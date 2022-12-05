Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
wshu.org
Lamont may go alone in seeking end to ownership of AR-15s in Connecticut
Important allies are cool to an idea Governor Ned Lamont unexpectedly floated during a campaign debate and intends to pursue: Repealing the exemption that allows residents to possess AR-15 rifles purchased before the ban on sales in Connecticut. Twice, in 1993 and then again after the Sandy Hook massacre a...
wshu.org
Sandy Hook 'set in motion' a decade of work on gun reform, Senator Chris Murphy says
It’s been 10 years since 20 students and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. As family members grappled with grief, the shooting also spawned a political movement. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said years of gun reform efforts culminated in the Bipartisan Safer Communities...
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
wshu.org
Fighting nature with nature
Our region has been awarded funding for coastal resilience projects. Suffolk will repeal a red light camera violation fee. Another Connecticut hospital could be getting rid of its maternity services. And a new law in the state will require public schools to teach Native American studies. Sabrina is host and...
NHPR
Newtown priest: 'We need to keep moving forward, but we cannot forget'
This Wednesday, Dec. 14, marks 10 years since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Monsignor Robert Weiss was a spiritual first responder at Sandy Hook and officiated the funerals of eight of the 20 children who died. Lori Mack spoke with him about the 10-year remembrance and why it's important to him to be there.
CT’s ‘clean slate law’ faces delay, and supporters yearn for answers
Full implementation of the CT law, which will erase misdemeanors and certain felonies from some people’s records, is pushed to late 2023.
wshu.org
How Connecticut might prevent oversaturation of its recreational marijuana market
Over a year after the legalization of adult-use recreational marijuana in Connecticut, consumers now have a date for when dispensaries open, but economists recognize risks in the budding industry. Nine locations will begin sales of recreational marijuana on Jan. 10, 2023, according to a statement from the Department of Consumer...
Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut
Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
wshu.org
Newtown families join U.S. Capitol vigil honoring victims of gun violence
Connecticut’s federal representatives stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with the Newtown Action Alliance on Thursday to ask Congress to pass a national ban on assault weapons. The group is in the nation's capitol ahead of December 14, which marks 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary...
wshu.org
Connecticut will erase thousands of low-level cannabis possession convictions next year
More than 44,000 people convicted of cannabis possession are set to have their records fully or partially erased on January 1, when Connecticut’s new clean slate law takes effect. Connecticut’s clean slate law is part of the state’s legalization of recreational cannabis last year. Under the new law, convictions...
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
Man Missing from Newtown for 9 Years Found Deceased in NY, Living Under Alias
It's a bizarre end to a story that most thought was over a long time ago. According to the Newtown Police Department, a man who was using the name Richard King was found deceased in Sullivan County, NY on December 5, 2022. The Sullivan County Police contacted the Newtown Police Department and asked them to help I.D. the man.
trumbulltimes.com
Family of Sandy Hook victim Jessica Rekos grapples with grief: Not 'one moment we aren't thinking of her’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Every year, the Rekos family braces themselves for the inevitable. The loss of their 6-year-old daughter, Jessica, causes a “terrible ache” daily, but as December approaches, the trauma is magnified. They remember the happiness that led up...
The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut
(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
milfordmirror.com
Bertucci's files for bankruptcy and closes more CT restaurants
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bertucci's, an Italian restaurant chain based in Northborough, Mass., has closed more Connecticut locations, with just one remaining in the state. Restaurants in Avon, at 380 West Main St., and Newington, at 2929 Berlin Turnpike, are now closed. Calls...
Connecticut Dept. of Education disagrees with superintendents over K-3 reading statute
Connecticut's education department pushed back on CT superintendents' claim the department was violating state statute. The post Connecticut Dept. of Education disagrees with superintendents over K-3 reading statute appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
mortgageorb.com
Connecticut Market Leads Realtor.com List of Top Spots for 2023
Realtor.com has released its 2023 Top Housing Markets forecast, highlighting markets that will see strong growth in home sales and listing prices following a period of relatively calm price increases and a smaller affordability crunch than other markets across the U.S. The Hartford-West Hartford, Conn., market is expected to be...
Health Headlines: Conn. seeing worst early flu spike in a decade
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut hospitals are getting very busy treating adults and children with the flu. “The rapid rise in flu hospitalizations is concerning and it was anticipated,” explained Yale Medicine Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine. He said experts […]
hamlethub.com
Governor Ned Lamont announces that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have records cleared
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor...
