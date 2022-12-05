Police have launched an investigation after the body of a missing Polish man who vanished from a party at a Chicago bar was pulled out of Lake Michigan.Authorities say that Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was unresponsive when he was recovered from Lake Michigan in the early hours of Wednesday.Chicago police say that he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead and that he had a laceration to the right side of his head.He worked in information technology for Knapp Incorporated and had been in the US since November while working on a project in Joliet, Illinois.Szubert, who had...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO