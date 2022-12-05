Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
APD's SWAT takes two into custody during barricade situation
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin SWAT took two people into custody Thursday night after they reportedly barricaded themselves in an apartment in East Austin. APD says the call came in at 7 p.m. after officers located a suspect with several violent felony warrants inside a vehicle with another individual, so they proceeded to serve him with a warrant. Both attempted to evade police and ran through APD's vehicle containment attempt.
Man pleads guilty in 2019 Cedar Park deadly shooting of active-duty airman
One of three people arrested in connection with a 2019 deadly shooting of an active-duty airman pleaded guilty earlier this week, according to court records.
fox7austin.com
Thorndale man shoots at deputy attempting to pull him over, officials say
THORNDALE, Texas - A Thorndale man has been charged after allegedly shooting at a Milam County Sheriff's deputy attempting a traffic stop, officials say. MCSO says a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop south of Thorndale near Griffith Lane, but immediately, his patrol vehicle was shot at from inside the vehicle he was attempting to pull over.
Surveillance video shows teen overdosing on fentanyl in Hays CISD parking lot
The moment a teenage boy overdosed on fentanyl outside a Hays CISD campus was all caught on camera.
fox7austin.com
Austin police identify man found dead in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed in South Austin earlier this week has been identified and Austin police are investigating his murder. APD says it received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Dec. 6 about a shooting in the 700 block of Mankato Drive. Police and EMS...
kwhi.com
SMITHVILLE MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY
A Smithville man was arrested Thursday after a report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:30, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the 700 block of Medical Parkway in response to the report of a suspicious person. Officer Bruno arrived and located Kenneth Carl Bilski, 61 of Smithville, who was intoxicated and posed a danger to himself or others due to his level of intoxication. Bilski was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
CBS Austin
Austin mom of 14-year-old pedestrian killed on MoPac now charged with murder
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin mom is now facing child endangerment and murder charges after her daughter was hit and killed by a pick-up truck on MoPac last year. According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Nov. 24, 2021, 50-year-old Tenby Claire Turner called the police because her 14-year-old daughter was missing.
fox7austin.com
Roosters, chickens in need of adoption after APD busts cockfighting ring
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! have more than a few roosters in need of adoption after Austin police busted a suspected cockfighting ring in Travis County last month. "They’re mutilated. It’s a really horrific sport," said Kelly Holt, Senior Program Manager for Austin...
fox7austin.com
Driver barricades herself inside stolen car on I-35
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The northbound lanes of I-35 were shut down near IKEA just before 8 this morning, after police say a female driver barricaded herself inside a stolen vehicle. Round Rock police say they responded to the scene when it was determined that a stalled vehicle was listed...
Austin police investigating suspicious death in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death in South Austin. Police are on scene at 707 Mankato Drive, near Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park. Officials said police received a 911 call around 4:52 p.m. reporting a man was injured and in need of...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Sheriff’s Office holding night-fire exercises
Residents near FM 963 just outside of the Burnet city limits might hear gunfire at night for the next two weeks. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a four-session firearms training, part of a yearly qualification. A Sheriff’s Office statement Tuesday, Dec. 6, acknowledged that the night-fire...
Man accused of stabbing Bastrop County deputy at Austin H-E-B indicted
AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County grand jury last week indicted a man accused of stabbing a law enforcement officer at an Austin-area H-E-B last month. The jury in the 460th Judicial District Court returned the indictment for 40-year-old Jaime Eliseo Canales on Dec. 1. The incident took placed...
Three fugitives on DPS "Ten Most Wanted" list are back behind bars
Troopers had been looking for 47-year-old Patrick Paul Carrier of Houston for more than a year. He had prior convictions for murder and drug possession and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
‘I wish I would have known.’ 311 ‘miscommunication’ over police response timeline
As non-emergency police reports see longer wait times, one 311 caller said she wished an operator told her it would take weeks, not hours, for a detective to call her.
crossroadstoday.com
UPDATE: 15-year-old suspect taken into custody in relation to Leary Lane murder investigation
AUSTIN, Texas – The Victoria Police Department announced Sunday evening that a 15-year-old juvenile suspect was taken into custody in relation to the Leary Lane murder investigation. On Sunday, December 4th, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., law enforcement authorities were safely able to take a fifteen-year-old juvenile suspect into...
Woman killed in deadly Hit and Run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Killeen on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police said that they were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 9:59 p.m., near Ft. Hood Road St. and West Ln.
Suspect in custody after social media threats about Cedar Park High School
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A juvenile suspect was taken into custody after making threats about Cedar Park High School. The Cedar Park Police Department said it was made aware of the threats, which were posted on social media, on Wednesday. “We take threats of any kind very seriously,” the...
cun.news
Round Rock Police update on incident that occurred on I35 this morning
This morning shortly before 8 am, officers responded to the 2800 block of northbound Interstate 35 for a motorist assist after it was determined the stalled vehicle on the shoulder was listed as stolen. Officers attempted to have the female driver exit the vehicle, but she refused to comply and...
Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
Up-armored Humvee stolen from U.S. Army Reserve Center in San Marcos
Authorities are searching for an up-armored Humvee that someone stole from the U.S. Army Reserve Center sometime in late November.
