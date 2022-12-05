Read full article on original website
Campus mourns student who fell to his death on Utah Tech campus
The campus of Utah Tech University is still in mourning after a student was killed over the weekend after falling from the balcony of a dormitory building.
Gephardt Daily
Three teens escape injury in St. George rollover crash
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are investigating after a rollover crash overnight involving three juveniles. A gray 2022 Honda Pilot driven by a 16-year-old male hit a tree and landed on its room, Officer Tiffany Mitchell, St. George Police, told Gephardt Daily.
KSLTV
Police urge drivers to observe stop signs after crash in St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The St. George Police Department is urging drivers to use stop signs and make sure the coast is clear before proceeding after a crash occurred Wednesday morning. The incident happened near 300 South and Bluff Street. Police said a car blew through a stop sign...
suindependent.com
The Crossroads of the West Gun Show
The Crossroads of the West Gun Show is coming to St George on December 17th & 18th. Crossroads has been doing Gun Shows in Utah for over 45 years. What started in Salt Lake soon expanded to St George as well as other cities both in Utah and other western states.
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in St. George, Utah
While your visit to St. George, Utah, may be centered around the fantastic outdoor activities that encompass the area, you do have to eat, and lucky for you, this town has some of the best bites in the state of Utah. To discover the best restaurants in St. George, read our roundup below.
Daring operation rescues woman who fell during Red Mountain hike
Teams were able to safely rescue a woman who had fallen on a mountain hike near Ivins, but not before the entire operation was nearly called off because of a drone.
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers
The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
ksub590.com
SWAT Team Called To St. George Neighborhood
Authorities say they had to call in the SWAT team to handle an incident over the weekend. It happened at in the neighborhood of Tamarisk Dr. and Basswood Circle on Saturday morning at about 10:30 a.m. Police called in the SWAT team after receiving reports that there was a potential threat of injury to others. St. George Police Department Sgt. Wade Johnson said the incident had a positive ending, but there's no word on what that was.
suindependent.com
Experience the Magic of Downtown Cedar City
Historic Downtown Cedar City during the holidays is a magical experience you won’t want to miss if you’re traveling through Southern Utah. Cedar City’s annual downtown lighting ceremony took place on Thanksgiving weekend and recently attracted several hundred residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season alongside thousands of dazzling lights, decorated Christmas trees, food trucks, live music, professional entertainment, and not to mention the arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter.
ksub590.com
Cedar City Man Pleads No Contest In Gun Charges
A Ceder City man is pleading no contest after being accused of firing a weapon during an argument with a neighbor. Jonathan Kolvet is charged with one count of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm. If he sticks to the terms of his abeyance for 24 months, the charge will be dropped. The incident happened last month.
99.9 KEKB
