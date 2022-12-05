Read full article on original website
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Crossnore announces the MOVE Conference to be held in February 2023
Crossnore Communities for Children is pleased to announce the MOVE Conference, a crucial gathering of pastors and church leaders about the crisis of youth aging out of foster care in North Carolina. The conference will be held on Thursday, Feb, 16, 2023, at Woosley Chapel on Crossnore’s Winston-Salem campus.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Three finalists for dean of Elon University’s School of Health Sciences visit, present on campus
Elon University is searching for its next dean of the School of Health Sciences, where Stephen Folger is serving as interim dean. Rebecca Neiduski, the former dean, left Elon earlier this year and began a new role in July as Wartburg College’s first female president. Ann Bullock, dean of...
‘Point me to the nearest rodeo’: These are the top 10 “near me” searches in the Triad from 2022
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — “Blank near me” is one of the most common things people use Google to find. Whether it be food, employment, or services everyone wants to know where the nearest thing is. Logically, you would think that people search for the same basic needs near them. Right? If you call the […]
Richard Childress’ winery, Alamance Foods set to expand after state awards grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Five governments in the Triad are among 14 dividing nearly $3 million in the most recent set of grants approved by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority that are designed to bring jobs and private investment to the state. Gov. Roy Cooper approved these payments to invest in the reuse and […]
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
High Point University
WXII: HPU Students Stuff 1,000 Stockings For Local Community
High Point University’s Student Government Association and other students shared the holiday spirit with senior citizens in the community by filling 1,000 stockings for the Stuff a Stocking Campaign at the Salvation Army of High Point. The stockings were filled with necessities and other fun items for nine assisted living facilities and retirement communities.
My Fox 8
High Point University’s Mitchell Nicks named executive chef at Butcher & Bull in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mitchell Nicks has been named as the new executive chef at Butcher & Bull. Nicks was previously the chef de cuisine of Harvest Table at High Point University. “We’re thrilled to have Mitch in place as executive chef at Butcher & Bull. He’s a team...
WXII 12
Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County previews events happening in December
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Katie Hall, a member of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County stopped by The Local Vibe to give us a preview of events happening in the month of December in our area:. ArtCities House Party + Reception. Hosted by GBA, Wake the Arts, and Arts...
uncg.edu
Class of 2022: Juliette Vayer
Subtlety, humor, empathy, and accuracy are often difficult to convey when interpreting from one language to another. Juliette Vayer will tell you that these key skills in American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting, along with advocating for the Deaf community, are part of what compelled her to earn her Bachelor of Science in Interpreting, Deaf Education, and Advocacy (IDEAS) from the School of Education this December.
WXII 12
Greensboro Coliseum Complex to host 2 commencements, multiple other events this weekend
GREENSBORO, N.C. — In anticipation of multiple simultaneous events at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Dec. 9 and 10, the coliseum has released event and parking information for visitors. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The University of North Carolina Greensboro and...
rhinotimes.com
The ‘Michael Jordan’ of Commissioners Leaves The Team
For a fiscally conservative Republican Guilford County commissioner on a board full of spend-happy Democrats, Commissioner Justin Conrad sure did get a whole lot of love this week. From the comments the Democrats made about Conrad at the Monday, Dec. 5 meeting when Conrad stepped down as a commissioner, you...
High Point University
HPU Interior Design Students Redesign Local Hotel Rooms
J.H. Adams Inn selects the top group designs for two guest rooms. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022 – High Point University interior design students’ prototypes were recently selected to refurbish guest rooms inside the J.H. Adams Inn, local to the city of High Point. J.H. Adams Inn...
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
High Point University
HPU’s Board of Stewards Provide Christmas Gifts for 100 Children
HPU students raised more than $10,000 to support the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Pictured from left are Laura Hayden, with the Salvation Army of High Point; HPU students Aubriana Axelson, Ivy Scott and Ann Claire Edwards; and Hannah Holcomb, development director at the Salvation Army of High Point.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem group wants more transparency, accessibility with WSPD chief candidates
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem group, Coalition For Accountability And Transparency, held a news conference Monday regarding their issues with the hiring process of Winston-Salem's new police chief. Group member Phillip Carter said they want transparency and accessibility with the police chief candidates so the new chief will know the...
WXII 12
Construction has begun on affordable housing in northeast Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The first phase of more affordable housing is underway in Winston-Salem. It's called the choice neighborhoods initiative ... organizers broke ground yesterday. The housing authority of Winston-Salem says 81 units will be built at the site, which is the beginning of a five-phase plan. The units...
triad-city-beat.com
Beloved Corner Farmers Market in GSO faces uphill battle against sudden health dept restrictions
Kathy Newsom is exhausted. For the last few months, she’s been working nonstop to help the dozens of vendors at the Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro make sense of new restrictions put in place by the Guilford County Health Department. First contact with the department at the end of...
wschronicle.com
New arena football team to hit Winston-Salem in the spring
Coming this spring, there will be another option in the city for those who love football. United Firepower is a new arena football team that will take their first snaps this coming April. The team will play an eight-game season with four home games for the local fans to enjoy.
WXII 12
Krispy Kreme is expanding its operations in its home city of Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is expanding its operations in its home city of Winston-Salem. Krispy Kreme's facility on Ivy Avenue already employs 37 people. Mark Owens of Greater Winston-Salem Inc says, with the expansion the number will jump to over 200 people during the next few years. "It's...
Viral TikTok puts all eyes on traditional Triad treat at Old Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Moravian cookies are a traditional holiday treat in the Piedmont. The paper-thin sugar cookies and ginger cakes have been made at Old Salem in Winston-Salem for more than 200 years. Now, thanks to a Grandma and TikTok, the cookies have found fame around the world. Old Salem shot a video of one […]
