Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnson plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
D.J. Uiagalelei hits transfer portal: Five best fits for Clemson QB, per CBS Sports
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is in the college football transfer portal looking for opportunities elsewhere ahead of the 2023 campaign, ending his career with coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers after three seasons. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee revealed five potential destinations this week that could best utilize the former five-star prospect's skill set.
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
Transfer WR Ali Jennings sets three official visits
Former Five-Star Keeshawn Silver Enters the Transfer Portal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver has entered the transfer portal, Inside Carolina confirmed on Thursday. A 247Sports Composite five-star prospect and the No. 31 overall player in the 2021 class, Silver struggled with injuries and spent most of his two-season UNC career as a reserve on the defensive line. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
The Clutch Cast: Big Ws for WBB, Isaiah Miranda commits, Dusan Mahorcic injury
Kai Crutchfield is joined by Pack Pride Editor Cory Smith to discuss the last week for NC State men’s and women’s hoops! The women’s program continued its rise with big wins over Iowa and Georgia to move to No. 8 in the AP Poll. The men’s program...
Daily Delivery: Kansas State football may be poised to be king of the hill when the New 12 arrives
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The 14-school version of the Big 12 arrives next football season as the four new schools in the conference arrive two years before Oklahoma and Texas deaprt for the SEC. As Fitz explains, this is a crucial time for the eight schools that will remain from the current Big 12, as someone can assert themselves as the new top dog in the New 12 once OU and UT are gone. And while Kansas State, as Big 12 champs, seemed poised to do so, last year's title teams — Oklahoma State and Baylor — sunk to the middle of the pack this year, so be warned Wildcats.
Coach Prime's first group of visitors with Colorado Buffaloes has star power
New Buffs head coach Deion Sanders traveled back to Colorado on Thursday in preparation of one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent program history. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are set to host four official visitors and seven notable unofficial visitors...
BREAKING: WVU lineman enters the transfer portal
West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The redshirt freshman out of Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha Catholic started in the season opener against Pittsburgh, but got hurt halfway through, not making another extended appearance until Weeks Eight and Nine. White came to...
Tracker: South Carolina players entering NCAA Transfer Portal
The NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Monday, and it will stay that way until Jan. 18. As of Thursday morning, five scholarship players from the South Carolina football team have jumped in. To keep up with who’s elected to leave the program, we’ve listed each player below, with all the latest details.
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
Five-star OT Samson Okunlola sets announcement date
Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola will officially visit Florida this weekend -- his second trip to campus in a month -- and then settle in to make his college decision. Miami and Michigan State are also heavily involved and Ohio State and Alabama are also keeping in touch with the...
4-Star C Isaiah Miranda Makes College Commitment
4-Star C Isaiah Miranda joins Adam Finkelstein to make his college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ.
Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig
Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock
The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
Nick Chubb, Browns and Bulldogs star RB, flies in to watch Cedartown play in state championship
Every offseason the NFL showcases a Nick Chubb workout video from his hometown, with the Cleveland Browns star reminding everyone that his bond to Cedartown High is as strong as his quads, hamstrings, and glutes. On Friday, Chubb took his love for Cedartown football to another level. Just hours after the final practice for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Chubb jumped on a plane and flew from Ohio to Atlanta to watch his Bulldogs take on Benedictine in the GHSA AAAA State Championship.
Fresno State Football: Bowl Practice VIP Notes
Get the scoop from Fresno State football practice as the Bulldogs continue to celebrate their championship and prepare for the LA Bowl.
Wide receiver expects visit from Vols after entering transfer portal
A wide receiver who had a breakout season this year entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, and Tennessee was among the first schools to contact him.
Setting the stage for Suntarine Perkin' official visit to Ole Miss
Suntarine Perkins will play in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game on Saturday in Mobile. After that, he'll head to Oxford to begin an official visit with the.
