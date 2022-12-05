Read full article on original website
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
wtoc.com
Home for the Holidays winners announced
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The winners of the annual Home for the Holidays contest have been selected. The big prize is getting to see their service member for the holidays!. Four of the five winners accepted their free flights home from the Savannah Airport Commission Vice Chairman Shirley James. Members from the Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, and Army were selected this season.
wtoc.com
‘I received a knock on my door in the morning:’ Garden City attempting to shut down Airbnbs
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City is attempting to shut down Airbnbs with some big fines. Some are facing notices of $1,000, but the city might not be able to enforce it. Councilman Richard Lassiter ended Monday’s Garden City Council meeting questioning how they’re enforcing a code against Airbnbs when one doesn’t exist.
wtoc.com
Christmas on the River happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
Families4Families ran 48 hours for foster care in 4x4x48
Families4Families hosted their 4x4x48 event from Friday, Nov. 25, to Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. This was an endurance race that began on Friday at 8am, with the final run at 4am on Sunday. Families4Families is a non-profit, faith-based private child placement agency for foster care families. This organization serves in...
wtoc.com
Bad soil causes deck on Hutchinson Island to collapse
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A study is revealing what caused a deck next to the Savannah Convention Center to collapse. It’s important to note the damage happened the same day an earthquake was recorded near Metter. We’re learning from Chatham County engineers it was bad soil that caused...
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Folklore -looking forward to fitting in Downtown
In many ways Ryan Whyte-Buck is no different than a lot of the chefs out there. All the way down to that first time he took a job as a dishwasher once upon a time and the chef asked for help. “On my first day, the guy says ‘can you...
connectsavannah.com
Enjoy tons of snow and lights aglow at Christmas Festival at Trustees’ Garden
Savannah is beautiful anytime of the year, but the Hostess City really shines during the holiday season. The historic district glitters with festive lights and businesses set up their holiday displays, making the Christmas spirit palpable. And on Saturday, Dec. 17, one of the most highly-anticipated holiday events is returning for its third year.
Statesboro police and fire departments hosting Christmas movie night
On Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., the Statesboro Police Department (SPD) and the Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) will be hosting a Christmas movie night. The slate of holiday-favorite movies that are scheduled to be shown at the event are Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty The Snowman and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.
wtoc.com
Publix officially opening at the Eagle Commons complex in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, the first store in a long-awaited development opens its doors in just seven days. As the new Publix opens, more stores and jobs will be right behind it. While the opening of the store behind me has plenty of people abuzz, the developer of...
Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License by May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane
If you live in Georgia, your driver's license must have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner, signifying passing the REAL ID requirements, in order to fly by May 3, 2023. It also is required by May 3, 2023, in order to enter a federal building with security or a military or nuclear facility.
Portal community mourning the death of teenager from ATV accident
The Portal community is mourning the loss of a 15 year old Portal High School student who died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident Wednesday evening. A second 12 year old Portal student is being treated at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s...
Japanese company plans $810M battery plant in SC
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A Japanese company said it plans to build batteries for electric BMW vehicles at a new plant in South Carolina, spending $810 million on a facility that could have up to 1,170 workers. Envision AESC did not say Tuesday when its plant in Florence will open, but BMW said in its […]
Severe Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Savannah on Tuesday night. The accident happened on Interstate 516NB at Augusta Road at around 9:30 p.m. Police stated that the collision involved a motorcycle.
wtoc.com
Plant Riverside hosts ‘Breakfast with Santa’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have taken your kids to see Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. But what about taking them to have breakfast with him? Families at the Plant Riverside District had that opportunity Sunday morning. Kids from all around the area came to...
wtoc.com
New rating for Hardeeville Fire Department means insurance savings for you
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - A local fire department earned a recent distinction that could lower your home insurance bill. The Insurance Service Organization rates departments like the Hardeeville Fire Department on their safety practices on a scale of 10 to 1 with one being the best score you can get.
Commissioners clear the way for 3rd new industry for Bulloch
The Bulloch County Commissioners approved a rezoning request that clears the way for a third new industry in Bulloch County. The rezoning request was approved at the bi-monthly regular meeting held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Development Authority of Bulloch County submitted the application to rezone 42.84 acres from...
Chatham County, 8 cities fail to reach agreement on LOST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson claimed Chatham County walked away from a deal that would rake in $102 million in additional tax revenue for the county. […]
wtoc.com
Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
WJCL
Missing in Statesboro: Police searching for teen girls who disappeared from hospital
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Statesboro are asking for the public's help finding two missing teenage girls. According to the Statesboro Police Department, Sarah Otting, 17, of Chandler, Az., and Jayda Turnbow, 15, of Effingham and Chatham County, were last seen December 2 around 1 a.m. leaving Willingway Hospital.
1 hospitalized after house explodes in South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating after a home explosion Monday evening in Smoaks sent a person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. CCFR believes that the incident may have been the result of a propane explosion. Initial reports indicate that […]
