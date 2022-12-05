ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtoc.com

Home for the Holidays winners announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The winners of the annual Home for the Holidays contest have been selected. The big prize is getting to see their service member for the holidays!. Four of the five winners accepted their free flights home from the Savannah Airport Commission Vice Chairman Shirley James. Members from the Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, and Army were selected this season.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Christmas on the River happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Families4Families ran 48 hours for foster care in 4x4x48

Families4Families hosted their 4x4x48 event from Friday, Nov. 25, to Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. This was an endurance race that began on Friday at 8am, with the final run at 4am on Sunday. Families4Families is a non-profit, faith-based private child placement agency for foster care families. This organization serves in...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Bad soil causes deck on Hutchinson Island to collapse

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A study is revealing what caused a deck next to the Savannah Convention Center to collapse. It’s important to note the damage happened the same day an earthquake was recorded near Metter. We’re learning from Chatham County engineers it was bad soil that caused...
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

Enjoy tons of snow and lights aglow at Christmas Festival at Trustees’ Garden

Savannah is beautiful anytime of the year, but the Hostess City really shines during the holiday season. The historic district glitters with festive lights and businesses set up their holiday displays, making the Christmas spirit palpable. And on Saturday, Dec. 17, one of the most highly-anticipated holiday events is returning for its third year.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Japanese company plans $810M battery plant in SC

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A Japanese company said it plans to build batteries for electric BMW vehicles at a new plant in South Carolina, spending $810 million on a facility that could have up to 1,170 workers. Envision AESC did not say Tuesday when its plant in Florence will open, but BMW said in its […]
FLORENCE, SC
wtoc.com

Plant Riverside hosts ‘Breakfast with Santa’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have taken your kids to see Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. But what about taking them to have breakfast with him? Families at the Plant Riverside District had that opportunity Sunday morning. Kids from all around the area came to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County, 8 cities fail to reach agreement on LOST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson claimed Chatham County walked away from a deal that would rake in $102 million in additional tax revenue for the county. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
SAVANNAH, GA
WBTW News13

1 hospitalized after house explodes in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating after a home explosion Monday evening in Smoaks sent a person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. CCFR believes that the incident may have been the result of a propane explosion. Initial reports indicate that […]
SMOAKS, SC
