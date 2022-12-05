Read full article on original website
Slack CEO Will Step Down in January
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
TechCrunch
Slack’s new CEO, Lidiane Jones, brings two decades of product experience to the job
Her name is Lidiane Jones, a woman with a deep background in enterprise software. (I requested an interview with Jones for this piece, but the company was not making her available to speak with the press.) Surprisingly, many of the analysts I confer with about Salesforce knew little about her, but that could be because she just hasn’t been made available on analysts’ days.
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
TechCrunch
Kevin O’Leary and Anthony Scaramucci discuss SBF, FTX and what’s next for crypto
The road ahead for FTX and CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be long, both panelists agreed. But Bankman-Fried is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in the court system, they said. “If you’re asking me if it’s right or wrong what he did, based on the information I have, it...
Bob Bakish Says Showtime Will Lean Into Franchises; Promises Brand “Still Matters” Amid Integration With Paramount+
Paramount Global CEO Bakish said Tuesday that while it “didn’t make sense to run Showtime as a 100% stand-alone organization,” he wanted “to make it clear that the [Showtime] brand still matters, and the slate is going to matter even more.” The label will “lean into franchises,” he told the UBS media conference. “We have not announced anything. But you will see that as we move into 2023.” Bakish spoke broadly about moves within the company lately, which include layoffs and restructuring, to create a lower-cost, streamlined business. “It’s hard work. It’s transformational. It does affect people. But it unquestionably will produce...
Pinterest reaches deal with activist Elliott; Steinberg to join board
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pinterest on Tuesday said it reached a deal with Elliott Management, the activist investment firm that has offered up ideas on how to improve operations at the image sharing and social media service company.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: VC trick questions, building 3-case models, B2B sales coaching
When an investor inevitably asks founders about their valuation expectations, it is a trick question of the highest order. If the response is too high, it’s a red flag, whereas a lowball figure will undervalue the company. “We’re letting the market price this round” is a confident reply, but...
TechCrunch
Slingshot Aerospace closes Series A-2 to grow space situational awareness platform
Enter Slingshot Aerospace. The company is building a real-time “digital space twin” so that operators can keep their assets safe and secure while in orbit. Investors are certainly paying attention. The company has closed $40.85 million in Series A-2 funding, led by Sway Ventures and with participation from C16 Ventures, ATX Venture Partners, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Valor Equity Partners and Draper Associates. Slingshot also received a venture loan for an undisclosed amount from venture lending firm Horizon Technology Finance.
TechCrunch
Andreessen Horowitz leads $43M Series A for Setpoint, which aims to be the ‘Stripe for credit’
The raise comes just six months after Austin, Texas-based Setpoint closed a $5.5 million seed round and $150 million in securitization. Serial entrepreneurs Ben Rubenstein, Stuart Wall and Michael Lam founded Setpoint in 2021 with the goal of “building next-gen infrastructure for all asset-backed lending.” Asset-based lending is any loan that’s secured by an asset. If the loan isn’t repaid, the asset is collateral.
TechCrunch
Primer, the UK e-commerce tech startup, has laid off one-third of its staff
Sources tell us that some 85 staff have been let go — around one-third of the company, we understand. “We can confirm that we did have a reduction in staff,” a spokesperson said. “Like many other firms right now, we have course-corrected heading into the new year given the economic environment and we have taken what we think are appropriate steps to account for the uncertain times ahead.”
TechCrunch
Pitch Deck Teardown: Rootine’s $10M Series A deck
Rootine is the company, and the founders were gracious enough to share their pitch deck with me. Let’s figure out what the investors saw in this startup. The company first turned up in TechCrunch’s coverage as part of the Techstars accelerator back in 2018. Anthony Ha reported that the company had 1,500 paying customers in Europe and was gunning for a U.S. expansion. It looks like that was a long journey that ultimately worked out.
Internet pioneer predicts next big 'mega trend' in tech
Billionaire AOL co-founder Steve Case argues that the next “mega trend” in tech is here as the government focuses greater scrutiny on Big Tech and Silicon Valley.
Carvana stock collapses amid bankruptcy fears after creditor pact and another $1 price target
Carvana (CVNA) shares spiraled Wednesday after the online car retailer’s biggest creditors reportedly signed an agreement to cooperate in potential restructuring negotiations as the company faces growing bankruptcy risk. The company's stock plunged nearly 43% on Wednesday. Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Tuesday that a...
TechCrunch
Thoma Bravo adds record $32B in new capital to fuel buyout funds
The company is assigning $24.3 billion to Thoma Bravo Fund XV, $6.2 billion to Thoma Bravo Discover Fund IV and $1.8 billion to the Thoma Bravo Explore Fund II. Buyout funds are typically used to buy mature companies, often taking a public company private. As an example, the firm spent...
TechCrunch
NFT-focused startup Metagood raises $5 million to grow ‘social good’ impact
Metagood, a for-profit social impact NFT startup, has raised $5 million in its pre-seed round, the team exclusively told TechCrunch. “We launched the company on the concept of using NFTs as an expression where everyone does good things for each other and the good stuff is tokenized and exchangeable,” Bill Tai, co-founder and chairman of Metagood, said to TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
A data-driven duo just raised roughly $350M to fund seed-stage startups with metrics
Of course, data is hard to come by when a startup is just getting off the ground. But last week, in an exchange with TechCrunch, Okike and Holiday said that their proprietary software and “resource-intensive model to early-stage investing” is working so well that 645 just secured $347 million in capital commitments from a range of traditional venture investors (foundations, family offices, endowments) across two new funds. One is a $195 million early-stage fund; the other is a $153 million fund to back its breakout winners as they mature.
TechCrunch
Solana founders see now as a time to bridge the blockchain and the physical world
“It’s just a time of immense fear, but there’s immense opportunity,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, said to TechCrunch. “There’s a lot of signal and a lot of noise.”. Developers in the space who weathered the last crypto market cycle see Solana’s ability to handle...
TechCrunch
How to respond when a VC asks about your startup’s valuation
For most founders, it’s the perennial Goldilocks scenario. Throwing out a number that’s too high might push investors away, while an amount that’s too low might trigger the question, “Why so low? What’s wrong with this business?” and leave shareholder value on the table.
TechCrunch
The FTC is suing to block Microsoft from buying Activision
The deal would mark a seismic shift in the gaming industry — Activision Blizzard owns hugely popular games like the Call of Duty franchise and World of Warcraft — but the massive size of the deal and the prevailing anti-consolidation sentiment meant that it was due for some intense regulatory scrutiny from day one.
TechCrunch
Plaid lays off 20% of staff
While specific details around who exactly was affected remain unknown, sources in recent months had told TechCrunch that the San Francisco-based startup’s engineering team was likely to take a big hit. In March, Plaid CTO Jean-Denis Greze told TechCrunch that he grew his engineering team 17.5x in just four years, from 20 engineers to 350 people. Today’s cut likely reverses some of that hyper-growth.
