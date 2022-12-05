Paramount Global CEO Bakish said Tuesday that while it “didn’t make sense to run Showtime as a 100% stand-alone organization,” he wanted “to make it clear that the [Showtime] brand still matters, and the slate is going to matter even more.” The label will “lean into franchises,” he told the UBS media conference. “We have not announced anything. But you will see that as we move into 2023.” Bakish spoke broadly about moves within the company lately, which include layoffs and restructuring, to create a lower-cost, streamlined business. “It’s hard work. It’s transformational. It does affect people. But it unquestionably will produce...

2 DAYS AGO