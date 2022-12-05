Read full article on original website
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Trevor Noah celebrates his last episode hosting "The Daily Show" after 7 years behind the desk
Trevor Noah's final night as host of Comedy Central's satirical news report "The Daily Show" celebrated his 7-year anchoring tenure and featured a packed audience, full cast of correspondents and star-studded farewell messages. "Don't be sad," Noah said in his closing monologue, adding, "It doesn't feel like seven years. Well,...
