A year later, guitarist and founding member “Dimebag Darrell” Abbott was killed onstage by a deranged fan at a Columbus, Ohio concert in Dec. 2004. Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, Abbott’s brother, died in 2018. The current Pantera lineup features singer Phil Anselmo alongside longtime bassist Rex Brown, with Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax...
