(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO