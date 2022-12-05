ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

wshu.org

Fighting nature with nature

Our region has been awarded funding for coastal resilience projects. Suffolk will repeal a red light camera violation fee. Another Connecticut hospital could be getting rid of its maternity services. And a new law in the state will require public schools to teach Native American studies. Sabrina is host and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Newtown priest: 'We need to keep moving forward, but we cannot forget'

This Wednesday, Dec. 14, marks 10 years since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Monsignor Robert Weiss was a spiritual first responder at Sandy Hook and officiated the funerals of eight of the 20 children who died. Lori Mack spoke with him about the 10-year remembrance and why it's important to him to be there.
NEWTOWN, CT
Bridget Mulroy

Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut

Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
CONNECTICUT STATE
94.3 Lite FM

The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut

(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Bertucci's files for bankruptcy and closes more CT restaurants

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bertucci's, an Italian restaurant chain based in Northborough, Mass., has closed more Connecticut locations, with just one remaining in the state. Restaurants in Avon, at 380 West Main St., and Newington, at 2929 Berlin Turnpike, are now closed. Calls...
CONNECTICUT STATE
mortgageorb.com

Connecticut Market Leads Realtor.com List of Top Spots for 2023

Realtor.com has released its 2023 Top Housing Markets forecast, highlighting markets that will see strong growth in home sales and listing prices following a period of relatively calm price increases and a smaller affordability crunch than other markets across the U.S. The Hartford-West Hartford, Conn., market is expected to be...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Health Headlines: Conn. seeing worst early flu spike in a decade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut hospitals are getting very busy treating adults and children with the flu. “The rapid rise in flu hospitalizations is concerning and it was anticipated,” explained Yale Medicine Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine. He said experts […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Governor Ned Lamont announces that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have records cleared

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor...
CONNECTICUT STATE

