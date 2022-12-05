ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

wschronicle.com

Crossnore announces the MOVE Conference to be held in February 2023

Crossnore Communities for Children is pleased to announce the MOVE Conference, a crucial gathering of pastors and church leaders about the crisis of youth aging out of foster care in North Carolina. The conference will be held on Thursday, Feb, 16, 2023, at Woosley Chapel on Crossnore’s Winston-Salem campus.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High Point University

WXII: HPU Students Stuff 1,000 Stockings For Local Community

High Point University’s Student Government Association and other students shared the holiday spirit with senior citizens in the community by filling 1,000 stockings for the Stuff a Stocking Campaign at the Salvation Army of High Point. The stockings were filled with necessities and other fun items for nine assisted living facilities and retirement communities.
HIGH POINT, NC
uncg.edu

Class of 2022: Juliette Vayer

Subtlety, humor, empathy, and accuracy are often difficult to convey when interpreting from one language to another. Juliette Vayer will tell you that these key skills in American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting, along with advocating for the Deaf community, are part of what compelled her to earn her Bachelor of Science in Interpreting, Deaf Education, and Advocacy (IDEAS) from the School of Education this December.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

The ‘Michael Jordan’ of Commissioners Leaves The Team

For a fiscally conservative Republican Guilford County commissioner on a board full of spend-happy Democrats, Commissioner Justin Conrad sure did get a whole lot of love this week. From the comments the Democrats made about Conrad at the Monday, Dec. 5 meeting when Conrad stepped down as a commissioner, you...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
High Point University

HPU Interior Design Students Redesign Local Hotel Rooms

J.H. Adams Inn selects the top group designs for two guest rooms. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022 – High Point University interior design students’ prototypes were recently selected to refurbish guest rooms inside the J.H. Adams Inn, local to the city of High Point. J.H. Adams Inn...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point University

HPU’s Board of Stewards Provide Christmas Gifts for 100 Children

HPU students raised more than $10,000 to support the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Pictured from left are Laura Hayden, with the Salvation Army of High Point; HPU students Aubriana Axelson, Ivy Scott and Ann Claire Edwards; and Hannah Holcomb, development director at the Salvation Army of High Point.
HIGH POINT, NC
wschronicle.com

New arena football team to hit Winston-Salem in the spring

Coming this spring, there will be another option in the city for those who love football. United Firepower is a new arena football team that will take their first snaps this coming April. The team will play an eight-game season with four home games for the local fans to enjoy.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

