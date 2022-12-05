ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

APD's SWAT takes two into custody during barricade situation

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin SWAT took two people into custody Thursday night after they reportedly barricaded themselves in an apartment in East Austin. APD says the call came in at 7 p.m. after officers located a suspect with several violent felony warrants inside a vehicle with another individual, so they proceeded to serve him with a warrant. Both attempted to evade police and ran through APD's vehicle containment attempt.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Thorndale man shoots at deputy attempting to pull him over, officials say

THORNDALE, Texas - A Thorndale man has been charged after allegedly shooting at a Milam County Sheriff's deputy attempting a traffic stop, officials say. MCSO says a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop south of Thorndale near Griffith Lane, but immediately, his patrol vehicle was shot at from inside the vehicle he was attempting to pull over.
THORNDALE, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police identify man found dead in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed in South Austin earlier this week has been identified and Austin police are investigating his murder. APD says it received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Dec. 6 about a shooting in the 700 block of Mankato Drive. Police and EMS...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

SMITHVILLE MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY

A Smithville man was arrested Thursday after a report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:30, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the 700 block of Medical Parkway in response to the report of a suspicious person. Officer Bruno arrived and located Kenneth Carl Bilski, 61 of Smithville, who was intoxicated and posed a danger to himself or others due to his level of intoxication. Bilski was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
SMITHVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Austin mom of 14-year-old pedestrian killed on MoPac now charged with murder

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin mom is now facing child endangerment and murder charges after her daughter was hit and killed by a pick-up truck on MoPac last year. According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Nov. 24, 2021, 50-year-old Tenby Claire Turner called the police because her 14-year-old daughter was missing.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Roosters, chickens in need of adoption after APD busts cockfighting ring

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! have more than a few roosters in need of adoption after Austin police busted a suspected cockfighting ring in Travis County last month. "They’re mutilated. It’s a really horrific sport," said Kelly Holt, Senior Program Manager for Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver barricades herself inside stolen car on I-35

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The northbound lanes of I-35 were shut down near IKEA just before 8 this morning, after police say a female driver barricaded herself inside a stolen vehicle. Round Rock police say they responded to the scene when it was determined that a stalled vehicle was listed...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Austin police investigating suspicious death in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death in South Austin. Police are on scene at 707 Mankato Drive, near Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park. Officials said police received a 911 call around 4:52 p.m. reporting a man was injured and in need of...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office holding night-fire exercises

Residents near FM 963 just outside of the Burnet city limits might hear gunfire at night for the next two weeks. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a four-session firearms training, part of a yearly qualification. A Sheriff’s Office statement Tuesday, Dec. 6, acknowledged that the night-fire...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Woman killed in deadly Hit and Run in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Killeen on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police said that they were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 9:59 p.m., near Ft. Hood Road St. and West Ln.
KILLEEN, TX
cun.news

Round Rock Police update on incident that occurred on I35 this morning

This morning shortly before 8 am, officers responded to the 2800 block of northbound Interstate 35 for a motorist assist after it was determined the stalled vehicle on the shoulder was listed as stolen. Officers attempted to have the female driver exit the vehicle, but she refused to comply and...
KVUE

Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
AUSTIN, TX

