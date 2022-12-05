ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Biden’s alleged ‘secret deal’ with Saudi Arabia oil leaders under scrutiny

By By Casey Harper | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUZIB_0jY12ER300

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden raised eyebrows for his decision to drain the strategic petroleum reserve this year, but now lawmakers say Biden made a deal with Saudi Arabia “to lower gas prices before the election” only to implement Green New Deal policies once the election was over.

Oversight committee Republicans are investigating, led by U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

Comer sent letters to several Biden administration officials, demanding documents, records and communications on the the matter. One of those letters, dated Dec. 4, went to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, raising questions about Biden’s Saudi Arabia trip over the summer.

“The New York Times reported that Biden Administration officials believed President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia in August 2022 ‘could shore up a Saudi commitment to convince OPEC to increase oil production.’ Instead, on October 5, 2022, Saudi Arabia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its affiliates (OPEC+) slashed production by two million barrels a day. According to press reports, this decision infuriated the Biden Administration officials who sought the deal to provide temporary fuel price reductions before the November midterm elections,” the letter said. “If the Administration is brokering secret agreements to the detriment of American energy producers and for campaign purposes, the American people deserve to know.”

Gas prices hit record highs this summer, surpassing $5 per gallon for regular gasoline, before dipping down again. The average price for regular gas nationwide is $3.40 per gallon, helped by about 200 million barrels of oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Prices, though lower than the peak in June, are still much higher than when Biden took office.

Biden reportedly hoped those reserves and cooperation from OPEC would get prices down and help Democrats fend off midterm losses. OPEC announced it would cut production, which was expected to increase prices, but not until November. Whether intentional or not, this delayed most price increases until after election day. Notably, gas prices have steadily dropped in recent weeks, regardless of OPEC’s decision, at least for now.

Biden officials are reportedly looking at buying oil to restock the reserves, though at a high cost to taxpayers given the elevated prices. Critics say Biden used foreign relationships and American tax dollars to artificially lower gas prices before the midterm elections.

“Joe Biden released millions of barrels from the strategic reserve because in his mind, there was a huge emergency: Democrats were at risk of losing the Senate,” said Daniel Turner, head of the energy workers advocacy group, Power the Future. “And now America has perilously low reserves, and Biden will have to refill them at a premium, but this all makes sense when you understand all Biden has ever cared about is power.”

Biden has defended his energy policies, pointing out he got gas prices down from record highs earlier this year.

“Gas prices have declined by an average of $1.60 a gallon over the past 173 days and are now back to the levels they were at in early February,” Biden said. “That's great news.”

Republicans and the energy industry have been blasting Biden for his energy policies, but climate change activists have praised Biden’s steps for the environment.

The investigation is one of several from Republican lawmakers emboldened by their new majority in the House of Representatives.

“Oversight Republicans have pushed senior Biden Administration officials for answers and will continue to seek their plans to reverse energy policies detrimental to the American people and our national security,” Comer said. “With the power of the gavel, we will hold the Biden Administration responsible for recklessly attacking a critical industry that provides the American people affordable energy and good-paying job opportunities.”

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
Wyoming News

Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it.The 258-169-1 vote included the backing of 39 Republicans, though many GOP lawmakers argued during debate there was no reason to pass the legislation since the justices have not...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wyoming News

White House To Go on Offensive Against GOP as Gas Prices Drop

The average price for a gallon of gas has fallen below what it was one year ago, and the White House is preparing to go on the offense politically as consumers see more money in their pockets ahead of the holidays. The administration argument? Thank President Biden. Republicans were only half-joking when they insisted not long ago that they only needed to campaign outside of gas stations to win back congressional majorities. But Democrats held back the GOP in the Senate; AAA reported Wednesday that...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Russian Leader Looks 'Critically Ill' During Chilling Nuclear War Warning To Ukraine

Concerns over Vladimir Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health grew this week after the Russian leader appeared swollen and “critically ill” during a meeting, RadarOnline.com has learned.Putin’s appearance was called into question after the 70-year-old Russian president appeared via video for a meeting with his own Human Rights Council.During the meeting, Putin’s face and hands appeared more swollen than usual. He was also seen shaking his hands uncontrollably during the meeting, something that some sources suggest is a result of the leader’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. Also shocking were Putin’s remarks regarding Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. While the Russian president...
Wyoming News

Arizona senator leaves Democratic Party, declares to be independent

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she’s left the Democratic Party and will be unaffiliated with either major political party. Arizonans woke up to the news from an overnight Twitter post that began with her hailing how great it is to wake up in the state. It was a companion piece to an exclusive op-ed penned for the Arizona Republic newspaper. She vowed the change...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president’s Florida estate. The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the federal court in the District of Columbia. Defense lawyers were seen entering the courtroom around 2 p.m. and left more than an hour later without addressing reporters. A lawyer for The Associated Press and other news organizations had submitted a letter earlier Friday requesting media access to the hearing, but despite that, it took place entirely behind closed doors. Court spokeswoman Lisa Klem said in a statement that the hearing concerned “an ongoing and sealed grand jury matter” that remains under seal.
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the Steering Committee, will continue holding the same titles they have this Congress, but will be elevated in the rankings under new changes. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Wyoming News

Sinema’s decision to leave Democratic Party sparks criticism, speculation

(The Center Square) – Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement that she is leaving the Democratic party to be an Independent sparked a flurry of speculation Friday about what this could mean for the Democrats’ Senate majority and the future of the party itself. After U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia bested Herschel Walker earlier this week, Democrats were left with a 51-49 seat majority in the Senate, when including independents who caucus with the major political parties. That gave them breathing room after navigating...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Red Hill funds included in annual defense bill

(The Center Square) - The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 includes $1 billion for cleaning up the site of a fuel leak into Hawaii's water supply. The U.S. Navy is shuttering the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility after 20,000 gallons of fuel spilled in November 2021. The leaked fuel sickened residents and forced some to move out of their residences. The Navy has filed a plan...
HAWAII STATE
Wyoming News

Tribes seek U.S. help to curb Canadian mining threats to Northwestern states

Indigenous leaders from the Northwest renewed their call this week for the federal government to pressure Canada to stop additional mining activity in British Columbia, which they say contaminates waters and threatens Native American ways of life in Alaska, Montana and Idaho. As British Columbia plans to expand its profitable coal, copper and gold mining industry, Indigenous representatives met in Washington, D.C., with members of Congress and the U.S. departments of State and Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Canadian consulate, they said. ...
MONTANA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy