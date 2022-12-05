Read full article on original website
North Carolina Power Cut By Shooting Could Come Back Earlier
(AP) — Duke Energy says it expects to be able to restore power by Wednesday night to a county where electric substations were attacked by gunfire. Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said the company expects to have power back Wednesday just before midnight in Moore County. The company had previously estimated it would be restored Thursday morning. About 35,000 Duke energy customers were still without power Tuesday, down from more than 45,000 at the height of the outage Saturday. Authorities have said the outages began shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night after one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them.
Reports: Many Security Lapses Led To Texas Inmate’s Escape
(AP) — Two reviews of the May escape of a Texas inmate that resulted in the deaths of five people found a multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches and poorly applied restraints helped lead to his getaway. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice conducted an internal review and hired an outside firm for an independent review. The reviews were released Thursday. Both reports found correctional officers who worked at the unit where Gonzalo Lopez was housed, and who were with him on the bus didn’t properly strip search him or ensure that his handcuffs were properly secured. Three weeks after his May 12 escape, Lopez killed a Texas grandfather and his four grandsons on their family ranch located between Dallas and Houston. Lopez was later killed by police.
Warrant: Texas FedEx Driver Says He Strangled Girl In Van
The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas last week has told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home. That’s according to an arrest warrant. Tanner Lynn Horner told investigators that Athena Strand wasn’t seriously hurt after he hit her while backing up, but he panicked and put her in his van. He said she was talking to him and told him her name. But Horner said he didn’t want her to tell her father what happened, so he first tried to break her neck and when that didn’t work, he strangled her. Jail records don’t list an attorney who could speak on Horner’s behalf.
FBI Got Tip About Shooting Suspect A Day Before 2021 Arrest
(AP) — The FBI received a tip about the suspect charged with murder and hate crimes in a mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub the day before they were arrested in a bomb threat case that evacuated a neighborhood. The FBI says it coordinated with local law enforcement...
FBI: Polygamous Leader Had 20 Wives, Many Of Them Minors
(AP) — Authorities say the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives and punished followers who didn’t treat him as a prophet. The details of Samuel Bateman’s life were alleged in an FBI affidavit released last Friday. It was...
Texas Democrats Choose Fischer As Chair Of House Caucus
State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer will chair the Texas House Democratic Caucus for at least the next two-years. Caucus members elected Fischer on Wednesday in a closed-door meeting in Austin. He defeated Rep. Gina Hinojosa of Austin. A third candidate, Rep. John Bucy of Austin, withdrew before the vote and endorsed Hinojosa.
