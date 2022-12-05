Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lensThe LanternColumbus, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women beat New Hampshire Wildcats with historic second half
The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team truly played a game of two halves on Thursday against the New Hampshire Wildcats. Ohio State struggled in the first quarter, extended their lead a bit in the second but gave New Hampshire momentum entering halftime. What fans saw in the second half of the 92-36 rout was a sight to see.
landgrantholyland.com
The 2022 Ohio State team has a lot of similarities to the 2014 title team
As soon as it looked like Ohio State had a chance to make the College Football Playoff despite losing 45-23 to Michigan, I started thinking back to the first College Football Playoff at the end of the 2014 season. While the situations aren’t exactly the same, there are a lot of similarities between 2014 and 2022.
landgrantholyland.com
Buck Off Podcast: First thoughts on Georgia, Ohio State OC vacancy, and the JSN situation
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to discuss Ohio State’s biggest stories from the week and get into the the Buckeyes’ playoff opponent in the Georgia Bulldogs.
landgrantholyland.com
2023 Ohio State commit named Ohio Player of the Year
There may not be another commit in Ohio State’s current class that has seen the uptick in rankings like Jermaine Mathews. The Cincinnati native is shooting up the lists for nearly every recruiting service, showing how valuable he is to the Buckeyes and their 2023 class. Being an in-state player is surely one major importance he carries, but playing the cornerback position is the biggest factor considering the current state of play in the secondary on Ohio State’s roster.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women beat New Hampshire 92-36 in afternoon game
In a sea of red pom-poms, held by close to 4,000 Columbus City Schools students, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team celebrated the first day after the end of the semester with a game against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats. In the first of two Buckeye games in Columbus on Thursday, Ohio State took care of business, defeating New Hampshire 92-36.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Rutgers: Game preview and prediction
The No. 25 Ohio State men’s basketball team (6-2) is set to kick off the Big Ten portion of its season tonight at 7 p.m. ET as the Buckeyes welcome the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2, 1-0). Head coach Steve Pikiell’s squad opened its conference campaign on Saturday with a fairly shocking 63-48 victory over the then-No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. New Hampshire Wildcats
The daily schedule gets shaken up for the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team this week. Head coach Kevin McGuff and the Scarlet & Gray play an early game, part of two home Buckeye basketball games on Thursday. Up first is the No. 3 women’s team in the country versus their first of four final non-conference regular season games of the season. On the docket is another smaller conference opponent, the University of New Hampshire.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 8, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ohio State women’s basketball’s McGuff, Harris, Greene on No. 3 ranking, more
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. On Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team achieved their highest ranking in the AP Poll since Nov. 2010. Beginning the year at No. 14, the Buckeyes won their first eight games, including wins against the then No. 5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and then No. 18 ranked Louisville Cardinals.
landgrantholyland.com
Freshmen, grad transfers paying early dividends for Buckeyes’ mens basketball team
The Bucks, at 6-2 for the year, remain in the AP Poll at the No. 25 position, with a game against Big Ten foe Rutgers on Thursday. With football season taking a bit of a hiatus until the bowl games begin and the basketball season about to turn the corner into the conference schedule, it seems a good time to take a look at this year’s Buckeyes and gauge their progress so far in the 2022-23 season.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball coach, players on No. 3 ranking
Monday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team earned an achievement they haven’t had since Nov. 30, 2010 — a No. 3 AP Poll ranking. It’s a memento of hard work over the past two seasons that saw Ohio State transform from a team losing multiple starters in the transfer portal to a 2021-22 B1G Regular Season Co-Championship and now on the precipice of greater things. It’s a standing worth boasting.
landgrantholyland.com
In Conversation: Is Brian Hartline the answer for OSU’s open offensive coordinator job?
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
