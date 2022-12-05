Read full article on original website
Austin's housing market cools but challenges remain
Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region — and typical home prices are rounded; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe housing market appears to be cooling in Central Texas, but home prices are climbing in towns that were once considered to be way out in the boonies, per an Axios analysis of Zillow data.Why it matters: People who were priced out during the pandemic may have more options now, but they will likely have to compromise on features, location and mortgage payments.The big picture: The demand for houses...
From hot to not: the Austin housing market saga
It wasn’t that long ago that Austin, Texas was considered the hottest housing market in the country. “I’ve never experienced anything like what we did from the middle of 2020 through March of 2022 and I wasn’t alone. Realtors all over were saying the same thing,” Scott Michaels, a local Compass agent, said. “You just did what you could to keep yourself healthy and sane.”
Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas
In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
'It's not safe' neighbors near FM 973 say road needs safety improvements
A deadly week on FM 973. This week there have been several crashes and at least two deaths on the road, one resulting in the death of a 20-year-old woman and putting a 17-year-old girl in the hospital. Neighbors that live off of FM 973, like Garwood Williams, describe the...
Samsung now owns part of Williamson County road; construction underway for its replacement
A neighbor who asked to keep her name hidden said she's lived in the area for 34 years, and the noise and increased traffic linked to the construction is a nuisance.
Austin renters could soon see relief in monthly rates, research shows
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin renters could soon see relief in monthly rates, according to a recent study by Apartment List, a research firm that studies rent prices across the U.S. Overall, rent in Austin is still up about 24.7% since the start of the pandemic. But, in November, prices...
Temperatures near record-level again, but 80-degree days won't last
AUSTIN, Texas - No stopping the warming trend today. Temperatures will be so warm this afternoon we will be flirting with record territory. Highs will be 10 to 15 degrees above average all the way through the weekend. Leave the jacket at home and get ready for more Spring in...
Austin man killed in Reeves Co crash
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after a deadly crash on IH-10 on Wednesday morning. DPS says that the vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Maxwell Lawrence Bucher, of Austin, was traveling westbound on IH-10 in the left lane, when it veered off the south side of the […]
These maps show how Texas' drought status has evolved in 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Mired in an extended stretch of gloomy weather that's made San Antonio look closer to Seattle, the region has gotten accustomed to constant cloud cover for the better part of the last two weeks. It's also brought rain chances nearly every day of that span as...
Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
Just 1 Texas Zip Code Ranked Among Country's Most Expensive
Realty Hop ranked the most expensive zip codes in the United States.
ThunderCloud Subs closes in Lakeway
Seen is a ThunderCloud Subs off Hwy. 290 E. in Austin. ThunderCloud Subs in Lakeway closed Nov. 5. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) ThunderCloud Subs, a sandwich, soup, salad and smoothie shop with locations throughout Austin, closed its Lakeway location at 2300 Lohmans Spur, Ste. 108, on Nov. 5. David Cohen, director...
Austin's new 80-story multifamily tower will be the tallest building in Texas
Recently announced plans for Wilson Tower, a high-rise multifamily building in downtown Austin, Texas, indicate that it will be the state’s tallest building when completed. The 80-floor structure will rise 1,035 feet in height at 410 East 5th Street, close to the 6th Street Entertainment District, Austin Convention Center, and a new downtown light rail station.
South Austin neighbors say homeless encampment brings hazardous conditions
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood with nearby homeless encampments is left wondering what more it can do after reports to 311, 911 and emails to the district's councilmembers provided no help. "We just called to do what we could to see it getting taken care of, but...
Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation
Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home
AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
1 dead after crash in Cedar Park
The Cedar Park Police Department said it responded to a deadly crash in the 1900 block of W. Whitestone Blvd.
East Austin business burglarized, equipment stolen using company's trailer
AUSTIN, Texas - At least three people broke into an East Austin business, loaded thousands of dollars worth of equipment onto the company’s trailer, and drove off. Nick Gonzales, manager of AAA Auger Plumbing Austin, said the break-in occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The incident was caught on camera.
1 Texas Place Ranks Among Top 20 Best Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America.
Resident near Austin $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
If you're itching for another victory just be sure to watch the Dallas Cowboys on Sundays as they're playing some of their best football at this point of the season, or maybe help a Central Texas resident celebrate their $1 million lottery win?
